When it comes to securing the perfect present for the hard-to-shop-for man in your life, opting for one of the best men’s fragrance gift sets always proves to be the best gift-giving route to take.
Designed with simplicity and discovery in mind, these curated gifts showcase the industry’s finest men’s colognes spanning the fragrance category, featuring bestsellers from brands including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Armani and more. And, to ensure that shoppers are guaranteed a bargain, these men’s fragrance gift sets are equipped with various-sized bottles of their signature scent, which are oftentimes accompanied by matching scented deodorants, body sprays, body washes, aftershaves and other grooming essentials.
Whether you’re shopping for someone else or just want to stock up on your favorite cologne, read on to find the best men’s fragrance gift sets that cater to a variety of scent preferences and budgets.
1. Ralph Lauren World of Polo Gift Set
Valued at $140, the Ralph Lauren World of Polo Gift Set features three travel-sized versions of the Polo Red Eau de Toilette, Polo Blue Eau de Toilette and Polo Black Eau de Toilette.
2. Calvin Klein Men’s Coffret Gift Set
Valued at $83, the Calvin Klein Men’s Coffret Gift Set contains four travel-sized versions of the brand’s best-selling colognes: Eternity for Men Eau de Toilette, CK One Eau de Toilette Mini, Obsession for Men Eau de Toilette Mini and Eternity Aqua for Men Eau de Toilette.
3. Versace Eros Gift Set
The Versace Eros Gift Set, valued at $179, celebrates the brand’s classic Eros fragrance with mini versions of the Eros Eau de Toilette, Deodorant Stick, After Shave Balm and Eau de Toilette Travel Spray.
4. Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Gift Set
Valued at $155, the Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Gift Set features a full-sized version of its best-selling Guity Pour Homme cologne, plus the mini Guity Pour Homme Deodorant Stick and Travel Spray.
5. Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Featuring the fine fragrance line’s entire collection of unisex scents in convenient trial-sized vials, the 17-piece Le Labo Discovery Set includes Ambrette 9, AnOther 13, Baie 19, Bergamote 22, Fleur d’Oranger 27, Iris 39, Jasmin 17, Labdanum 18, Lys 41, Neroli 16, Patchouli 24, Rose 31, Santal 33, Thé Noir 29, Tonka 25, Vetiver 46 and Ylang 49.
6. Adidas Home & Gym Dynamic Pulse Gift Set
Perfect for the fitness buff on your list or a cologne newcomer, the Adidas Home & Gym Dynamic Pulse Gift Set features the Dynamic Pulse Eau de Toilette and Deo Body Spray, plus the Dynamic Pulse in two varying sizes.
7. Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Gift Set
The Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Gift Set features a full-sized bottle of the Uomo Born in Roma Eau de Toilette, plus a travel-sized version for added convenience.
8. Bulgari Man Glacial Essence Gift Set
Valued at $130, the Bulgari Man Glacial Essence Gift Set includes a full-sized bottle of the brand’s Man Glacial Essence Eau de Parfum, plus a mini-sized version.
9. Armani Code Classic Eau de Toilette Gift Set
Valued at $170, the Armani Code Classic Eau de Toilette Gift Set includes a full-sized bottle of the brand’s Code Classic Eau de Toilette, plus a mini-sized version.
10. Clinique Happy For Him Set
Valued at $100, the Clinique Happy For Him Set includes full-sized versions of the Clinique Happy For Men Cologne Spray and Clinique For Men Face Scrub, plus a travel-friendly version of the Clinique Happy for Men Body and Hair Wash.
11. Nautica Voyage Heritage Gift Set
Ideal for the seafaring guy in your life, the Nautica Voyage Heritage Gift Set features full-sized bottles of the Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette and Deodorizing Body Spray.
12. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette Holiday Gift Set
Housed in a festive gift box, the Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Toilette Holiday Gift Set celebrates YSL’s exhilarating Y Eau de Toilette and features a full-sized and travel-sized duo.