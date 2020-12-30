All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Investing in one of the best nail lamps is the key to successfully replicating salon-quality gel manicures at-home. Powered by professional-grade UV rays and LED lights that are strategically placed to sufficiently dry each nail, these innovative devices provide an even curing while also significantly decreasing dry time.

The best nail lamps not only make curing gel nail polish easy, but they also come stocked with convenient features that create a fool-proof and safe experience. When shopping for an LED or UV nail lamp, must-have functionalities include multiple timer settings, an automatic sensor and a spacious design that allows you to comfortably fit your hand or foot. Beyond the basics, ensure that your gel nail lamp is compatible with the type of polish you’re applying. Many nail lamps can dry and cure every type of gel polish and extensions, including base coats, top coats, hard gels, gem gels, sculptures, builders and guilders.

Before you get started, it’s important to remember that nail lamp usage involves exposing your skin to UV rays, whether you’ve chosen a UV lamp or LED lamp. That being said, it’s essential that you protect your hands and feet before each curing. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher on the skin that will be exposed or stock up on a pair of UV-shielding gloves to prevent absorption and damage.

Below, discover the best nail lamps that will take your at-home gel manicure to new heights.

Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp

Offering 48 watts of power and 50,000 hours’ worth of LED beads, the Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp uniformly and efficiently cures gel nail polish and is suitable for every brand of polish and extensions. Able to fit five fingers or toes at once, this Amazon bestseller is equipped with four timer settings and has an automatic sensing feature to ensure a safe at-home manicure experience.

Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp $34 Buy Now

LKE Gel UV LED Nail Lamp

Created for a simple user experience, the LKE Gel UV LED Nail Lamp has an easy-to-navigate LED screen and smart automatic sensor feature so the treatment will begin and end when you’re ready. Its curved design protects your eyes from the UV light while its soft light prevents skin discoloration. It’s best suited with gel polishes that contain UV and isn’t compatible with regular polishes.

LKE Gel UV LED Nail Lamp $20 Buy Now

Ovlux Professional Nail Dryer

Powered by 72 watts and containing 36 LED bulbs that can last up to 50,000 hours, the Ovlux Professional Nail Dryer brings the salon to your home with its professional-grade technology. Spacious enough to fit both of your hands and feet and compatible with most gel nail polishes, it offers four time settings, various heat settings and has infrared heat sensors that detect when your hands and feet are inside.

Ovlux Professional Nail Dryer $35 Buy Now

Kempa Mini UV LED Nail Dryer

An Amazon’s Choice nail lamp, the Kempa Mini UV LED Nail Dryer is perfect for manicures on-the-go thanks to its compact design, which can easily fit inside a makeup bag or purse when deconstructed. Providing a 50,000-hour lifetime, its light beads adopt advanced dual optical wavelength technology without causing damage to the eyes or skin. Choose between four time settings to create a customizable gel curing experience.

Kempa Mini UV LED Nail Dryer $10 Buy Now

MelodySusie UV LED Nail Lamp

Featuring high power and LG dual light source, the MelodySusie UV LED Nail Lamp emits a wavelength ranging between 365 and 405 nanometers to cure and dry gel nail polish quickly, evenly and sufficiently. Equipped with four time settings and utilizing energy-saving, environment-friendly LG chip technology, this top-rated nail lamp has been found to shorten curing time by up to 50% compared to similar models.

MelodySusie UV LED Nail Lamp $20 Buy Now

DeepDream LED Nail Lamp

Designed to evenly distribute heat, the DeepDream LED Nail Lamp is powered by 110 watts and 36 LED bulbs that each adopt advanced dual optical wavelength technology. Delivering up to 50,000 hours of curing time, this top-rated nail lamp can fit two hands and feet at once and comes equipped with four time settings and an automatic shut-off sensor. Plus, it’s easy to clean thanks to its detachable tray bottom.

DeepDream LED Nail Lamp $18 Buy Now

Gelish Harmony Professional Salon LED Light Lamp

Boasting salon-quality results courtesy of its LED-accelerated technology, the Gelish Harmony Professional Salon LED Light Lamp provides the fastest curing in the industry, efficiently and evenly drying gel nail polish in just 30 seconds under the LED lamp and two minutes under the UV light. Perfect for nail salon owners or manicure enthusiasts that want to create salon-quality gel manicures and pedicures at home, it comes equipped with three time settings, a patent-pending eyeShield feature to limit light exposure and a curved interior design to guide the fingers for correct placement. Plus, its acetone-resistant and magnetized tray is easy to clean between each usage.

Gelish Harmony Professional Salon LED Light Lamp $200 Buy Now

Abox UV LED Nail Lamp

Designed for fast results, the Abox UV LED Nail Lamp is a professional 72-watt nail lamp equipped with 36 LED bulbs that are evenly distributed to dry and cure nails 80 percent faster than competing models. Powered by premium, safe-for-your-skin UV/LED dual light sources, this top-rated nail lamp works for all gel polishes and extensions, offers four time settings and features an easy-to-use LED touch screen.

Abox UV LED Nail Lamp $16 Buy Now

Lumcrissy Professional LED Nail Dryer

Perfect for nail salon owners, the Lumcrissy Professional LED Nail Dryer is a 64-watt powered nail lamp that is built with a heat-absorbing zinc alloy metal cover to protect eyes and extend the bulbs’ lifetime. Compatible with all gel polishes and extensions, the nail lamp features strategically-placed bulbs to evenly distribute heat and eliminate “dead zones,” has four time settings and is equipped with an automatic sensor and LED screen for safe and easy usage.

Lumcrissy Professional LED Nail Dryer $110 Buy Now