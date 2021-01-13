All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Deodorant makes up an essential component of our wellness routines, which is why it’s important to ensure that the formula you’ve chosen is suitable for your skin. Formulated with naturally derived odor-blocking and sweat-absorbing ingredients, the best natural deodorants support your body’s natural sweat processes by gently wicking away moisture and neutralizing odor, whereas standard deodorants have been found to trap in sweat and form a barrier for the armpits.

In addition to providing an alternative solution to combating sweat and odor, the best natural deodorants also prevent irritation, rashes and discomfort by excluding skin-irritating baking soda from their formulas, making them ideal for those with sensitive skin and those looking to create a healthy skin biome.

Below, explore the best natural deodorants that not only smell heavenly, but also deliver long-lasting odor-fighting results.

Nécessaire The Deodorant

Formulated with an odor-blocking blend of mandelic and lactic acids, Nécessaire’s The Deodorant gently neutralizes odor and absorbs sweat without the use of sensitive skin-triggering baking soda, aluminum and synthetic fragrances. With silica, zinc and kaolin clay taking their place, this irritant-free deodorant keeps you feeling dry and protected throughout the day, helping you eliminate parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, petrochemicals, synthetic dyes and alcohol from your deodorant as well.

Farmacy Freshen Up Deodorant Stick

Boasting an all-natural, nontoxic, cruelty-free and vegan formula, the Farmacy Freshen Up Deodorant Stick replaces aluminum and baking soda with kaolin clay, tea tree oil and papaya extract to neutralize odors and soak up sweat. Offering a refreshing and uplifting scent, these ingredients also work together to detoxify your armpits by drawing out impurities, eliminating bacteria and reducing skin discoloration.

Violets Are Blue Magnesium Deodorant

Fortified with magnesium to balance your skin’s natural pH levels while eliminating odor-causing agents, the Violets Are Blue Magnesium Deodorant is formulated without aluminum, baking soda and essential oils to create a healthier, cleaner deodorant experience. Suitable for sensitive skin types, this natural deodorant also uses sweat-absorbing tapioca starch and moisturizing sunflower oil to promote comfortable, dry armpits.

Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Created with sensitive skin in mind, the Each & Every Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant is a toxic-free, baking soda-free, aluminum-free, synthetic fragrance-free and paraben-free formula that uses skin-healthy ingredients such as dead sea salt, magnesium and tapioca starch to soak up sweat and block odor.

Kopari Natural Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant

Featuring a nontoxic blend of coconut oil, coconut water and sage oil, the Kopari Natural Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant is designed to create a tropical escape for your armpits, ridding them of pore-clogging toxins and additives while also preventing odor and sweat from creeping in. By working with your body’s natural sweat functions and delivering a smooth texture, this sensitive skin-approved deodorant creates a healthy, non-irritating layer of protection.

Corpus N° Green Natural Deodorant

Free of irritation-inducing baking soda and aluminum, the Corpus N° Green Natural Deodorant boasts a water-based, vegan formula that blocks odor using naturally derived enzymes and plant extracts. With tapioca starch and silica at its base, it neutralizes odor and absorbs sweat, all without staining your clothes.

Kaia Naturals The Takesumi Detox Charcoal Deodorant

Formulated with purifying active bamboo charcoal, the Kaia Naturals The Takesumi Detox Charcoal Deodorant pulls impurities from your pores to prevent irritation and discomfort while reducing odor and sweat.

Routine Natural Deodorant Cream

For those who prefer deodorant pastes to traditional sticks and roll-ons, the Routine Natural Deodorant Cream is fortified with magnesium and tapioca starch instead of baking soda and aluminum, delivering effective odor-blocking and sweat-absorbing action from your first application.

