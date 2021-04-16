All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can never go wrong with flowers or brunch for a Mother’s Day celebration. But for moms who are true beauty lovers, who can never have enough lipsticks or look forward to their skin care routine every night, nothing beats receiving one of the best beauty gifts for Mother’s Day. If your calendar isn’t marked for May 9 yet, it’s time to buy a card and get shopping. We did the work for you by rounding up the best beauty gifts for Mother’s Day that are sure to bring a smile to mom’s face.

1. Olive & June x Farmgirl Flowers Mani / Pedi Systems

Mom’s at-home manis and pedis just got a major Mother’s Day upgrade. Olive & June teamed up with Farmgirl Flowers on an exclusive dried bouquet that comes with your choice of their beloved Mani or Pedi System, which truly includes everything she needs to bring the salon experience home. You can build your own gift by opting for the Mani System with one polish ($65) or six ($95), or the Pedi System with one polish ($75) or six ($115), along with the beautiful bouquet.

Olive & June x Farmgirl Flowers Mani / Pedi Systems $65 Buy Now

2. Kayali Hair Mist Déjà vu White Flower | 57

Fragrance fans know that traditional perfumes aren’t the only way to wear a scent. The Kayali Hair Mist Déjà vu White Flower | 57 hair mist is the perfect example. The warm floral spotlights notes of gardenia, jasmine absolute, orange flower, tuberose infusion and Tahitian vanilla to keep her coming back for whiff after whiff. The alcohol-free spray also delivers a health boosts to strands, courtesy of camelia oil, aloe vera and castor oil.

Kayali Hair Mist Déjà vu White Flower | 57 $40 Buy Now

3. Gucci Rouge De Beauté Brillant

If lipstick and a lip balm had a baby, it would be this beautiful twofer by Gucci Beauty. Their latest launch looks just as pretty on her pucker as it will on her vanity, making it the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Delivering brilliant color and 24 hours of moisture, it nourishes lips with a potent blend of flower oils, hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed oil, karité butter, peony oil, black rose oil and fruit butters. The finish is between a sheer and satin lipstick, with loads of shine that lasts. Spanning reds, pinks, corals and naturals, it’s available in 15 shades.

Gucci Rouge De Beauté Brillant $42 Buy Now

4. Erno Laszlo Break From the Burnout Set

The name says it all — what mom couldn’t use a break from the burnout? This kit will help her take that much needed reset and refresh with the Erno Laszlo Pore Refining Detox Double Cleanse that spotlights black charcoal, the Pore Cleansing Clay Mask with kaolin and bentonite clays to draw out impurities, and the Multi-Task Eye Gel Cream and Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask help to moisturize and smooth the eye area. Mom will look and feel recharged.

Erno Laszlo Break from the Burnout Set $75.00 Buy Now

5. Molton Brown Floral & Citrus Three-Piece Gift Set

Bath time will be even more fun with this trio of Molton Brown Bath & Shower Gels. Made in England, the brand has earned a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, proving their collection is truly fit for a queen, such as your mom. Perfectly presented in a limited edition, illustrated gift box especially for Mother’s Day, you won’t even need to wrap it. The set includes the Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel, Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel and the limited-edition Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel.

Molton Brown Floral & Citrus Three-Piece Gift Set $80 Buy Now

6. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Shadow Palette — Pillow Talk Collection

A Charlotte Tilbury eye shadow palette is literally a thing of great beauty, which is what makes it an ideal Mother’s Day gift. This limited-edition palette includes new eye shadows inspired by Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk nude pink hue. With 12 shadows divided into four groups, it’s designed to create four looks — day, desk, date and dream — covering all the bases.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eyeshadow Palette – Pillow Talk Collection $75 Buy Now

7. Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban

The best gifts are the ones she never knew she always needed and this Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban certainly fits the bill. She’ll never be able to use a regular towel again after trying this one. It cuts down drying time by 50 percent while reducing breakage and frizz and even boosts her hair color and volume. By wicking the water out of hair five times faster than cotton, it will naturally improve her hair health with zero effort.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban $30 Buy Now

8. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

So striking that it doubles as décor, this hand-crafted ceramic essential oil diffuser by Vitruvi comes in five soothing colors and scents up to an impressive 500 square feet. Aromatherapy just got so much more appealing. It has two timer settings: consistent four-hour and intermittent eight-hour. It automatically shuts off when water levels run low, so she can set it and forget it. Another plus is that it’s a cinch to clean.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser $119.00 Buy Now

9. Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum

Before she even opens it, Mom will surely light up at the sight of the iconic Tiffany Blue Box. Tucked inside is their signature fragrance, a bright floral musk that is worthy of the sparkle and sophistication of the Tiffany & Co. name. In fact, the faceting of the bottle is meant to evoke the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, while its geometric lines are inspired by the house’s Lucida-cut diamond engagement ring. For the final touch, Tiffany Blue rings the collar and there’s a metal plaque engraved with the Tiffany & Co. mark under the cap. Then there’s the juice itself, a blend of vert de mandarine, iris, patchouli and musk.

Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum $105 Buy Now

10. Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer

Summer is just around the corner, so help mom get glowing with Tom Ford’s gorgeous buildable Soleil Glow bronzer. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like cocoa seed butter to soften skin, mango seed butter to hydrate and turn back the clock, and cupuaçu butter from the Amazon to nourish and protect her complexion, she’ll be glowing from the inside out. The specialized pigments allows for buildable color.