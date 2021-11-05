The 17 Best Overnight Masks, According to Dermatologists

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Getting your beauty sleep” is more than just a saying. Thanks to the best overnight masks, your skin care can work to keep your complexion healthy while you catch some z’s.

Designed to support the skin’s natural repair process — which usually happens overnight — these masks are a “convenient, easy-to-use option to deliver skin-care ingredients to your skin while you’re sleeping,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. “In some cases, they offer an added benefit to your already existing nighttime routine, while in other cases they can be applied after cleansing and replace your evening routine,” she says. “Sometimes, the mask may offer a more concentrated formulation of a certain ingredient, meaning it can also work to enhance the penetration of other products by sealing them in.”

With the vast number of options on the market, selecting the right overnight mask can be overwhelming. The key is knowing your skin. “Most skin types can find [a mask] that best suits their needs,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic. He adds, however, that those with more serious skin concerns should always consult an expert. “It’s important to keep in mind that these products stay on your face over the course of the night, so if you have super sensitive skin or are prone to pore clogging and acne, talk to your dermatologist before using an overnight mask.”

Dr. Engelman says important ingredients to look out for generally include peptides, ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and repair the skin’s barrier. She also recommends options that promote cell renewal to firm and plump skin and are gentle, since they’re going to stay on your face for a long period of time.

How to Use an Overnight Mask

Once you’ve chosen the right overnight mask, using it is super easy. Before applying, wash your face to help remove dirt, makeup and any other impurities from the surface of skin, says Dr. Engelman. Then, use an overnight mask only once or twice a week, recommends board-certified dermatologist Dr. DiAnne Davis. “Sometimes using a face mask too frequently can lead to irritation in the skin,” Dr. Davis says.

Dr. Engelman adds that overnight masks should supplement but not replace your regular skin-care regimen, so if you use other product at night, keep those in your rotation while you wear your mask.

Below, find the 17 best overnight masks for every skin concern, according to experts and customer reviews. Not only are they great for treating yourself, but they also make a great beauty gift or hands-down one of the best gifts for women you can buy. Shop them all below.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Best Overall

A lack of moisture is at the root of most skin concerns, which is why Dr. Garshick names this option the best overnight mask for nearly anyone. “[It] contains mineral-rich water, natural moisturizing factors that help to boost moisture [and] moisture wrap technology to form an eight-hour time release moisturizing layer over the skin, helping to lock in moisture,” she says. “It also includes sleep-tox, which helps to calm the skin and uses antioxidants to help fight free radical damage.”

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $20 $19 Buy Now

SkinFix Redness Recovery+ Antioxidant Redness Treatment Overnight Mask

Best for Acne-Prone Skin

“Many overnight masks intended to help with acne are meant to be left on for a limited amount of time to reduce the potential for irritation when dealing with breakouts. That’s why it can be helpful to utilize a mask to help calm redness that can go along with breakouts or other active ingredients,” says Dr. Garshick. Her pick is this mask from SkinFix. It contains glycerin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and honey, which she says supports the skin’s barrier and soothes irritation. As an added bonus, it’s non-comedogenic and won’t clog pores or worsen breakouts. She recommends that it can be used following a retinoid treatment to help calm and soothe the skin overnight.

SkinFix Redness Recovery+ Antioxidant Redness Treatment Overnight Mask $50 Buy Now

Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Blemish Sleeping Facial

Also Consider for Acne-Prone Skin

This is a powerful formula to clear skin and treat blemishes. It has lactic acid to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and speed up skin cell renewal. You’ll also find hydrating and nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to reduce any redness and plump the skin. “​​This stuff is fantastic,” reads one review. “Holy hell is it expensive, but it really works.” There’s no greater endorsement.

Allies of Skin Promise Keeper Blemish Sleeping Facial $120 Buy Now

RéVive Masque de Volume

Best Overnight Mask for Fine Lines

Dr. Engelman’s pick for those looking to firm fine lines is this mask from RéVive. It has a gel-cream texture that melts into the skin and just feels so refreshing. Thanks to ingredients like glycerin, this mask works to hydrate and visibly firm skin overnight. “I love this mask,” reads one five-star review. “I sometimes keep it as a night mask. When I wake up, it makes my skin very smooth and pores become small; this is a must-buy- again product.”

RéVive Masque de Volume $185 Buy Now

Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Firming Face Mask

Also Consider for Fine Lines

For a super creamy option to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, Dr. Garshick suggests this Perricone MD mask. It incorporates coconut oil for hydration, antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid to fight against free radical damage and an ingredient called DMAE, which is known to tighten the skin. It also has vitamin C to brighten your complexion. “Together, this combination works to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and toning,” she says.

Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Firming Face Mask $99 Buy Now

Wander Beauty Staycation Hydrating Mask

Best Overnight Mask For Dry Skin

When dealing with dry skin, hydration is key. Dr. Garshick likes this mask because it offers that, and so much more. It uses glycerin and ceramides to attract moisture and support the skin barrier to lock that moisture in. It also has peptides to reduce the appearance of fine lines and leave skin soft and smooth, plus tea seed oil to protect skin against environmental aggressors.

Wander Beauty Staycation Hydrating Mask $38 Buy Now

Exuviance Anti-Pollution Renewal Mask

Also Consider for Dry Skin

Sometimes, our environment wreaks havoc on our skin. In that case, turn to this mask. It’s filled with antioxidants like lilac cell culture extract and moisturizing ingredients to really replenish skin overnight. “This detoxifying water-gel mask helps diminish the visible effect of daily pollution and environmental stressors,” says Dr. Davis. “It deeply hydrates and renews the skin overnight.”

Exuviance Anti-Pollution Renewal Mask $65 Buy Now

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask

Best Overnight Mask For Sensitive Skin

“This overnight mask is especially good for those with sensitive skin, as it contains soothing, moisturizing Centella Asiatica to improve overall dryness,” says Dr. Grashick. According to Dr. Grashick, it also helps strengthen the skin barrier and lock moisture in. One reviewer says, “My skin has always been sensitive to ingredients, especially fragrances, but after trying a sample of this mask my flare was gone.”

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask $39 Buy Now

Derm Institute Anti-Oxidant Hydration Gel Masque

Also Consider for Sensitive Skin

Dr. Engelman also recommends this product for sensitive skin. It contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin and shea butter to keep skin looking plump as well as nano-gold technology to help deliver active ingredients deep into pores. Each box contains 20 packets of formula, with one whole packet meant for entire use on your face. Leave on overnight to reveal softer and tighter skin.

Derm Institute Anti-Oxidant Hydration Gel Masque $130 Buy Now

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Best for Dull Skin

Both Dr. Garshick and Dr. Engelman pick this as the best brightening mask. “In addition to amino-acid rich watermelon extract, which helps to soothe and hydrate, this face mask also incorporates hyaluronic acid to boost moisture and alpha hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate,” says Dr. Grashick. “[These ingredients leave] the skin looking glowing and refreshed.” She adds that the lightweight formula can be used as a 10-minute mask or overnight.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $49 Buy Now

Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask

Also Consider for Dull Skin

You know that vitamin C is the key ingredient to brighten skin. This overnight mask by Saturday Skin uses yuzu fruit, which contains three times more vitamin C than any other fruit to enhance your natural radiance and protect skin from environmental aggressors. You’ll also find niacinamide and retinol in this mask to firm skin and calm any irritation. It has a nice jelly texture that goes on super lightweight, making it perfect for when you don’t want the feel of thick, heavy products on your skin before you go to bed.

Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask $31 Buy Now

Olay Luminous Overnight Gel Mask

Best Budget Overnight Mask

If you’re looking for something more wallet-friendly, Dr. Engelman suggests this overnight mask from Olay. The do-it-all formula has a lightweight, gel-like texture that really seeps into the skin. You’ll find ingredients like vitamin B3 to reduce the appearance of lines and brighten your complexion as well as mulberry extract and humectants to treat dark spots and moisturize the skin.

Olay Luminous Overnight Gel Mask $20 $17 Buy Now

Neutrogena Hydroboost Hydrating Overnight Mask

Also Consider Budget

This hydrogel sheet mask is designed to be ultra-moisturizing. At less than $5, it’s a really good deal. “This easy-to-find drugstore mask contains hyaluronic acid to help boost hydration overnight,” says Dr. Garshick. “It leaves the skin looking and feeling plumper, smoother and refreshed in the morning.” As an added bonus, it’s non-comedogenic and can be used by all skin types.

Neutrogena Hydroboost Hydrating Overnight Mask $20 $4 Buy Now

Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask

Earning Dr. Engelman’s stamp of approval, this restorative mask has a thick, velvety-smooth texture for an extra luxurious feel. You’ll find ingredients like saffron flowers, shea butter and thyme honey to provide moisture and revitalize skin. Because it’s so rich, you’ll only need to use a thin layer at least two times a week.

Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask $145 Buy Now

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask

Best Splurge

Spending over $400 on a mask may seem extravagant. But Dr. Garshick says if you’re going to make a big splurge, this is the mask to buy. “[It] incorporates caviar to help lift and firm the skin,” she says. “It’s best to apply as the last step in an evening routine and it includes a brush for easy application. It also boosts hydration, leaving the skin feeling healthy and refreshed the next day.”

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask $405 Buy Now

Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque

For when you need to really set the reset button on your skin, turn to this mask. It has vitamins B, C, E and F to replenish the skin. You’ll also find jojoba esters and rosemary leaf oil to moisturize and brighten your complexion. It goes on lightweight and feels very refreshing against the skin. It’s a truly sublime experience when you wake up to the killer results.

Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque $125 Buy Now

Kahina Giving Beauty Moisture Mask

Best Natural Overnight Mask

If you’re looking for a more natural product, this is for you. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients, like aloe vera shea butter and argan and sunflower seed oil — all of which work together to calm and plump skin while improving texture. Leave a thick layer on before you sleep for the best results.

Kahina Giving Beauty Moisture Mask $88 Buy Now