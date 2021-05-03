All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to fighting the signs of aging — we’re talking fine lines, wrinkles, dullness and hyperpigmentation — Mother Nature can really get the job done. You don’t need skin care products packed with iffy ingredients to smooth and plump skin. The best natural antiaging creams can restore your youthful glow without you having to worry about what is inside that jar. Cleaner, greener formulas are better for your skin health and the planet. These 10 best antiaging creams deliver the results you crave without the ingredients you want to avoid.

1. Naturopathica Argan & Peptide Wrinkle Repair Cream

As one of the best antiaging creams, the Naturopathica Argan & Peptide Wrinkle Repair Cream is a multitasker that does it all. The daily moisturizer taps the power of argan cells to visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles as well as firm and tone skin. Peptides work to give collagen a boost to plump skin, while edelweiss guards from environmental aggressors that can trigger signs of aging.

Naturopathica Argan & Peptide Wrinkle Repair Cream $118.00 Buy Now

2. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

Juicy Beauty knows how to deliver juicy skin. Mature skin will drink the Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer right up, making it one of the best antiaging creams. The killer combination of fruit stem cells, vitamin C and resveratrol-rich grape will improve skin tone and leave your complexion glowing. There’s also shea and jojoba, which are chock-full of essential fatty acid emollients, to deeply hydrate skin and ward off wrinkles.

View Gallery Related Gallery New York City Hotspots Reopen

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer $70.00 Buy Now

3. Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer

Instead of harsh retinol, Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer relies on bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative, to reverse the signs of aging, including smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also spiked with vitamin C to brighten and guard skin from free radical damage, as well as aloe, squalane and hyaluronic acid for hydration. Based in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Alpyn Beauty relies on its local surroundings to wild harvest its PlantGenius Fresh Mountain Actives. To do its part for the earth, the brand is certified plastic-neutral and a member of 1 percent for the Planet, with 1 percent of proceeds benefitting national park restoration.

Alpyn Beauty PlantGenius Melt Moisturizer $60.00 Buy Now

4. Goop GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream

Clearly Gwyneth Paltrow knows the power of a good plant-based antiaging cream — and she created an excellent one with Goop GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream. Its whipped texture sinks right into skin and the rich cream has been proven to leave skin looking firmer and hydrated for up to 48 hours. Ceramides smooth and firm, illipe butter nourishes and soothes, and schisandra fruit boosts skin elasticity and minimizes fine lines.

Goop GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream $95.00 Buy Now

5. Trilogy Age-Proof Replenishing Night Cream

Get your beauty sleep with Trilogy’s Age-Proof Replenishing Night Cream. The brand’s proprietary seed oil blend Glycablend fights the effects of glycation, a natural aging process, by minimizing collagen breakdown as well as fine lines and wrinkles. The best natural antiaging cream also contains plant-derived hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, and marula and olive oils to nourish with essential fatty acids.

Trilogy Age-Proof Replenishing Night Cream $57.00 Buy Now

6. Tata Harper Reparative Antiaging Moisturizer

It doesn’t get any more natural than Tata Harper’s line, an OG in the luxury natural beauty space. The Tata Harper Repairative Antiaging Moisturizer boasts a 100 percent natural formula; you can tell its plant-based ingredients were plucked from the ground since it smells like the roots, stems and absolute essence of everything that is inside the iconic green bottle. Designed to work for every skin type, it contains a dual-weight hyaluronic acid for double the plumping to moisturize while reducing fine lines and buckbean extract to firm and tone skin. It also has the Tata Harper Estate Grown Beauty Complex, which is a potent combination of botanicals grown at their farm in Vermont that boasts 11 vitamins, 18 nutrients and six minerals.

Tata Harper Repairative Anti-Aging Moisturizer $116.00 Buy Now

7. Burt’s Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream

Bakuchiol, the natural alternative to retinol that goes easier on skin, takes center stage in the Burt’s Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream to aid skin texture, even tone and treat dullness. There’s also vitamin E to hydrate. As one of the best natural antiaging creams, it’s been clinically proven to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boost firmness and brighten.

Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream $12.39 Buy Now

8. Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Though the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream is delightfully rich, it won’t leave any greasiness behind. As one of the best natural antiaging creams, its purpose is to tackle the loss of firmness and elasticity while delivering deep hydration. It’s packed with omega fatty acids to do just that, leaving skin refreshed and plump. Hyaluronic acid also helps hydrate, while açaí berry sterols mimic the cholesterol that’s naturally found in skin, and lipids and ceramides fight fine lines.

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream $58.00 Buy Now

9. Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

Thirsty skin types will love the Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer for its hydrating powers, plus its ability to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The rich cream infuses loads of moisture to visibly plump your complexion, courtesy of fig fruit extract and osmolytes. Its ceramide blend supports the natural skin barrier and prevents moisture loss, and there’s also buckwheat honey with propolis and a royal jelly blend for an infusion of antioxidants and hydration.

Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer $45.00 Buy Now

10. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter

Pure argan oil is one of Mother Nature’s prize ingredients — thanks to its fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin E — and the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter is loaded with it. Don’t let the oil in the name fool you, as this cream is super-lightweight and absorbs right into skin. To give skin’s elasticity a boost (and fight fine lines in the process), it’s spiked with watermelon seed oil, shea butter and fresh cucumber extract, which also boost moisture. Sensitive skin will appreciate that it also has aloe nectar to reduce redness and soothe.

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter $42.00 Buy Now