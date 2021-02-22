All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your nails endure a lot of damage on any given day. And, just like your skin, benefit from daily nourishment. If you’re someone who suffers from weak, brittle and breakage-prone nails that never seem to grow to their full potential, incorporating one of the best nail growth serums into your routine will give them the T.L.C. they’ve been missing.

Designed to deliver nourishing vitamins, minerals and proteins and penetrate deeply with their oil-based formulas, these nail growth treatments rebuild your nails from the inside out by strengthening, hardening and protecting the keratin in your nails so they won’t bend, chip, crack or split. Doing so creates a healthy environment to stimulate regrowth, allowing nail growth treatments to keep breakage at bay and create longer and stronger nails.

Available in a variety of formulas like treatment serums, cuticle oils, and base coats to prep for your favorite polish, the best nail growth serums also work as solutions for common nail care woes such as discoloration, dryness and uneven texture while also smothering your cuticles in the same moisture and nourishment. Some are even formulated with essential oils such as tea tree, eucalyptus, rosemary and lavender, which not only promote nail growth and strengthening but also boast antibacterial and antifungal properties as well.

Keep scrolling to explore the best nail growth serums and treatments that will elevate your nail care routine and help you achieve manicure-ready nails.

TruRemedy Naturals Tea Tree Nail Remedy

Powered by pure essential oils, the TruRemedy Naturals Tea Tree Nail Remedy combines tea tree oil, oregano oil, eucalyptus oil, rosemary oil and jojoba oil to nourish weak, brittle, rough, cracked, discolored and dry nails back to life. In addition to enhancing the growth, health and appearance of your nails, this top-rated nail growth treatment also boasts antibacterial and antifungal properties, helping to prevent the spread of infection in both your fingernails and toenails.

TruRemedy Naturals Tea Tree Nail Remedy $17 Buy Now

Dior Huile Abricot Daily Nutritive Serum

A nourishing cuticle and nail treatment all in one, the Dior Huile Abricot Daily Nutritive Serum envelops your cuticles in rich, lasting moisture while infusing your nails with growth-stimulating and keratin-strengthening argan oil, vitamin E and apricot oil. Together, these conditioning and antioxidant-fortified ingredients harden and protect your nails to prevent future breakage and brittleness.

Dior Huile Abricot Daily Nutritive Serum $28 Buy Now

Nails Inc. Nail Kale Superfood Base Coat

While the Nails Inc. Nail Kale Superfood Base Coat isn’t exactly a serum, its nail-strengthening benefits should not go unnoticed. Formulated with a superfood blend of vitamins A, C, E, F and H, this top-rated base coat acts as a shield for your nails, preventing breakage, chipping and splitting so they can grow healthy. Acting as a solution for those with discolored or rough nails, it also features a brightening combination of aloe vera, lemon, ginseng, pomegranate and grape extracts to improve their appearance and texture. You can wear it alone or under your favorite nail polish.

Nails Inc. Nail Kale Superfood Base Coat $12 Buy Now

Barefoot Scientist Inner Strength Nail and Cuticle Renewal Drops

Catering to both the nails and the cuticles with its multipurpose formula, the Barefoot Scientist Inner Strength Nail and Cuticle Renewal Drops are powered by celery seed extract, which protects the keratin in your nails and supports their growth, strengthening, smoothing and hydration. When used nightly, it helps reverse the damage endured by your nails each day, including chips, cracks and splits. Amla fruit extract, tea tree oil, sunflower seed oil and olive fruit oil also come together to provide extra nourishment, brightening, antibacterial, strengthening and antioxidant benefits.

Barefoot Scientist Inner Strength Nail and Cuticle Renewal Drops $20 Buy Now

Barielle Aloe Growth Therapy

Targeting dry, weak, brittle and peeling nails with its nourishing formula, the Barielle Aloe Growth Therapy delivers a rich wave of moisture and nourishment that penetrates deep into the nail for fast and lasting results. It gets its rejuvenating properties from its blend of growth-promoting aloe, strengthening proteins and reparative vitamins, banishing yellow, bendy and thin nails with each treatment.

Barielle Aloe Growth Therapy $10 Buy Now

Onsen Secret Cuticle Conditioner Cream

Formulated with a vitamin-packed blend of aloe vera, bran oil, Japanese seaweed, shea butter and vitamin E, the Onsen Secret Cuticle Conditioner Cream wraps your nails and cuticles in deep moisture and nourishment to ensure healthy regrowth. Its three-in-one formula revitalizes dry, rough and weak cuticles and nails to improve their strength and overall appearance.

Onsen Secret Cuticle Conditioner Cream $14 Buy Now

BeautyGarde Rocket Nail Fuel Treatment

Vegan-friendly thanks to its plant-based ingredients list, the BeautyGarde Rocket Nail Fuel Treatment works hard to repair, nourish, moisturize and harden damaged, overworked nails with its horsetail and silica-fortified formula. These ingredients also promote regrowth, helping you achieve brighter, stronger and breakage-proof nails.

BeautyGarde Rocket Nail Fuel Treatment $21 Buy Now

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

Penetrating deep into your nails to deliver vitamins and minerals where they’re needed, the Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil wraps your nails and cuticles in strengthening, conditioning and reparative milk extract, honey extract, safflower seed oil, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to create a healthy environment for regrowth.

Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $14 Buy Now

Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Treatment

Delivering almost immediate results thanks to its fast-acting formula, the Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Treatment strengthens, hardens and protects the keratin in your nails so you can enjoy healthier and longer nails in just three days. This intensive treatment is fortified with keratin amino acids, designed for long wear and imparts a salon-quality, high-gloss finish.

NAIL-AID Keratin 3 Day Growth Treatment $4 Buy Now

Way of Will Strengthening Nail and Cuticle Serum

Designed to protect weak, brittle and breakage-prone nails from further damage, the Way of Will Strengthening Nail and Cuticle Serum wraps your nails and cuticles in an ultra-hydrating oil filled with nourishing antioxidants, emollients and vitamins to promote healthier nails. Ylang-ylang, lavender and geranium essential oils come together to strengthen your nails, allowing for healthier regrowth and an improved appearance.

Way of Will Strengthening Nail and Cuticle Serum $15 Buy Now

Duri Rejuvacote 1 Nail Growth System

Acting as a protective layer for your nails, the Duri Rejuvacote 1 Nail Growth System shields vulnerable, brittle nails from damage and breakage using a blend of hydrolyzed wheat protein, hydrolyzed soy protein, keratin and calcium to strengthen them. Together, these ingredients stimulate growth and lock in moisture, collagen and essential nutrients so your nails can grow longer and stronger.

Duri Rejuvacote 1 Nail Growth System $14 Buy Now

Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Hardener Treatment

Created with brittle, weak, bendy and breakage-prone nails in mind, the Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Hardener Treatment is formulated with film-formers to cover and shield your nails from chipping, splitting and cracking. By strengthening and protecting your nails, this top-rated nail hardener treatment gives them the nutrients required to initiate healthy regrowth.

Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Hardener Treatment $3 Buy Now