Wearing your hair au naturel is the way to go these days. Whether your curls are waves, ringlets or coils, they all have one thing in common: They crave moisture and need extra care. Curly hair tends to be on the dry side and thirsty curls is what leads to frizz. To keep your hair smooth and springy, you’ll want the best natural curly hair products that will work with your natural texture and hydrate your locks. From gels to oils to co-washes, these are the best natural curly hair products that will deliver defined, healthy curls.

1. Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Leave-in Conditioning Styler Hair Cream

A magical multitasker, the Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Leave-in Conditioning Styler Hair Cream is a styler and leave-in conditioner that repairs hair while defining curls. Mango butter, grapeseed oil, argan oil and castor oil team up to nourish every type of textured hair, delivering lightweight shine. It can be used for air drying, diffusing, braiding or styling a sleek bun, replacing the need for several styling products. The feel-good formula is also spiked with hydrolyzed quinoa protein to repair hair and capryl capric triglycerides to provide a protective barrier to prevent moisture loss.

Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Leave-in Conditioning Styler Hair Cream $28.00 Buy Now

2. Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment for Curly Hair

Even on the hottest, most humid days, if you spritz the Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment for Curly Hair into your locks, they’ll be guarded from the weather, leaving your curls springy yet touchable. Made to work for all curl types, from wavy to coily, and from fine hair to thick, this spray is all you need to perfect and define your curls. The frizz fighter is infused with Color Wow’s proprietary tri-polymer complex to condition, hydrate and detangle while adding shine and movement. There’s also glycerin for mega moisture and cashmere extract to repair dry, delicate hair.

Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment for Curly Hair $24.00 Buy Now

3. Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

When your curls are looking a little shapeless or you want to up the texture of your waves, then the Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream is the best natural curly hair product for you. The light leave-in cream brings their pattern back to life, defining the texture you already have while taming frizz, too. Hair is left soft and separated, making this a great all-in-one.

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream $34 Buy Now

4. KMS Curl Up Wave Foam

Far from your mother’s mousse, KMS Curl Up Wave Foam is a modern formula that fights frizz and humidity for up to a whopping 72 hours. Work it through towel-dried hair and whether you diffuse or air dry, it’ll create long-lasting waves that are beautifully defined yet flexible.

KMS Curl Up Wave Foam $20 Buy Now

5. Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum

Tracee Ellis Ross strikes again with the Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum. Just a few drops will hydrate your hair, enveloping it in sunflower, argan, castor, sweet almond, apricot and shea oils. The elixir boosts elasticity and strengthens strands, protecting it from breakage and the elements.

Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum $25.00 Buy Now

6. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair

One of the best natural curly hair products to have on hand is a hair mask that will give your locks the extra TLC they need, and Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair will do just that. Made for all curl types and textures, this potent mask checks off all the boxes. It strengthens, delivers shine, moisturizes, tames frizz and guards against breakage and split ends. The formula contains manuka honey, a natural humectant that smooths and hydrates curls, as well as ceramides to boost body.

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Nourishing Mask for Curly Hair $62.00 Buy Now

7. Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

The Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel has earned a cult following for being one of the best natural curly hair products for its ability to keep curls intact on even the steamiest days. The bestseller seals in moisture while blocking out humidity. Styling polymers and wheat protein team up to provide flexible hold, plus a UV filter safeguards strands from environmental damage.

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel $26.00 Buy Now

8. Kristin Ess Ultra-Hydrating Curl Co-Wash

Good hair starts in the shower, which is why you’ll want to wash your hair with the Kristin Ess Ultra-Hydrating Curl Co-Wash. The non-sudsing co-wash works to gently cleanse the hair and scalp without disrupting the natural oils that protect your locks. Featuring the brand’s Curl Hydration Complex, it’ll infuse hair with hydration, prevent color fade, add shine, minimize frizz and shape curls. The formula is packed with omega fatty acids, glycerin and hydrolyzed linseed to deeply nourish.

Kristin Ess Ultra-Hydrating Curl Co-Wash $14.00 Buy Now

9. Leonor Greyl Paris Curl Enhancing Styling Spray

A solid detangler is a must-have for curly haired people, and the Leonor Greyl Paris Curl Enhancing Styling Spray leads the pack. In addition to preventing and smoothing knots, the leave-in styling spray moisturizes, enhances the shape of curls and pumps up the volume, making it one of the best natural curly hair products. Collagen delivers shine and protection, plus seaweed extracts condition.

Leonor Greyl Paris Curl Enhancing Styling Spray $38 Buy Now

10. Aquis 03 Prime Rapid-Dry Hair Turban

All hair is extra fragile when wet, and that’s especially true for curly hair. That’s why you need an Aquis 03 Prime Rapid-Dry Hair Turban to protect your hair while it’s drying. Using a traditional terry cloth towel to dry your hair will cause major frizz. But, the Aquis towel is made from super-fine fibers, so it won’t grab onto the hair cuticle like a regular towel, ensuring smoother locks, making hair easier to style and prevent breakage. Bonus: It cuts drying time in half.

Aquis 03 Prime Rapid-Dry Hair Turban $30.00 Buy Now