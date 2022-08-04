The 15 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin, According to Dermatologists And Estheticians

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Have oily skin? Or maybe combination — shiny in the T-zone, but dry or balanced in the rest of your face? Or are you just acne-prone? Chances are, you’re one of these three most common skin types, and they usually have one thing in common (especially acne-prone skin): Excess oil production.

It’s perfectly normal and even perfectly treatable; the trick is understanding your skin type and providing it with the best products for oily skin, which are specifically crafted to help the problem, starting with a face wash for oily skin. However, finding the best moisturizer for you is a major part of balancing the skin — and, yes, everyone needs a moisturizer, no matter your skin type.

What Causes Oily Skin?

“Oily skin is due to overproduction of oil glands in the skin, which produces excess sebum,” says board-certified dermatologist Antony Nakhla. This sebum overproduction can lead to clogged pores, which can encourage bacteria and then causes acne. Oily skin can be due to many factors, including genetics, hormones, and medications.

“True oily skin will feel oily throughout the day, even minutes or hours after they’ve cleansed in the morning, and not just in the T-zone, but everywhere,” says skin therapist and Dermalogica senior instructor Andrea James. This could even include an oily scalp, too.

While oily skin is too often detested, it shouldn’t be seen as a less-than-favorable skin type. In fact, it comes with a few major benefits, like better natural aging. “If you are blessed with normal skin at 20, you will have dry skin at 50, and if you have oily skin at 20, you will likely be blessed with normal skin at 50 because your oil production has slowed down,” explains board-certified dermatologist Heather D. Rogers. That usually means fewer wrinkles and healthier skin later in life.

Top Moisturizers for Oily Skin for 2022

From cult-status to derm-approved to best-reviewed, here are the 15 best moisturizers for oily skin.

PanOxyl Oil-Control Moisturizer SPF 30

Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin with SPF

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight lotion

Special ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, and caffeine

This lightweight lotion has the oily skin trifecta: It absorbs excess oil, lightly hydrates with hyaluronic acid, and contains SPF 30 mineral sunscreen. The sunscreen is made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, two ingredients that deflect harmful UV rays, but are also great for oily and acne-prone skin. “The PanOxyl Oil Control Moisturizer is perfect for people with oily skin,” wrote one PanOxyl reviewer. “This is the only moisturizer that actually really helped with oil, and I was surprised to see that my face wasn’t an oily mess by the end of the day! Not to mention that it also doesn’t clog my pores, my face is looking great!”



For those with darker skin tones, try a test patch first, cautions the same reviewer: “If I add a little too much, it leaves a cast…Other than that, it does its job really well!!”

Kate Somerville Oil-Free Moisturizer

Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight lotion

Special ingredients: Red marine algae and amino acids

Nearly 700 reviewers have praised this lightweight lotion from Kate Somerville, which was specifically engineered for oily skin. The moisturizer not only keeps oil production in check, but it also helps strengthen the skin, courtesy of the tightening red marine algae and pore minimizing amino acids. “This moisturizer is amazing,” wrote a reviewer. “I have combination skin, with a slightly oily T-zone. This lightweight lotion lightly moisturizes and softens my skin to where it’s not dry but not greasy. I wear it alone or under makeup and it creates a perfect smooth canvas. It’s my holy grail!”

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Moisturizer

Best Korean Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Featherlight gel

Special ingredients: Chamomile flower extract and hyaluronic acid

If your skin is acne-prone, combination, or oily (or a mix of all three), this is an ideal moisturizer for you. Even more persistent skin issues, like rosacea and eczema, will have great luck using this gentle, lightweight moisturizer. Peach & Lily’s probiotic-boosting lotion is inspired by kimchi (yes, the delicious Korean food staple) and is composed of fermented radish, lactobacillus ferment, and fructooligosaccharides to support your skin’s microbiome. It’s like a probiotic, but for your face. The formula also includes calming chamomile, brightening licorice extract, hyaluronic acid, and the patented VoluSmooth for a glass-like finish. “So glad I have this for the summer months,” wrote a reviewer. “It’s not greasy and very lightweight, but has all the moisture I need. No breakouts or irritation at all, which is a big plus for my super sensitive acne-prone skin.”

Skin Proud Sorbet Skin

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.69 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight jelly

Special ingredients: Rosewater and hyaluronic acid

Skin Proud is the brainchild of Charlotte Knight, the founder of Ciate and Lottie London. She wanted to create an uncomplicated, easy to use, and cost-conscious line (no product is over $16) — thus Skin Proud was born. The brand’s Sorbet Skin has a uniquely jelly-like texture and is perfect for oily skin, which quickly absorbs the lotion. But don’t be fooled by how fast your skin drinks it up — it provides a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid (in multiple molecular weights so it can absorb into different layers of the skin) to hydrate and nourish.

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream

Best Luxury Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight, mattifying lotion

Special ingredients: Patented TFC8 technology and Australian lemon myrtle extract

The Light Cream is the newest launch under the cult-status Augustinus Bader brand. The ultra-lightweight, mattifying, and balancing lotion is perfect for oily or combination skin during humid and hot weather. In a 12-week consumer study, 97 percent of users found that The Light Cream provided immediate and all-day oil control. In addition to the proprietary TFC8 technology present in all Bader products, the lotion has a blend of botanicals including Australian lemon myrtle extract (which targets overactive sebum) and rice bran oil (which protects against free radicals). “I really love this moisturizer for summer,” wrote a Sephora reviewer. “Definitely plan to keep it in stock.”

Tatcha Water Cream

Best Water-Based Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Refreshing water-burst cream

Special ingredients: Japanese wild rose and patented Hadasei-3 Complex

Nearly 4,000 Sephora reviewers swear by this lightweight daily lotion. The cooling cream not only feels fantastic on the skin, but it also helps to keep the skin balanced, calm, and healthy, thanks to the formula’s potent ingredients, especially Tatcha’s proprietary Hadasei-3 Complex, which is a trio of antioxidant-rich and triple-fermented Japanese superfoods (green tea, red algae, and rice). The cream also has two Japanese flowers, wild rose and leopard lily, to minimize excessive oil production.

“This cream works beautifully on my skin,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s moisturizing, lightweight, and creates a perfect palette to begin my makeup routine. Your pores don’t feel clogged and it’s great to use both day and night. I have oily skin and the first whole day that I used it, I felt my skin had a better texture and tone the following morning. A little goes a long way, you don’t want to slather a bunch all over your face.”

Avène Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion

Best Moisturizer for Oily and Sensitive Skin

Size : 1.35 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight with a velvety finish

Special ingredients: Milk thistle and mattifying powders

The power behind Avène’s line of products is their Thermal Spring Water, which is captured from the Orb River in France, and has been soothing skin since the 18th century. But the dermatologist-beloved brand isn’t just for sensitive skin types — they have products for every skin concern, including oily and acne-prone skin. The Cleanance Mattifying Emulsion can immediately reduce shine for over six hours, while also minimizing the skin’s natural oil production after consistent usage. The velvety lotion smooths skin texture, visibly decreases the appearance of pores, and provides 24 hours of hydration. “I have oily skin and this product keeps me matte and moisturized throughout the day, while minimizing pores,” wrote a reviewer. “Can’t recommend it enough!”

FaceGym Liftwear Vitamin C + Bioferment Gel-Cream Moisturizer

Best Lifting Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight, gel texture

Special ingredients: Vitamin C, niacinamide, and amber microalgae

FaceGym is a London-based facial studio that can sculpt and lift your face in just one session. The prestige studio not only launched studios in the US (thankfully), but also released a skin care line to help you recreate the studio’s results at home. Their Liftwear gel-cream moisturizer features a trio of brightening ingredients: vitamin C, niacinamide, and amber microalgae. Users found that their skin was significantly more radiant and dark spots were reduced after 28 days of use. But brightening isn’t all it does — Liftwear is also firming, thanks to the powerful combination of trademarked ingredients, which help skin feel instantly taut.

“I love gel moisturizers and the texture of this one is nice and light, isn’t sticky, just feels good on the skin,” wrote a reviewer. “The ingredients are great, it definitely brightens my face.”

Shani Darden Skin Care Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone and Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight cream

Special ingredients: Sodium hyaluronate, collagen, and red algae extract

She may be a tad bit biased, but Darden recommends her brand’s Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer for oily skin. “It’s an oil-free, fast-absorbing moisturizer that provides weightless hydration without clogging pores or causing breakouts,” says Darden. “It’s formulated with sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), which helps skin attract and retain moisture, leaving it plumper and smoother. It also features hydrolyzed collagen, which works to plump skin and restore suppleness, along with red algae extract, which is rich in nutrients that help replenish and soften skin.”

Hydrated, more plump, softer skin that won’t cause breakouts? What possibly more could you ask from a daily moisturizer?

SkinCeuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment

Best Brightening Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight gel-cream

Special ingredients: Azelaic acid, alpha arbutin, and a botanical blend

Launched in early 2022, Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment is one of SkinCeuticals latest moisturizers designed to treat oily and acne-prone skin. This daily gel-cream is even identified as a “treatment” because of the incredible benefits it provides, from visibly reducing excess oil and redness, to minimizing the appearance of pores, to lifting post-blemish marks and clarifying congestion. The oil-free moisturizer features azelaic acid, as well as alpha arbutin and a botanical blend, to address the skin’s surface and repair imperfections. Check your skin type before purchasing though: It’s praised by those with oily and acne-prone skin, but some reviewers that identify as combination or dry, may find the treatment to be too intense.

“This is my first review of a product ever,” wrote one reviewer. “I have oily, acne-prone skin. Adding to that, my skin is covered with post-acne hyperpigmentation and scars. This product works for my skin type. Period. It is doing to my skin exactly what it’s advertised to do. My skin looks brighter, my hyperpigmentation is visibly fading away, my skin stays clear and pores remain unclogged. I can see how people with dry skin may have issues with this product because it’s not super moisturizing but for me and my oily skin this product is a godsend. Most moisturizers leave my skin looking greasy or clog my pores. This does neither…Will buy this forever.”

Eighth Day Reparative Moisturizer



Best Hydrating Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight cream

Special ingredients: Ceramides, flax seed extract, ferulic acid, and fermented marine compound

Eighth Day has quietly taken the beauty industry by storm with its cutting-edge, reparative, and (patent-pending) Peptide-Rich Plasma-boosted cream. Dr. Hakhla developed the formula at his dermatological practice to heal wounds, but found that the potent blend of ceramides, peptides, growth factors, and amino acids worked just as well on facial skin too. The Reparative Moisturizer boosts and supports the skin’s natural barrier function (which is really helpful for re-balancing oily skin), increases firmness and elasticity, and significantly reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

“The Eighth Day Reparative Moisturizer contains ceramides that help with skin cell to cell cohesion for maximum skin hydration,” says Dr. Hakhla. “It also contains super antioxidants to combat pollutants in the air and neutralize free radicals. Using moisturizers that contain these ingredients twice daily after cleansing is an effective way of maintaining skin moisture.”

SkinFix Barrier+ Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream

Best Gel Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight gel-cream

Special ingredients: Niacinamide and saccharide isomerate

The Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream has been shown to repair skin barrier function within one hour; this helps improve the skin’s natural hydration, as well as support the microbiome to rebalance and repair the dermis. And it’s one of board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Maiman favorite moisturizers for oily and acne-prone skin. “This lightweight hydrator combines barrier-nourishing saccharide isomerate with anti-inflammatory niacinamide, as well as antimicrobial peptides and zinc, making it a perfect combination for acne sufferers,” says Dr. Maiman. “It also contains shine-fighting and microbiome-nourishing ingredients that help absorb excess oil, refine the appearance of pores, and support the skin’s healthy microbiome.”

Not only is it dermatologist-approved, but reviewers also love the results of the lightweight gel-cream. “I’ve used this product twice and I have already seen an improvement in my oil production,” wrote a reviewer. “I get really oily in my T-zone and it has already helped lessen the amount of oil buildup on my nose.”

Pca Skin Clearskin Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin with Uneven Skin Tone

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Lightweight gel-cream

Special ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin A, and bisabolol (derived from chamomile)

Pca Skin’s Clear line focuses on oily and breakout-prone skin (but is still perfectly safe for those with sensitive skin, too). The Clearskin Moisturizer is loved by users for its ability to control sebum production while reducing redness and soothing irritation. It’s amped up by four percent niacinamide to improve uneven skin tone, bisabolol to retain moisture and vitamin A to clear the complexion and even out skin tone.

“I have sensitive skin that can get very oily,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve been buying this product on repeat for the last couple years and have never had any problems with it. It isn’t heavy or greasy and has a very nice, smooth feel while applying.”

Josh Rosebrook Powerful Vital Balm Cream

Best Night Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.5 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Whipped mousse texture

Special ingredients: Aloe vera leaf juice, avocado oil, jojoba seed oil, glycerin, and evening primrose oil

This moisturizer is an unusual choice for oily skin — purposefully. “The cause of oily skin can differ and so will the solutions,” says Rosebrook. “I experience great results neutralizing oily skin by including a facial oil under the moisturizer that contains oils that have a rich linoleic fatty acid profile.”

He finds that many of his clients with oily skin have a lot of success with his Vital Balm Cream. “A little bit goes a long way and helps balance the oils and waxes found naturally in the skin while effectively reinforcing the delicate acid mantle barrier,” he says.

This fragrance-free formula has a whipped, silky texture that hydrates, plumps, and strengthens the skin. “Calms my skin down and keeps it happy and pimple free,” wrote one reviewer. “This cream is the absolute best. I use this night and day for my skin and the ingredients make this cream well worth the price.”

Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturizer

Best Balancing Moisturizer for Oily Skin

Size : 1.7 fl oz

Type of moisturizer : Sheer gel-cream

Special ingredients: Patented prebiotic moisture complex and lemon, cucumber, and burdock oils

When in doubt, turn to Dermalogica. The professional-grade skincare brand has been innovating since 1986, and their sheer, lightweight Active Moist Moisturizer is designed to provide oil-free hydration without feeling greasy. It contains Prebiotic Moisture Complex, a patented blend of ingredients that gives oily skin an optimal mix of hydration and prebiotic benefits to promote a healthy, balanced microbiome. It also contains lemon and burdock extracts to refine skin’s texture, and cucumber extract to soothe and hydrate.

“I have been using this lotion for a couple years now and I am obsessed with it! I don’t think I will ever use any other lotion again,” wrote one reviewer. “It is so creamy without feeling greasy. It is great to use under my makeup. I use it every day and the bottle lasts me a few months.”

What to Look for in the Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin

There are so many misconceptions when it comes to hydrating oily skin. Here are the key factors to look for when it comes to finding the best moisturizer for oily skin.

Look for non-comedogenic formulas : Non-comedogenic means it’s non-comedogenic forming — aka that it will not cause pores to become congested or clogged, which can lead to breakouts, explains celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. “Using non-comedogenic products in general, not just moisturizers, when you have oily skin is essential for keeping skin balanced, clear, and glowing.” When taking a serious look at the products in your routine, it’s worth glancing at your makeup drawer, too. Some makeup products, like concealers for acne, concealers for oily skin or foundations for oily skin, can have ingredients that are irritating and comedogenic, which can exacerbate the problem. If you do find yourself with a zit, pimple patches are a quick and efficient solution.

: Non-comedogenic means it’s non-comedogenic forming — aka that it will not cause pores to become congested or clogged, which can lead to breakouts, explains celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. “Using non-comedogenic products in general, not just moisturizers, when you have oily skin is essential for keeping skin balanced, clear, and glowing.” When taking a serious look at the products in your routine, it’s worth glancing at your makeup drawer, too. Some makeup products, like concealers for acne, concealers for oily skin or foundations for oily skin, can have ingredients that are irritating and comedogenic, which can exacerbate the problem. If you do find yourself with a zit, pimple patches are a quick and efficient solution. But look at all the ingredients : “Yes it is important for oily skin to avoid ingredients that clog pores, however, this has to be balanced by treating dry skin if you have combination skin,” he says, meaning that hydrating ingredients are sometimes necessary. He finds that the most important ingredient to avoid for oily and acne-prone skin is mineral oil. Also steer clear of fragrances, and ensure that you choose a fragrance-free moisturizer.

: “Yes it is important for oily skin to avoid ingredients that clog pores, however, this has to be balanced by treating dry skin if you have combination skin,” he says, meaning that hydrating ingredients are sometimes necessary. He finds that the most important ingredient to avoid for oily and acne-prone skin is mineral oil. Also steer clear of fragrances, and ensure that you choose a fragrance-free moisturizer. Extreme skincare isn’t the answer : “One big misconception when caring for oily skin is that the person needs to remove all oil from the surface of the skin in order to dry out the skin in an attempt to create balance,” says skincare expert Josh Rosebrook. Imposing extremes, like harsh, alcohol-based products, won’t “trick” oily skin into behaving better — it’ll likely do the opposite. “Forcing the skin is never the solution,” explains Rosebrook.

: “One big misconception when caring for oily skin is that the person needs to remove all oil from the surface of the skin in order to dry out the skin in an attempt to create balance,” says skincare expert Josh Rosebrook. Imposing extremes, like harsh, alcohol-based products, won’t “trick” oily skin into behaving better — it’ll likely do the opposite. “Forcing the skin is never the solution,” explains Rosebrook. Ceramides are your friend : A lot of brands are promoting their ceramides-boosting products — and for good reason. Dr. Nakhla believes ceramides are the most important ingredient in moisturizers. They’re proteins found naturally in high concentrations within your skin (making up over 50 percent of skin’s composition). “If you think of skin cells like a brick wall holding in moisturizer, ceramides act like the mud in between the bricks, locking in moisture by keeping water from evaporating off of your skin’s surface,” explains Dr. Nakhla.

: A lot of brands are promoting their ceramides-boosting products — and for good reason. Dr. Nakhla believes ceramides are the most important ingredient in moisturizers. They’re proteins found naturally in high concentrations within your skin (making up over 50 percent of skin’s composition). “If you think of skin cells like a brick wall holding in moisturizer, ceramides act like the mud in between the bricks, locking in moisture by keeping water from evaporating off of your skin’s surface,” explains Dr. Nakhla. Be a lightweight : Look for lightweight, sheer, and gel formulations, says James. Thicker, more occlusive ingredients can cause clogged pores for some oily skin, so try to avoid them. When utilizing a lightweight moisturizer, super powered ingredients are helpful because they can add major benefits without feeling heavy. Niacinamide can help with sebum production, while ingredients like sodium PCA and hyaluronic acid can help hydrate — all of which are great additions inside of a moisturizer.

: Look for lightweight, sheer, and gel formulations, says James. Thicker, more occlusive ingredients can cause clogged pores for some oily skin, so try to avoid them. When utilizing a lightweight moisturizer, super powered ingredients are helpful because they can add major benefits without feeling heavy. Niacinamide can help with sebum production, while ingredients like sodium PCA and hyaluronic acid can help hydrate — all of which are great additions inside of a moisturizer. Wear sunscreen: Not to sound like a broken record, but you need to wear facial sunscreen daily — even if it’s only a tinted moisturizer with SPF. Some moisturizers for oily skin even include SPF in their formulations. Many will have mineral sunscreen, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, in the formula because they’re usually less irritating for oily and acne-prone skin than chemical sunscreens. If you find yourself frequently forgetting to apply SPF after your moisturizer, using a product that includes both might be a great fit for you. Want to really simplify your routine? You could even reach for a daily tinted moisturizer with SPF — meaning it would work as your moisturizer, sunscreen, and foundation. Try out Supergoop ​​CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50, which instantly color corrects, evens the appearance of skin, and provides broad spectrum protection. You’ll likely need to layer another sunscreen on top of this to get your derm-recommended amount.

How to Apply Moisturizer

Now that you’re bathing in oily skin knowledge, it’s time to slather on some moisturizer. Here are a few tips and best practices when it comes to hydrating.

Cleanse: If you aren’t properly cleansing, there’s no point in investing in a good quality moisturizer — double cleansing at night is vital. The benefit of a double cleanse? The first oil-based cleanse will break down the makeup, sunscreen, and dirt from the day, while the second cleanse will address your specific skin type and needs. For example, if you have acne-prone, oily skin, use a salicylic acid-based cleanser second to target breakouts and soothe the skin. But first, to properly oil cleanse, use an oil-based face wash and massage it onto dry skin, slowly incorporating a tiny amount of water so it turns into a milky texture. Continue to massage for 30 seconds. We love Pai Skincare’s Rosehip Cleansing Oil because it hydrates rather than strips, and it just feels lovely. After rinsing off the oil cleanser, follow up with a second face wash of your choice, lathering up for at least 30 seconds before rinsing.

If you aren’t properly cleansing, there’s no point in investing in a good quality moisturizer — double cleansing at night is vital. The benefit of a double cleanse? The first oil-based cleanse will break down the makeup, sunscreen, and dirt from the day, while the second cleanse will address your specific skin type and needs. For example, if you have acne-prone, oily skin, use a salicylic acid-based cleanser second to target breakouts and soothe the skin. But first, to properly oil cleanse, use an oil-based face wash and massage it onto dry skin, slowly incorporating a tiny amount of water so it turns into a milky texture. Continue to massage for 30 seconds. We love Pai Skincare’s Rosehip Cleansing Oil Moisturize: If you use a toner or essence, you’ll use it after double cleansing, followed by a serum. Now it’s time for the moisturizer — you want skin to be slightly damp prior to application, so either forgo drying off entirely, spritz a mist or lightly dab a fresh, clean towel against your skin. Taking a small amount of lotion (usually around pea-sized, but certain formulas will need more) with clean hands, gently massage it into the skin, focusing on the driest areas first then continuing around the rest of the face. After applying a moisturizer, skin should feel comfortable and not itchy or overly tight. Follow up with an eye cream (if you’d like).

Meet the Experts

Dr. Rachel Maiman is a board-certified general and cosmetic dermatologist at Marmur Medical in New York City. She’s especially passionate about helping her clients with acne, melasma, rosacea, and hair loss.

Dr. Antony Nakhla is a California-based board-certified dermatologist, Mohs micrographic surgeon, and founder of Eighth Day . He’s also a leading authority in skin cancer treatment, as well as wound healing. His expertise in healing led him to create his incredibly popular regenerative skincare brand Eighth Day.

Shani Darden is the California-based celebrity esthetician (clients include Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kristen Stewart to name a few) and the founder of her skincare line Shani Darden Skin Care . She grew up struggling with acne and became an esthetician to empower herself and those around her with honest and simple answers and results.

Dr. Heather D. Rogers is a board-certified dermatologist, Mohs micrographic surgeon, and founder and CEO of Doctor Rogers . She’s based in Seattle, where she has a practice, Modern Dermatology . Frustrated by the healing process being hindered by unnecessary ingredients, she created Doctor Rogers, a simplified line of skin and body products that repair and empower skin to act its best.

Josh Rosebrook is a California-based renaissance man. His eponymous line features skin, body, and hair care products that are all centered around plant-focused formulation and research-driven innovation. Celebrity hairdresser turned product developer, Rosebrook brings an incredibly unique and skin-first approach to all his products and expertise.

Andrea James is a California-based licensed professional skin therapist and senior instructor for Dermalogica. She’s incredibly passionate about skin health and educating her clients on proper skincare.

Meet the Author

Kristin Limoges is a New York-based beauty and wellness freelance editor. Previously, she created the beauty and wellness vertical for Domino Magazine where she served as the lifestyle editor for both print and digital content. In addition to all things beauty, she also covers travel and wellness. She can usually be found hair masking, face masking, and body masking simultaneously in her Chinatown apartment.