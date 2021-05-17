All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bar soaps are making a comeback. The old-school staple isn’t the harsh formula of yore. Now they’re chock full of skin-loving ingredients that will leave your complexion clean, hydrated and nourished. And the best natural bar soaps are leading the pack. Options abound, so you can find the best natural bar soap for your skin type. For example, those with thirsty complexions should look for mega moisturizers like shea butter, coconut oil and olive oil on the ingredients list, while sensitive skin types should seek out calming and anti-inflammatory ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera. Oily or acne-prone skin will appreciate detoxing ingredients like activated charcoal to draw out excess oil, dirt and impurities from pores. No matter your cleansing preference, you’ll be sure to find one that works for you with these best natural bar soaps.

1. Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Soap

Designed to be used all over for every skin type — we’re talking dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal — the Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Soap can be used on the face, too. French pink clay steals the spotlight on the ingredients list, which is known for drawing out impurities without over-drying skin, leaving it feeling rejuvenated. It’s also formulated with geranium essential oil to balance skin and blood orange essential oil to naturally detox. The citrus and floral scent will leave you wanting more.

2. Beekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Bar Soap

Goat milk is the hero ingredient in Beekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Bar Soap, which has plenty of perks, including its moisturizing fatty acids and the fact that it’s naturally exfoliating, thanks to lactic acid. Goat milk has the same pH as human skin, so it’ll keep the skin balanced and ward off bacteria. The triple-milled soap is also infused with botanicals to nourish and hydrate skin. It works into a rich, foamy lather that won’t strip skin of its natural moisture. Vanilla Absolute leaves behind a lovely scent.

3. Up Circle Fennel + Cardamom Chai Soap Bar

Yes, the Up Circle Fennel + Cardamom Chai Soap Bar really is made with residual chai spices, which is part of its 100% certified natural appeal. There’s also green clay to get toxins out of pores and shea butter helps to moisturize and smooth. Exfoliating yet gentle, it can be used on the face and body. Safe for all skin types, it’s especially beneficial for oily, combination and acne-prone skin. Like all Up Circle products, this best natural bar soap is sustainably made with ingredients and packaging that’s been reused and repurposed.

4. Juara Skincare Candlenut Bar Soap

You’ll take a tropical vacation to Indonesia every time you wash up with the Juara Skincare Candlenut Bar Soap, since the locale inspired the ingredients. As one of the best natural bar soaps, it contains antioxidant-rich moringa that has anti-inflammatory and antiaging properties; candlenut, with omega 3 and essential fatty acids to deeply hydrate, and coconut to smooth skin with vitamins A and E. There’s also mango and shea butters for even more hydration. The fragrance is a delightful blend of lush greens, freesia and white jasmine. Skin is left luminous, soft and nourished.

5. Kaia Naturals the Underarm Bar

Rest assured you won’t be the stinky kid in gym class when you wash up with Kaia Naturals the Underarm Bar. Designed to prevent body odor, it’ll even keep the smelliest areas, like feet and underarms, fresh. Activated charcoal and apple cider vinegar team up to fight odor caused by bacteria on the skin. The product recently got a makeup, and is now bigger in size, with high levels of charcoal, and a triple milling process that prevents the bar’s texture from becoming mushy between uses.

6. Soapwalla Activated Charcoal and Petitgrain Soap Bar

Though it’s safe for all skin types, the Soapwalla Activated Charcoal and Petitgrain Soap Bar is especially suited for oily, combination and acne-prone skin. The blend of bamboo charcoal (from new growth forests), petitgrain and tea tree oil work together to deeply clean pores to remove bacteria, oils and toxins, leaving purified, clearer skin. One of the best natural bar soaps, it’s vegan and made with food-grade and organic ingredients.

7. Tom’s of Maine Natural Beauty Bar Soap in Creamy Coconut with Virgin Coconut Oil

Long before natural beauty was getting the buzz it is today, Tom’s of Maine was a leader in the space. So, it’s no surprise that the Tom’s of Maine Natural Beauty Bar Soap in Creamy Coconut with Virgin Coconut Oil is one of the best natural bar soaps out there. And this pack of six bars will keep you stocked for a while. Virgin coconut oil ensures your skin will be deeply hydrated, courtesy of Mother Nature.

8. Burt’s Bees Nourishing Bar Soap With Honey & Shea

Made with 100% natural origin ingredients, the Burt’s Bees Nourishing Bar Soap With Honey & Shea is as natural as it gets. Safe to use on the face and body, it’s chock full of the best natural moisturizers, such as honey, shea butter and rich botanicals. Skin is left feeling fresh and clean, hydrated, nourished and baby soft.

9. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Soap

Thirsty complexions will drink the SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Soap right up, making it the best natural bar soap for dry skin. Raw shea butter, frankincense and myrrh join forces to nourish, hydrate and revitalize skin. The bar also works as a great facial cleanser. True to their earth- and people-friendly mission, all of the ingredients are Fair Trade and sourced through Community Commerce.

10. Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap

When you need an extra wake-up call in the morning, use the Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap for its energizing effect. It works equally well for all skin types to exfoliate, soothe and moisturize your complexion. The gritty texture is courtesy of volcanic rock that delivers a tingling sensation to your skin while exfoliating. The creamy lather is a fun juxtaposition to the gritty effect from the volcanic rock.

