All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the hair industry continues to see advancement in the clean beauty space, many have been seeking out eco-friendlier hair-care products to enhance their routine. This is especially true of hair dyes, which are notorious for their chemically made formulas. Instead, those with color-treated strands have recruited the help of the best natural hair dyes to revive, restore and protect their hair’s vibrancy.

Boasting healthier and gentler formulas, these clean hair dyes achieve their rich color payoff and gray-concealing abilities from naturally derived botanicals and pigments instead of known chemical irritants and harmful ingredients such as ammonia, resorcinol, paraphenylenediamine (PPD), alcohol and parabens. The exclusion of these ingredients also preserves the health of your hair, also making the best natural hair dyes less damaging to the hair shaft and suitable for those with sensitive scalps by eliminating irritation and discomfort. Beyond erasing grays and transforming your hair color, these natural and organic hair dyes are also enriched with nourishing ingredients to help maintain your hair’s moisture levels while improving its shine, smoothness and softness.

Below, explore the best natural hair dyes that deliver a safer at-home hair coloring experience.

Maria Nila Colour Refresh

Designed to extend your color or create a non-permanent hue, the Maria Nila Colour Refresh is available in nine shades and is made with 100 percent vegan ingredients to ensure the health of your hair. With argan oil at its base, this temporary dye nourishes your strands as it boosts shine and softness.

View Gallery Related Gallery Streetwear’s Leaders of the New School

Maria Nila Colour Refresh $35 Buy Now

Naturcolor Permanent Herbal-Based Haircolor Gel

Enriched with plant-based extracts and formulated with ammonia, resorcinol or parabens, the Naturcolor Permanent Herbal-Based Haircolor Gel comes in 31 shades and is designed to impart a natural-looking color without damaging your strands.

Naturcolor Permanent Herbal-Based Haircolor Gel $17 Buy Now

Naturtint Permanent Hair Color

Boasting a natural, vegan and cruelty-free formula, the Naturtint Permanent Hair Color uses olive-derived oleic acid and nourishing meadowfoam seed oil to repair and condition your hair while imparting it with vibrant, long-lasting color. It’s formulated without ammonia, parabens, artificial fragrance, resorcinol, heavy metals and sulfates, making it suitable for sensitive scalps.

Naturtint Permanent Hair Color (Set of 6) $60 Buy Now

Light Mountain Natural Hair Color & Conditioner

Certified organic, cruelty-free and achieving its rich color payoff with henna powder, the Light Mountain Natural Hair Color & Conditioner covers your hair in vibrant color while deeply conditioning it and enhancing its volume and shine. It’s formulated without ammonia, peroxide, metal salts and PPD to ensure the health and strength of your strands.

Light Mountain Natural Hair Color & Conditioner $16 Buy Now

Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel

Comprised of organic herbal extracts that create a gentle, sensitive skin-suitable formula, the Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel is expertly crafted to cover grays and transform your hair color without the use of ammonia, alcohol or parabens. Not only does it preserve and enhance hair color, but it also ensures long-lasting results while working hard to improve the health, shine and strength of your tresses.

Herbatint Permanent Haircolor Gel $18 Buy Now

Tints of Nature Permanent Hair Color

Made with 75 percent organic and 95 percent natural ingredients, the Tints of Nature Permanent Hair Color delivers the same long-lasting and vibrant results of traditional hair dyes sans the ammonia, resorcinol and parabens. Cruelty-free, vegan and dermatologist-tested, this natural formula not only acts as a gentle dye but also doubles as a nourishing hair treatment thanks to its conditioning blend of aloe, oleic acid and grapefruit extract.

Tints of Nature Permanent Hair Color $15 Buy Now