Nail-biting remains one of the most difficult habits to break, and especially easy to trigger as it is associated with relieving feelings of stress and anxiety. Whether you’re a nail biter or cuticle picker, investing in one of the best no-bite nail polishes will help you make tremendous strides in kicking the habit.

Designed to discourage habitual and compulsive biting, these nail-biting deterrents contain bitter additives that leave a repulsive taste on your nails that is inescapable and takes the gratification out of biting. In addition to curbing your biting tendencies, the best polishes to stop nail biting also contain nourishing ingredients that help repair your damaged nails, hydrate your cuticles, soothe inflammation, treat infection and support healthy regrowth. Some of the best nail-biting products are also formulated to fill ridges in your nails and smooth away imperfections, giving you less incentive to bite and pick.

Available in a variety of finishes, ranging from shine-free natural-looking mattes to glossy topcoats to pair with your favorite nail color.

Below, explore the best no-bite nail polishes that will help you achieve healthier, longer and stronger nails.

Mavala Stop Deterrent Nail Polish Treatment

A top-rated no-biting nail product for adults and children, the Mavala Stop Deterrent Nail Polish Treatment is designed to discourage you from putting your fingers in your mouth with its bitter-tasting formula. Not only does it help prevent biting and thumb sucking, but it also works as a nail conditioner so you can enjoy healthier and stronger nails and cuticles.

Mavala Stop Deterrent Nail Polish Treatment $17 Buy Now

Nail Quail Strong Will Anti-Nail Biting Click Pen

Boasting a convenient and travel-friendly pen design, the Nail Quail Strong Will Anti-Nail Biting Click Pen discourages nail biting and thumb sucking with its distinctive bitter-tasting formula, which is lacquer-free and excludes formaldehyde, parabens and ethyl acetate. This brush-on nail-biting solution applies clear, shine-free and formulated with anti-inflammatory ingredients such as organic aloe vera, eucalyptus and ginger root to soothe and calm your cuticles and nail beds.

Nail Quail Strong Will Anti-Nail Biting Click Pen $17 Buy Now

Ella+Mila No More Biting

Doubling as a base coat and topcoat for nail polish, the Ella+Mila No More Biting polish helps curb nail biting and thumb sucking with its foul-tasting formula, which is 7-free and excludes formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde resin, camphor, TPHP and xylene. It also fills ridges in the nails and smoothes imperfections to prevent stimulating the urge to bite or pick.

Ella+Mila No More Biting $11 Buy Now

Orly No Bite Nail Bite Deterrent

Thanks to its bitter-tasting and long-lasting formula, the Orly No Bite Nail Bite Deterrent polish works as an effective nail-biting solution for those looking to break the habit. Additionally, it also works as a polish-protecting topcoat when worn on top of your favorite nail color.

Orly No Bite Nail Bite Deterrent $11 Buy Now

Magique NoBite Kit

A two-piece nail-biting treatment, the Magique NoBite Kit aims to reduce the tendency and urge to bite your nails with its odorless and waterproof Bitter Additive formula, which is nontoxic and does not contain formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, resin and camphor. Also a viable thumb sucking solution, the NoBite Stop Nail Biting & Thumb Sucking Aid polish helps stop the spread of germs while promoting the repair, conditioning and regrowth of your nails.

Magique NoBite Kit $22 Buy Now

Onyx Professional Stop The Bite Polish

With its bitter-tasting formula, the Onyx Professional Stop The Bite Polish curbs nail-biting and thumb sucking in both adults and children. Formulated to be worn alone or as a base coat, this top-rated nail deterrent polish also helps repair your nails so they’ll grow back healthy and strong.

Onyx Professional Stop The Bite Polish $10 Buy Now

Barielle No Bite Pro Growth

Offering an odorless and invisible formula, the Barielle No Bite Pro Growth polish imparts a bitter flavor to the nails to deter biting, cuticle picking and thumb sucking. Formulated without nitrocellulose, this multipurpose polish works to repair and nourish your nails using active pro-growth ingredients, helping you achieve stronger and longer nails.

Barielle No Bite Pro Growth $9 Buy Now

Probelle Anti-Bite Base Coat

Suitable for all ages, the Probelle Anti-Bite Base Coat has an extremely bitter-tasting formula that discourages nail-biting and thumb-sucking, giving you the tools you need to break the habit once and for all. Offering a natural-looking matte finish as opposed to a noticeable sheen, this anti-bite nail polish contains sunflower oil and vitamins A and E, which come together to condition and nourish the nails to initiate repair and regrowth.

Probelle Anti-Bite Base Coat $12 Buy Now

Nixxit Kids Thumb Sucking & Nail Biting Preventative

Specially designed to curb nail biting and thumb sucking for children, the Nixxit Kids Thumb Sucking & Nail Biting Preventative treatment is a non-glossy and fast-drying polish that helps discourage biting, picking and sucking with its bitter-tasting formula. Its bag-friendly and pocket-friendly pen design allows for on-the-go mess-free application, so you can nix their bad habit whenever the urge to bite strikes.

Nixxit Nail Biting Treatment for Kids $15 Buy Now