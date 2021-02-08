All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Perfume enthusiasts know that finding your signature scent requires plenty of sampling. If you’re looking to broaden your fragrance horizons, investing in one of the best perfume subscription boxes is a convenient and exciting way to expand your collection.

Stocked with hundreds of perfume brands, ranging from well-known designers and cult favorite indies, these beauty subscription boxes create curated perfume pairings based on your preferences and deliver scents to your doorstep monthly. To foster discovery, the best perfume subscription boxes will include suggested picks, which can either be determined using personalized quizzes or based on which top-selling perfumes are trending. Depending on the beauty box you’ve chosen, you’ll either be treated to sample-sized atomizers or full-sized bottles as well as opportunities to upgrade if you’ve found your new favorite scent.

Below, explore the best perfume subscription boxes that will delight your senses.

Scentbird

With an extensive fragrance catalogue ranging from Versace, Prada, Clinique, Oscar de la Renta and more, the Scentbird delivers the best in perfume and cologne directly to your doorstep. After completing a quiz and selecting which fragrances you’d like to try, you’ll be given a travel-friendly 8-milliliter sample bottle of your desired perfume, which offers up to 140 sprays, and suggestions from Scentbird based on your preferences.

Scentbird Monthly Perfume Subscription Box $15/monthly Buy Now

Scentbox

Creating a convenient sampling experience, Scentbox is stocked with more than 800 fragrance brands and invites you to try them all. Every month, the subscription box delivers a reliable travel-sized perfume atomizer to your doorstep filled with scents you’ve chosen. The program allows you to upgrade to a full-sized bottle once you’ve found your new favorite.

Scentbox Monthly Perfume Box $15/monthly Buy Now

Perfume Surprise Box

Not only does the Perfume Surprise Box offer a unique and convenient opportunity to explore new designer fragrances, it also comes with a jewelry set inspired by the month’s theme. Each box comes with five curated fragrances housed in 2.5-milliliter spray bottles and a jewelry set.

Perfume Surprise Box $25/monthly Buy Now

Skylar Scent Club

Whether you’re a fan of the brand or just looking to expand your fragrance horizons, the Skylar Scent Club subscription box matches you with your new signature scent thanks to its personalized quiz. After you’ve submitted your responses, you’re connected with a fragrance from the brand’s collection. Every month, you’ll receive a new fragrance to experience.

Skylar Scent Club $20/monthly Buy Now

Perfume.com Fragrance of the Month

Fostering exploration and discovery with its vast fragrance profile, the Perfume.com Fragrance of the Month subscription box gives you access to more than 500 perfumes and colognes and sends you a top-selling perfume every month. Every box comes with a 0.27-ounce travel atomizer, which contains about 120 sprays, and you can opt out at any time.

Perfume.com Fragrance of the Month Box $10/monthly Buy Now

Twisted Lily

While Twisted Lily isn’t a subscription box per se, the online fragrance retailer does offer opportunities to sample new fragrances with its Discovery Sets, which are curated indie fragrance brand sampler kits that showcase their bestselling scents. They also make amazing gifts for the fragrance enthusiast in your life.

Twisted Lily Discovery Set Prices vary Buy Now