Amazon Prime Day Has Your Pimples Covered With the Best Hero Mighty Patch Acne Patches for 20% Off

For beauty lovers, Amazon Prime Day feels like Christmas morning. It’s your chance to save big on face serums, moisturizers, self tanners, sheet masks, perfumes, and anything else your glam routine entails — and get most of it delivered within 48 hours. One deal has our full attention: The bestselling Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch pimple patches are discounted up to 20 percent off during Prime Day.

Pimple patches are just one component of the acne serums, acne spot treatments, and face washes for oily skin in your breakout-busting skin care routine. But they’re essential to have on hand. Whether you persistently deal with blackheads on your nose or if pimples have a way of popping up overnight, hydrocolloid adhesives help to absorb sebum and decrease inflammation. Of all the acne patches on the market, few are as popular as Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch collection.

The Mighty Patch Original acne patches are a stronghold on Amazon’s bestseller page across the e-tailer’s thousands of beauty and personal care offerings, courtesy of positive reviews and frequent purchases. Shoppers love how effectively (and quickly) these stickers subdue whiteheads, and that the patches stick to your skin without sliding off while you sleep or go about your day.

Mighty Patch pimple patches come in an array of shapes and sizes. The Original patches cater to single zits, while the Surface patches attack swaths of pimples. The line also includes Nose patches designed to decrease the look of blackheads on your nose and Micropoint patches that mitigate the severity of breakouts when you apply them on early-stage bumps. Gotta zap them all? Go with the Variety Pack, which includes 26 patches, including the Original, Surface, and Invisible patches.

With up to 20 percent off today and tomorrow, Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch pimple patches are a top Amazon Prime Day beauty deal. Get shopping below to score the discount before the patches sell out.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original Pimple Patches Amazon’s Choice

#2 Bestseller in Beauty & Personal Care

Over 18,000 five-star ratings What reviewers say: “I will never stop buying this product. I use them religiously and I won’t ever stop. Any time I start to get a simple I slap one of these on and within a day it’s almost if not all the way gone. I wish I would have found them sooner. They don’t irritate your skin and you can hardly notice when you’re wearing them. This is a holy grail product and a must buy.” Courtesy of Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original Pimple Patches $12 $10.39 Buy Now at Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Surface Pimple Patches Over 15,400 five-star ratings What reviewers say: “I have these on a monthly subscription because I hate when I run out of them. They are so versatile, I’ve used them not only for my facial acne but for blisters. I cut them to size when I can to savor their power.” Courtesy of Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Surface Pimple Patches $18 $14.39 Buy Now at Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Patches Amazon’s Choice

Over 6,700 five-star ratings What reviewers say: “I’ve tried it all. Every moisturizer, wash, serum, facial, etc. My nose pores are always large and full of dark sebum. I thought I was doomed to a life of concealer and powder. I was 100% doubtful it would work. Seriously I’m 27 years old and probably put a few hundred dollars towards this issue in my lifetime. So when I say I cried the morning after the first patch — it works! It actually works!” Courtesy of Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Patches $18 $14.39 Buy Now at Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Micropoint Patches for Blemishes Amazon’s Choice

Over 6,800 five-star ratings What reviewers say: “This product definitely works! Used for a pimple I could feel coming on — one of those that hurt deep in the skin before they rear their ugly head. Also used one on my husband and he was impressed!” Courtesy of Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Micropoint Patches for Blemishes $13 $9.55 Buy Now at Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Variety Pack Amazon’s Choice

Over 2,000 five-star ratings What reviewers say: “I tried these since I’ve heard so much and they work well. They also stay on my face much better than the competitors. Other brands I will put on before bed and find them scattered on my pillow or on my hair. These stay put and I sometimes forget I have even put them on. There is something so satisfying about peeling them off and seeing the white spot on the patch that shows it was working.” Courtesy of Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Variety Pack $14 $9.79 Buy Now at Amazon

