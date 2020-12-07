All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Every traveler knows that only the best men’s toiletry bags are essential to having a seamless, well-organized experience. By investing in a quality-made toiletry bag, you’ll be eliminating the stresses of traveling by being able to comfortably house all of your grooming, skin-care and wellness products without having to make edits to your packing list.

Whether you’re headed on a lengthy trip or just need to pack some essentials for the weekend, keep scrolling to find the best men’s toiletry bags that will elevate your travel style with their functional designs, practical sizing, easy-to-navigate compartments and durable materials.

1. The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Leather Toiletry Kit

Boasting durability with its sturdy, water-resistant leather, the Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Leather Toiletry Kit is available in four timeless colors and is perfect for weekend trips.

The Men's Store at Bloomingdale's Leather Toiletry Kit $45

2. Royce New York Classic Leather Toiletry Bag

Handcrafted for long-lasting performance with its Colombian Vaquetta leather, the Royce New York Classic Leather Toiletry Bag comfortably fits all of the essentials.

Royce New York Classic Leather Toiletry Bag $110

3. Bagsmart Toiletry Organizer Bag

A top-rated toiletry bag on Amazon, the Bagsmart Toiletry Organizer Bag is available in six smart colors and is equipped to house all of your toiletries with its roomy compartments.

Bagsmart Toiletry Organizer $18

4. Idesort Men’s Travel Dopp Kit

Available in six classic color options, the Idesort Men’s Travel Dopp Kit features two spacious storage compartments that can fit everything from toothbrushes and razors to shaving cream and deodorant.

Idesort Men's Travel Dopp Kit $16

5. Calpak Hue Faux Leather Toiletry Bag

Minimalist and unisex by design, the Calpak Hue Faux Leather Toiletry Bag is made with scratch-resistant faux leather and boasts utility with its spacious design, which features pockets on the inside and outside for optimal storage.

Calpak Hue Faux Leather Toiletry Bag $48

6. Tumi Alpha 3-Split Travel Kit

Versatile and functional, the Tumi Alpha 3-Split Travel Kit features three zip-pocket compartments with clear windows so you can easily keep track of everything. Its carry handle also unsnaps so you can attach it to a towel bar for added convenience.

Tumi Alpha 3 Split Travel Kit $95

7. Shinola Leather Toiletry Kit

Elegant and refined with its rich dark brown leather exterior and sleek construction, the Shinola Leather Toiletry Kit features one interior compartment, two interior slip pockets and one interior card slot for effortless organization while you’re on-the-go.

Shinola Leather Toiletry Kit $225

8. Herschel Supply Co. Camouflage Chapter Travel Kit

In addition to livening up your luggage set with its bold camouflage print, this Herschel Supply Co. Camouflage Chapter Travel Kit also provides the perfect temporary home for your weekend trip skincare and grooming must-haves.

Herschel Supply Co. Camouflage Chapter Travel Kit $35

9. Boacay Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag

Available in 15 colors and two varying sizes, the Boacay Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag makes any destination feel like home with its multifunctional hanging design and storage compartments that allow you to easily navigate through your products.

Boacay Premium Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $21

10. Longchamp Boxford Toiletry Kit

Boasting a measured design that allows you to travel in style, the Longchamp Boxford Toiletry Kit features a waterproof interior and exterior to ensure that all of your favorite products are right where you need them.

Longchamp Boxford Toiletry Kit $85

11. Rains Waterproof Wash Bag

Made with water-resistant material and equipped for any type of journey, the Rains Waterproof Wash Bag offers ample storage space for your entire toiletry collection while also adding a sleek flair to your travel gear.

Rains Waterproof Wash Bag $34

12. Briggs & Riley Baseline Classic Toiletry Kit

Traditionally designed and thoughtfully constructed, the Briggs & Riley Baseline Classic Toiletry Kit comfortably stores all of your essentials and keeps them at arm’s reach with its convenient carrying strap.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Classic Toiletry Kit $65