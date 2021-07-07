All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fragrance is a key part of personal style, no matter if you like to mix it up with a scent wardrobe or you’re committed to a signature scent. Whether you prefer a gourmand, a floral, a citrus or some spice, no matter what kind of perfume you gravitate toward, you simply want it to stick around. That’s where the best perfume oils come in. Simply apply a few drops to your pulse points and the scent will stay with you much longer than a typical eau de parfum. That’s because oil-based scents tend to be a lot stronger, but stay close to your body, making them more personal as well. The oil base allows for a more concentrated scent that deepens on the skin over the course of the day, making them less prone to fading. Plus, since perfume oils don’t have an alcohol base, that makes them much better for sensitive skin. Start a new fragrance journey by giving one of these best perfume oils a try.

1. D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What

D.S. & Durga has earned a cult following for their perfumes that are truly unique. D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What fits the bill and is unlike anything else out there. The pocket perfume can be worn solo or as a fragrance enhancer to boost the scent of whatever you pair it with. Featuring top notes of bergamot essence, a heart of iso e super and vetiver acetate, and a base of civetone, firsantol and ambrox super, the earthy perfume oil is deliciously grounding.

D.S. & Durga I Don’t Know What $72.00 Buy Now

2. Diptqye Do Son Perfume Oil Roll-On

Leave it to French fragrance house Diptyque to make one of the best perfume oils. Diptqye Do Son Perfume Oil Roll-On is a floral that was inspired by a childhood memory of Yves Coueslant, one of the three Diptyque founders. Specifically, its muse is the tuberoses sprinkled in water that were used as offerings at temples, with top notes of orange blossom from Morocco and galbanum; a heart of tuberose, Moroccan Iris, Turkish rose and Egyptian jasmine, and a base of amberwood, benzoin and white musk. Ideal for on-the-go, the roll-on fragrance comes tucked into a velvet pouch.

Diptqye Do Son Perfume Oil Roll-On $60.00 Buy Now

3. Byredo Gypsy Water Perfumed Oil Roll-On

The beloved unisex eau de parfum is also available in perfume oil format. An intoxicating blend of fresh and woody notes, Byredo Gypsy Water Perfumed Oil Roll-On is a riff on campfires and pine forests. One of the best perfume oils out there for its unique, addicting scent, it combines bergamot, amber and vanilla.

Byredo Gypsy Water Perfumed Oil Roll-On $78.00 Buy Now

4. Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume Oil

Any and every fragrance junkie is sure to have a Le Labo scent in their lineup. Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume Oil is one of the best perfume oils for its standout scent that is handmade. The unisex Santal 33 combines cardamom, sandalwood, leather, Iris and ambrox to imitate its muse of “an open fire and the soft drift of smoke.” Safe for sensitive skin, it uses safflower oil as its base and is alcohol-free.

Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume Oil $144.00 Buy Now

5. Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Kiss From Violet Perfume Oil

When you’re looking to make a statement on your vanity, this is the best perfume oil. And Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Kiss From Violet Perfume Oil smells just as good as it looks. Created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas for Gucci’s “The Alchemist’s Garden” collection, the romantic scent of iris petal and musk fills the glass apothecary-style jar with a pipette-style applicator.

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden A Kiss From Violet Perfume Oil $410.00 Buy Now

6. NEST New York Indian Jasmine Perfume Oil

Dab on the NEST New York Indian Jasmine Perfume Oil and you’ll instantly be transported to the lsuh jasmine fields in India. This classic floral is rounded out with red berries, bergamot and pink pepper. Its base of baobab oil lets it sink right into your skin with a scent trail that will last for hours, making it one of the best perfume oils.

NEST New York Indian Jasmine Perfume Oil $98.00 Buy Now

7. Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Roller Ball

If you’re looking for a burst of energy, then the Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Roller Ball is the best perfume oil for you. Tapping into the power of aromatherapy, the revitalizing fragrance features pink grapefruit, rosemary and juniper berry essential oils. Roll it on whenever you need a refresher.

Aromatherapy Associates Revive Morning Roller Ball $30.00 Buy Now

8. Kai Perfume Oil

A true cult classic, Kai Perfume Oil has quite the impressive fan club; it allegedly even includes Oprah. Kai founder Gaye Straza created this single-batch perfume in 1999 to capture the scent of her childhood vacations to Hawaii and it’s been insanely popular ever since. The blend of cedarwood oil, clove leaf oil, geranium oil and rose absolute evokes the dreamy islands.

Kai Perfume Oil $50 Buy Now

9. Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Perfume Oil

Pretend you’re on a tropical vacation sipping a fruity rum cocktail with an umbrella in it when you rub on Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Perfume Oil. Just like a libation that’s mixed to perfection, this warm and spicy oil-based fragrance features top notes of bergamot and plum, middle notes of traditional Caribbean rum and leather, and a base of amber, patchouli and milk.

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Perfume Oil $52.00 Buy Now

10. Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil

On the hunt for a scent with serious history? Then Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil is the best perfume oil for you. Maison Louis Marie dates all the way back to 1792 and carries on the legacy of Louis Marie Aubert du Petit Thouars, a pioneer in French botanical history. The line still creates unique floral fragrances following the botanical tradition. This warm earthy and woody scent is one of their most popular, with a blend of sandalwood, cedarwood, a spicy cinnamon nutmeg complex and vetiver.

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil $57.00 Buy Now