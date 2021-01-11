All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Creating a hair care routine for curly hair requires careful consideration as every curl type requires different maintenance. This thoughtful approach is what Ouidad’s hair care line was founded on. Designed to cater to all curl types, Ouidad’s products targets each curl type’s unique internal structure, allowing those with loose, classic, tight and kinky curls to embrace their natural curl pattern while enhancing their tresses’ body and shine in addition to improving their moisture, smoothness and strength.

The best Ouidad hair products come from the brand’s Moisture Lock range, which infuses rich hydration to dry, damaged and over-styled strands and transforms them to become softer, healthier and more manageable. Fans of the brand also enjoy its Climate Control line as it not only boasts salon-quality styling benefits, but also shields hair from damage caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution, UV exposure and more. Beyond these two bestselling ranges, there are plenty of other top-rated Ouidad hair products that curly hair fans can’t get enough of, including everyday essentials such as the brand’s Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo to specialized treatments among the likes of Ouidad’s Curl Immersion No-Lather Coconut Cream Cleansing Conditioner.

Below, explore the best Ouidad hair products that will each make exceptional additions to your curly hair routine.

Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner

Enriched with moisturizing prickly pear and antioxidant-rich green tea extracts, the Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner anchors your styling routine with its hydrating formula that replenishes missing moisture and promotes bouncy curls, all without weighing down the hair with a greasy shine or filmy residue.

Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner $26 Buy Now

Ouidad Ultra-Nourishing Cleansing Oil Shampoo

Uniquely formulated to replicate the natural oils in your hair and scalp to provide a deeply moisturizing and reparative cleanse, the Ouidad Ultra-Nourishing Cleansing Oil Shampoo restores hydration to dry and damaged curls. Boasting a sulfate-free and nutrient-rich formula courtesy of the brand’s CR-4 Repair Complex, this innovative shampoo removes dirt and buildup while aiding in the softening and reshaping of your curls.

Ouidad Ultra-nourishing Cleansing Oil Shampoo $26 Buy Now

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

Designed to tackle frizz-inducing weather situations, the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel seals the hair cuticle to keep your strands sleek, smooth and safe from moisture loss. Crafted for a strong yet weightless hold, the formula contains a blend of wheat protein and pliable styling polymers that expand as humidity rises to hold your curl’s definition and keep frizz and split ends at bay.

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel $26 Buy Now

Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo

Offering an untraceable solution to unwanted shine and loss of volume, the Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo is an innovative dry shampoo-conditioner formula that removes oil and buildup from the scalp while restoring hydration and bounce to your curls in between wash days. Key ingredients include conditioning, moisture-locking rosehip seed oil and volumizing raw silk powders.

Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo $26 Buy Now

Ouidad Curl Immersion No-Lather Coconut Cream Cleansing Conditioner

Created with tight, kinky coils in mind, the Ouidad Curl Immersion No-Lather Coconut Cream Cleansing Conditioner cleanses the scalp while infusing deep moisture to the strands. Offering a lightweight formula that doesn’t weigh down your curls, this two-in-one product is enriched with strengthening Abyssinian oil, scalp-stimulating rosemary oil, moisturizing mafura butter and clarifying sage oil to promote healthier strands and relieve irritated, sensitive scalps.

Ouidad Curl Immersion No-Lather Coconut Cream Cleansing Conditioner $36 Buy Now

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream

Smooth frizz while protecting your strands from environmental stressors with the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream, a nourishing and protective styling cream that restores definition to your curls. Providing a weightless, enduring hold using lightweight styling polymers, this gel-like cream prevents flyaways while boosting shine and volume.

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream $26 Buy Now

Ouidad Ready, Set, Clean! Scalp + Hair Rinse

Perfect for those looking for a solution for product buildup, the Ouidad Ready, Set Clean Scalp + Hair Rinse removes residue and excess oil from the scalp without stripping it or harming its natural pH levels. Fortified by a blend of willow herb extract, biotin and rhubarb root extract, this deeply cleansing gelée soothes distressed scalps while strengthening your strands and protecting them from environmental damage and bacterial agents.

Ouidad Ready, Set, Clean! Scalp + Hair Rinse $28 Buy Now

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner

Fighting frizz before it gets the chance to ruin your day, the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner uses a blend of emollients and ceramides to repair the hair cuticle and smooth the surface. With shea and murumuru butters at its base and high-performance anti-frizz nanotechnology powering it, this deeply hydrating formula seals the cuticle and forms a protective barrier against frizz-causing agents like humidity for smooth, controlled and lustrous strands.

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner $24 Buy Now

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase

Expertly crafted to reset and revitalize your curl pattern, the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase is a two-in-one mist that keeps your curls in place and bouncy while combating frizz and environmental stressors. Comprised of a blend of mongongo, grapeseed and meadowfoam seed oils, this styling spray nourishes, hydrates and restores your hair’s natural shine and volume, creating healthier tresses in the long run.

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase $32 Buy Now

Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo

Powered by hair invigorating fruit acids, the Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo is formulated with a gentle yet powerful blend of lemon, grapefruit and orange flower extracts to remove follicle-clogging impurities, buildup and oil from the scalp. Perfect for those with sensitive scalps and color-treated hair, this revitalizing shampoo helps extend your color while reviving your hair’s shine and improving its manageability.

Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo $18 Buy Now

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner

Created to quench dry, coarse and damaged curls, the Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner delivers rejuvenating hydration and reparative vitamins and minerals to unruly, lackluster strands that are burdened from heat styling and hair coloring. In addition to restoring hydration, this lightweight yet intensive conditioner protects your hair from future damage while imparting a salon-quality softness, shine and bounce.

Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner $20 Buy Now