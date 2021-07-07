All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Forget Black Friday — serious sale shoppers know that some of the best beauty deals of the year are offered during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That’s why it’s the shopping event people wait all year for. As usual, the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale do not disappoint. This year, beloved beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer and Oribe are slashing their prices during the big sale, with everything from makeup to skin care to hair care majorly marked down. Starting today, customers can preview items during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview and Nordstrom card members can shop early access starting July 16. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially runs from July 28 to Aug. 8. To help you narrow down the offerings, we’ve rounded up the best beauty buys from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In-a-Palette

This pretty palette is one of the best beauty deals of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale because it delivers a full face of makeup in a single purchase. The Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In-a-Palette has shades for eyes and cheeks, as well as for bronzing and contouring. For the perfect final touch, a travel-size Pillow Talk Push Up Mascara is included. Priced at $75, it’s worth $90.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In-a-Palette $75.00 Buy Now

2. Olaplex Repair Strength and Protect Set

Strengthen your strands with the Olaplex Repair Strength and Protect Set. Designed to work for all hair types, it includes the No. 3 Bond Repair, No. 4 Bond Repair Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Repair Conditioner to repair damage, leaving hair happy, healthy and shiny.

View Gallery Related Gallery Armani Privé Couture Fall 2021

Olaplex Repair Strength and Protect Set $84.00 Buy Now

3. GHD Platinum+

Typically priced at $249, the GHD Platinum+ is temporarily $166, making it one of the best beauty deals of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The versatile styler features predictive technology so that the heat adjusts across the floating plates, enabling a perfect finish in a single swipe. The hair tool works at the optimum styling temperature of 365 degrees Fahrenheit, delivering stronger and shinier hair with less damage. From pin straight locks to glam waves, this tool does it all.

GHD Platinum+ $166.00 Buy Now

4. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Crème De Corps Refill

The fan-favorite body lotion is now available in an eco-friendly refillable container, which reduces plastic packaging by 80 percent. In other words, the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Crème De Corps Refill is good for your skin and the planet. And for a short time, it’s good for your wallet, too.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Crème De Corps Refill $49.00 Buy Now

5. Benefit They’re Real! Lash Stash Lengthening Mascara Value Set

At nearly half off — $35 for a $65 value — the Benefit They’re Real! Lash Stash Lengthening Mascara Value Set is another can’t-miss beauty deal of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The set includes two full-size They’re Real! Mascara and a travel size, so you’ll have voluminous, luscious lashes wherever you go.

Benefit They’re Real! Lash Stash Lengthening Mascara Value Set $35.00 Buy Now

6. Diptyque Do Son Suo Set

One of Diptyque’s founders, Yves Coueslant, spent the summers of his childhood in Do Son, in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, where the sea breeze carried the heady, spicy scent of tuberoses, which is the inspiration behind this scent. The Diptyque Do Son Suo Set includes the eau de toilette and a hair mist, so you can layer the pretty floral for extra staying power.

Diptyque Do Son Suo Set $90.00 Buy Now

7. Nécessaire The Body Duo

Nécessaire’s body products have made a splash for formulating with skin-loving ingredients that are typically reserved for the face. Now you can add the Nécessaire The Body Duo to your bathroom during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for a fraction of the usual price. The set includes The Body Wash in Eucalyptus and The Body Lotion in a fragrance-free option.

Nécessaire The Body Duo $35.00 Buy Now

8. Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Set

Turn back time with the Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Set, which includes two full-size Genifique Serums and a deluxe Genifique Yuex Eye Cream. The line is famous for delivering impressive results, working to leave skin smoother and glowing in just seven days. And at $159 for a value of $237, it’s one of the best beauty deals of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Set $159.00 Buy Now

9. Oribe Magic Duo

Accurately named, the Oribe Magic Duo includes two of the brand’s most loved products: The Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. Between the two, you’re guaranteed to have a good hair day. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray instantly pumps up the volume and adds just the right touch of texture to hair, while the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo zaps oil and buildup while soothing the scalp.

Oribe Magic Duo $64.00 Buy Now

10. Crème de La Mer Travel Size Revitalizing Smoothing Skin Care Set

It’s no secret that La Mer seldom sees its prices lowered, making this one of the best beauty deals of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, with the set offered at just $365 for a value of $545.83. The Crème de La Mer Travel Size Revitalizing Smoothing Skin Care Set includes the Treatment Lotion, Cleansing Foam, Renewal Oil and a full size and mini of the Moisturizing Soft Cream.

Crème de La Mer Travel Size Revitalizing Smoothing Skin Care Set $365.00 Buy Now