All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A key to having healthy, happy skin is having hydrated skin. And to play it safe, you’ll want to slather yourself with the best natural body lotions. They all deliver smooth, glowing, gorgeous skin from head to toe without compromising on ingredients. The best natural body lotions go the extra mile with perks like soothing inflammation and giving the natural skin barrier a boost. Whether you prefer a rich body cream or a lightweight lotion, there’s an option out there for every preference and budget, as these best natural body lotions prove.

1. Burt’s Bees Body Lotion with Cocoa & Cupuacu Butters

Beloved for being one of the top natural beauty brands at a price point that can’t be beat, it’s no surprise that the Burt’s Bees Body Lotion with Cocoa & Cupuacu Butters is one of the best natural body lotions out there. The rich — but never greasy — formula sinks right into skin, delivering up to a whopping 24 hours of hydration. Boasting 98.9 percent natural origin ingredients, the dream team of cocoa and cupuacu butters nourish skin, along with shea butter, vitamin E and natural botanicals.

Burt's Bees Body Lotion with Cocoa & Cupuacu Butters $18.94 Buy Now

2. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter

Josie Maran’s body butters are things of great beauty and the Josie Maran Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter is no exception. The delicious whipped texture feels heavenly on skin, instantly delivering deep moisture to treat every skin type and evening out texture. This version of her famous body butters has Dunaliella Salina (aka pink algae) extract, a gentle pro-retinol that minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, 100 percent pure argan oil provides fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin E, while antioxidant quercetin fights off environmental aggressors.

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter $46 Buy Now

3. Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer

The Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer does a lot more than just hydrate skin, making it one of the best natural body lotions. The multitasker smooths fine lines and firms skin, plus peptides leave it looking brighter. The nurturing formula gets all that done with shea butter, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, primrose, linseed and borage.

Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer $20 Buy Now

4. African Botanics Jardin Sauvage Botanical Body Cream

Yes, it’s a splurge, but the African Botanics Jardin Sauvage Botanical Body Cream is worth every penny, since the best natural body lotion doesn’t come cheap. Deeply hydrating and restorative, it tones, strengthens and protects skin with wild grown African fynbos flora, antioxidants, peptides, marine extracts and caffeine. There’s a blend of Southern African plants — including devil’s claw, resurrection plant, kigelia africana, rooibos tea and honeybush — to prevent sun damage and boost skin’s natural elasticity. Plus, brown seaweed extract helps skin retain moisture and increase collagen production and vitamin C minimizes dark spots and dullness. Its calming floral scent comes courtesy of wild cape may, rose, jasmine and Ravensara.

African Botanics Jardin Sauvage Botanical Body Cream $130 Buy Now

5. Goop GoopGlow Body Luminizer

Gwyneth Paltrow has built her Goop empire on clean living and beauty, and the Goop GoopGlow Body Luminizer is the perfect example of that. It lives up to the glow in its name with its infusion of subtle light-reflecting minerals for a filter effect, so your skin will be gleaming from the inside out. Impressively lightweight, it tackles texture and dullness with three different molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid for moisture, sugarcane-derived squalane to smooth, and Australian kakadu plum — one of the best sources of vitamin C — brings on the antioxidants.

goop GOOPGLOW Body Luminizer $48 Buy Now

6. Juara Ginger Coffee Firming Treatment

If your skin could use some smoothing, tightening and toning, then the Juara Ginger Coffee Firming Treatment is the best natural body lotion for you. The triple threat even helps minimize the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks. The lightweight gel cream is designed for daily use and has an impressive ingredient roster, with ginger, coffee leaf extract, peppermint, avocado seed extract, unroasted shea butter and candlenut oil, leaving skin soft and supple.

Juara Ginger Coffee Firming Treatment $56.00 Buy Now

7. Farmacy Honey Butter Ultra-Hydrating Body Cream

Snap up this limited-edition best natural body lotion while you can. The whipped Farmacy Honey Butter Ultra-Hydrating Body Cream leaves skin silky smooth and healthy, thanks to antioxidant-rich buckwheat honey that’s a natural humectant to hydrate skin and amino acid-packed royal jelly to nurture. Then there’s the triple threat of cupuaçu, cacao and mango butters, which are all loaded with antioxidants and essential fatty acids to moisturize, replenish and soften skin.

Farmacy Honey Butter Ultra-Hydrating Body Cream $35 Buy Now

8. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Body Cream

Essentially a superfood smoothie for your skin, Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Body Cream infuses skin with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to soften and hydrate it, leaving a tropical scent behind. Specifically, there’s banana peel extract for a dose of antioxidants and vitamins that boost the appearance of skin, coconut fruit extract and oil to hydrate with fatty acids and vitamin E, and açai fruit extract to fight free-radical damage.

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Body Cream $26 Buy Now

9. Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm

For turning back the clock, the Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm is the best natural body lotion. The blend of acai, babassu, raw virgin coconut and passion fruit oils provide an antiaging infusion, leaving skin firmer, nourished and silky smooth. Despite its deep hydration, you won’t have to worry about skin feeling greasy, since the body balm has a lightweight formula. Plus, the fragrance of geranium, lavender and jasmine is the perfect final touch.

Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm $48 Buy Now