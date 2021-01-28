All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not everyone has a steady hand with a nail polish brush. If you’re looking to elevate your at-home manicures, opting for the best nail stickers over traditional polishes will help you achieve salon-quality results without creating a mess. Designed for convenience and long-lasting results, these game-changing nail strips are made to stay in place with their strong, sticky adhesive, ensuring anywhere from one to two weeks of chip-proof wear.

Available in sets that offer a variety of sizes and nail decals, the best nail stickers deliver the same high-gloss shine as gel manicures without requiring UV lights. Plus, they provide plenty of opportunities to get creative with their array of decorative colors, finishes and prints, which allow you to mix and match for a customizable manicure experience. For those looking to add flare to their nail polish collection, there is a wide assortment of nail art stickers available that can be applied on top of your favorite nail colors and embolden your manicure with their vibrant and trend-inspired designs.

To ensure a faultless application, it’s recommended to prep your nails by cleaning away oil and grime with an alcohol pad. From there, shape, buff and elongate your nails with a nail file, nail buffer and cuticle pusher. When applying your nail stickers, do your best to avoid sticking the nail wrap to your skin as it will hinder the adhesive’s effectiveness. In fact, it’s best to leave a little space between your nail bed and the sticker to prevent this from happening. Once your nail art stickers are pasted down, you can apply a top coat to improve its wear, lock the sticker in place and prevent chipping. Unlike traditional polish, which requires nail polish remover to take off, nail strip stickers easily peel off your nails without causing damage.

Keep scrolling to explore the best nail stickers that will help you replicate a salon-quality manicure at home.

Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips

Offering a customizable and salon-quality gel manicure that lasts up to 14 days, the Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips set comes stocked with 22 base color strips and 12 accent strips in varying prints and finishes so you can mix and match to create the perfect manicure.

Dashing Diva Plush Sorbet Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Strips $8 Buy Now

Scratch to the Max Nail Wraps

Boasting a decorative color scheme and minimalist nail art design, the Scratch to the Max Nail Wraps add a trendy pop to your manicure using a combination of neon, metallics and negative space. Featuring 16 nail wraps in eight different sizes, these top-rated nail wraps also come with a cuticle pusher, nail file and nail buffer to ensure flawless application.

Scratch to the Max Nail Wraps $10 Buy Now

Le Mini Macaron ‘La Touche Finale’ Mini Nail Stickers

Charming and romantic, the Le Mini Macaron ‘La Touche Finale’ Mini Nail Stickers feature playful reverse heart nail art in varying red and pink hues to elevate your manicure game. Stocked with 12 nail stickers per color, these festive nail art stickers also come with tiny golden accent stickers for further customization.

Le Mini Macaron 'La Touche Finale'' Mini Nail Stickers $5 Buy Now

Blulu Glitter Nail Wraps

With eight sheets of nail wraps in eight different colors to choose from, the manicure possibilities are truly endless with the Blulu Glitter Nail Wraps set. Convenient to apply and made to last with their waterproof design, these shimmering nail stickers can be used as both a base or accent nail to execute all of your manicure ideas.

Blulu Glitter Nail Wraps $11 Buy Now

Ciaté London the Cheat Sheets Nail Stickers

Spice up the colors in your nail polish collection with Ciaté London the Cheat Sheets Nail Stickers, a set of four unique and punchy nail stickers that add an instant edge and flair to your manicure with their designs. After applying a base coat of your choice, choose between the set’s neon geometric lines, pastel leopard spots, evil eye or modern abstract print to embolden your manicure.

Ciaté London The Cheat Sheets Nail Stickers $22 Buy Now

Artips Thea Gel Nail Strips

For those seeking a more elegant and minimalist finish, the Artips Thea Gel Nail Strips offer a trend-inspired negative space manicure with its refined and geometric design, which can be worn alone or on top of a base color of your choice. Delivering a full week of wear and a salon-quality glossy finish, this 20-piece nail sticker set comes with varying prints so you can mix and match to create a look that’s all your own.

Artips Thea Gel Nail Strips $7 Buy Now

Augoog Nail Polish Stickers

Fostering creativity and experimentation, the Augood Nail Polish Stickers set comes equipped with 14 sheets of nail stickers in varying prints, colors and finishes. Available in eight colorways, each set is stocked with 196 decals that are easy to apply and can be mixed and matched.

Augoog Nail Polish Stickers $12 Buy Now

Incoco Nail Polish Strips in New Leaf

Featured in the brand’s High Tea Floral Collection, the Incoco Nail Polish Strips in New Leaf add a touch of elegance to your manicure with pastel hues and floral prints. Made with real nail polish, the 16-piece set comes with two sheets of floral nail stickers in varying sizes and is designed to last up to 14 days.

Incoco Nail Polish Strips in New Leaf $13 Buy Now

Olive & June Nail Art Stickers

Stocked with 36 linear and circular nail art decals in varying colors and sizes, the Olive & June Nail Art Stickers add a playful and edgy touch to basic manicures with their geometric pattern and metallic finishes.

Olive & June Simple Nail Art Stickers $8 Buy Now

Princess Polly Pop Finger Little Flower Nail Stickers

Whether you decide to wear them on their own or atop a colorful polish, the Princess Polly Pop Finger Little Flower Nail Stickers set is comprised of multicolored floral nail art decals in varying sizes and shapes, helping you create a trendy, retro-inspired and high-impact manicure.

Princess Polly Pop Finger Little Flower Nail Stickers $4 Buy Now