Transforming your beauty and personal care routine into a clean, green one takes some time and research. Sometimes it’s hard to let go of products that you’ve used and loved for years, even if they have a few questionable ingredients. But some may contain ingredients that are toxic, which can travel through the bloodstream and harm our bodies. That’s where the best natural body washes come in, which are free from potentially damaging chemicals, artificial fragrances and synthetic dyes. They are clean in every way, nourishing your skin without worry. And as customers become more savvy about clean and natural beauty, there are more options than ever. The best natural body washes have hydrating and nourishing ingredients plucked from nature, such as aloe vera, argan oil, shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil and avocado oil. Green your shower routine with these best natural body washes.

1. Rahua Shower Gel

So rich and luxurious, it’s hard to believe the Rahua Shower Gel is completely plant-based and made with USDA-certified organic ingredients, making it one of the best natural body washes. Then, there’s the intoxicating fragrance, a mix of eucalyptus, lavender, vanilla and Palo Santo, that will make it hard to get out of the shower. The vegan formula has antioxidants sourced from the rainforest and omegas to fight free radical damage, while bringing moisture. The gentle formula is safe for even the most sensitive skin.

Rahua Shower Gel $30.00

2. SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Body Wash

Manuka honey is known as one of nature’s best moisturizers that delivers a slew of other skin care perks, and SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Body Wash is chock full of it. As the best natural body wash for dry skin, it even helps strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Free of all icky ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, mineral oil and sulfates, there’s a lot to feel good about, since 10% of sales support SheaMoisture’s Community Commerce Initiative to fight poverty.

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Body Wash $17.52

3. REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash

Moroccan rose otto oil, one of the most coveted essential oils around the globe, takes center stage on the REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash ingredient list to moisturize, soothe and relieve stressed skin. There’s also neroli flower water and chamomile flower water extract to cleanse, calm and refresh, along with prebiotic oligosaccharide natural sugar to protect and maintain the skin’s natural barrier by boosting the microbiome. To complete the experience, it’s lightly scented with rose to calm you mentally, too.

REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash $30.00

4. Kopari Coconut Shower Oil

It’s easy to go coconuts for the Kopari Coconut Shower Oil. Coconut oil delivers a nourishing, natural cleanse, along with passion fruit seed and avocado oils. The potent combo deeply hydrates skin while firming it. The formula works into a sudsy lather, filling your shower with its coconut scent that will transport you to a tropical island.

Kopari Coconut Shower Oil $28.00

5. Goop G.Tox Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser

If you’re looking for a deep clean that won’t strip skin, then the creamy Goop G.Tox Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser is the best natural body wash for you. Designed for daily use, it purifies and detoxes skin with moringa seed extract and glacial marine clay; the latter is packed with minerals. There’s also safflower and cold-pressed moringa oils to treat dryness and roughness, as well an essential oil blend, including grapefruit and peppermint, for an extra touch of detoxification.

Goop G.Tox Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser $30.00

6. Mother Dirt Probiotic Body Wash

This brand is all about naturally preserving the microbiome, which is what makes the Mother Dirt Probiotic Body Wash one of the best natural body washes. Made for all skin types, this body wash is formulated to be compatible with the skin’s natural biome, so it’s friendly to the good bacteria on the skin, which helps skin stay hydrated and retain nutrients. The concentrated formula means the bottle will last much longer than usual, plus it’s packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle, so this body wash is good for you and the planet.

Mother Dirt Probiotic Body Wash $29.00

7. One Love Organics Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser

Want to cut down on clutter in your shower? Then the One Love Organics Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser is the best natural body wash for you. The multitasker can be used on the face and body, and even to wash your hair, plus it works for all skin types. It taps the power of unique ingredients to improve skin health, such as organic Chilean soap bark for a deep cleanse, cold-pressed apple oil to soothe and vegetable glycerin to improve skin’s ability to retain moisture.

One Love Organics Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser $25.00

8. Avalon Organics Revitalizing Peppermint Bath & Shower Gel

Proving the power of botanicals, the Avalon Organics Revitalizing Peppermint Bath & Shower Gel is one of the best natural body washes that never compromises on its natural beauty ethos. Peppermint essential oil will certainly wake you up in the shower, leaving you energized and invigorated. Certified organic, the plant-based formula delivers a gentle cleanse, making it safe for sensitive and dry skin. There’s also aloe to soothe and hydrate the complexion.

Avalon Organics Revitalizing Peppermint Bath & Shower Gel $10.95

9. Alba Botanica Very Emollient Bath & Shower Gel

When you need a little variety in your life, the Alba Botanica Very Emollient Bath & Shower Gel has many options. There are plenty of scents and botanical ingredient combos to choose from. This Honey Mango version spotlights honey, vanilla, mango and aloe for a nourishing blend with a delightfully sweet scent. There’s also Coconut Rescue, French Lavender, Herbal Healing, Island Citrus, Midnight Tuberose and Sparkling Mint. No matter which you choose, all of them tap natural ingredients to gently cleanse and moisturize skin.

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Bath & Shower Gel $13.99

10. Ahava Hibiscus & Fig Mineral Botanic Cream Wash

One of the best natural body washes for thirsty complexions, the Ahava Hibiscus & Fig Mineral Botanic Cream Wash is all about healing dry skin. It even has natural antibacterial properties to soothe parched skin. Fig extract works as an anti-inflammatory to do just that, as well as moisturize, while hibiscus also hydrates and smooths. Additionally, like all Ahava products, it has Dead Sea minerals for extra nourishment.

Ahava Hibiscus & Fig Mineral Botanic Cream Wash $24.00