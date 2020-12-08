All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to securing the perfect present for the hard-to-shop-for man in your life, opting for one of the best men’s fragrance gift sets always proves to be the best gift-giving route to take.

Designed with simplicity and discovery in mind, these curated gifts showcase the industry’s finest men’s colognes spanning the fragrance category, featuring bestsellers from brands including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Armani and more. And, to ensure that shoppers are guaranteed a bargain, these men’s fragrance gift sets are equipped with various-sized bottles of their signature scent, which are oftentimes accompanied by matching scented deodorants, body sprays, body washes, aftershaves and other grooming essentials.

Whether you’re shopping for someone else or just want to stock up on your favorite cologne, read on to find the best men’s fragrance gift sets that cater to a variety of scent preferences and budgets.

1. Ralph Lauren World of Polo Gift Set

Valued at $140, the Ralph Lauren World of Polo Gift Set features three travel-sized versions of the Polo Red Eau de Toilette, Polo Blue Eau de Toilette and Polo Black Eau de Toilette.

Ralph Lauren World of Polo Gift Set $70 Buy Now

2. Calvin Klein Men’s Coffret Gift Set

Valued at $83, the Calvin Klein Men’s Coffret Gift Set contains four travel-sized versions of the brand’s best-selling colognes: Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette, CK One Eau de Toilette Mini, Obsession for Men Eau de Toilette Mini and Eternity Aqua for Men Eau de Toilette.

Calvin Klein Men's Coffret Gift Set $45 Buy Now

3. Versace Eros Gift Set

The Versace Eros Gift Set, valued at $179, celebrates the brand’s classic Eros fragrance with mini versions of the Eros Eau de Toilette, Deodorant Stick, After Shave Balm and Eau de Toilette Travel Spray.

Versace Eros Gift Set $93 Buy Now

4. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Gift Set

Valued at $155, the Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Gift Set features a full-sized version of its best-selling Guity Pour Homme cologne, plus the mini Guity Pour Homme Deodorant Stick and Travel Spray.

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Gift Set $115 Buy Now

5. Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set

Featuring the fine fragrance line’s entire collection of unisex scents in convenient trial-sized vials, the 17-piece Le Labo Discovery Set includes Ambrette 9, AnOther 13, Baie 19, Bergamote 22, Fleur d’Oranger 27, Iris 39, Jasmin 17, Labdanum 18, Lys 41, Neroli 16, Patchouli 24, Rose 31, Santal 33, Thé Noir 29, Tonka 25, Vetiver 46 and Ylang 49.

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set $89 Buy Now

6. Adidas Home & Gym Dynamic Pulse Gift Set

Perfect for the fitness buff on your list or a cologne newcomer, the Adidas Home & Gym Dynamic Pulse Gift Set features the Dynamic Pulse Eau de Toilette and Deo Body Spray, plus the Dynamic Pulse in two varying sizes.

Adidas Home & Gym Dynamic Pulse Gift Set $22 Buy Now

7. Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Gift Set

The Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Gift Set features a full-sized bottle of the Uomo Born in Roma Eau de Toilette, plus a travel-sized version for added convenience.

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Gift Set $82 Buy Now

8. Bulgari Man Glacial Essence Gift Set

Valued at $130, the Bulgari Man Glacial Essence Gift Set includes a full-sized bottle of the brand’s Man Glacial Essence Eau de Parfum, plus a mini-sized version.

Bvlgari Man Glacial Essence Gift Set $115 Buy Now

9. Armani Code Classic Eau de Toilette Gift Set

Valued at $170, the Armani Code Classic Eau de Toilette Gift Set includes a full-sized bottle of the brand’s Code Classic Eau de Toilette, plus a mini-sized version.

Armani Code Classic Eau de Toilette Gift Set $128 Buy Now

10. Clinique Happy For Him Set

Valued at $100, the Clinique Happy For Him Set includes full-sized versions of the Clinique Happy For Men Cologne Spray and Clinique For Men Face Scrub, plus a travel-friendly version of the Clinique Happy for Men Body and Hair Wash.

Clinique Happy For Him Set $69 Buy Now

11. Nautica Voyage Heritage Gift Set

Ideal for the seafaring guy in your life, the Nautica Voyage Heritage Gift Set features full-sized bottles of the Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette and Deodorizing Body Spray.

Nautica Voyage Heritage Gift Set $22 Buy Now

12. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette Holiday Gift Set

Housed in a festive gift box, the Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette Holiday Gift Set celebrates YSL’s exhilarating Y Eau de Toilette and features a full-sized and travel-sized duo.

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette Holiday Gift Set $95 Buy Now