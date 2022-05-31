The 10 Best Pillows to Buy on Amazon for a Good Night’s Sleep

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Like all top home products, the best pillows on the market can be found on Amazon, but it can be difficult to decide on which type of pillow is best for you and your posture. Not to mention, figuring out what you like best and feels comfortable and supportive can turn blissful sleep time into a frenzied game of ‘do I like this or that?’

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best pillows on Amazon with different designs, textures and sleep positions. If you’re curious about what kinds of materials you should be looking for, we’ve noted some of the specifications below so that (hopefully!) you don’t have to spend night after night trying them out on your own.

Different Types of Pillows:

This classic pillow option is filled with either goose or duck down and feathers. This is a great choice for those who like adjust their pillow based on the way they’re sleeping. If you like a thicker pillow, make sure you opt for a firm support option. Side and stomach sleepers should look into a lower amount of fill. Down Alternative: These pillows are similar to their down counterparts, except they don’t have actual animal feathers. Instead, they’re usually filled with some sort of cotton fiber and in most cases, you can still choose your firmness.

These pillows are similar to their down counterparts, except they don’t have actual animal feathers. Instead, they’re usually filled with some sort of cotton fiber and in most cases, you can still choose your firmness. Gel Fill: Gel-filled pillows are best for hot sleepers, and they can come in a block or grid-like form. There are also some options with multiple gel strips inside the pillow to keep you cool. The gel strips can usually be taken out so that you can adjust the thickness of the pillow. The gel is also typically supportive, so it’s an ideal choice for those concerned about spinal alignment.

Gel-filled pillows are best for hot sleepers, and they can come in a block or grid-like form. There are also some options with multiple gel strips inside the pillow to keep you cool. The gel strips can usually be taken out so that you can adjust the thickness of the pillow. The gel is also typically supportive, so it’s an ideal choice for those concerned about spinal alignment. Memory Foam: Memory foam pillows can come in either block or in shredded strip form. Much like the gel pillows, the strips are just cut up pieces of memory foam that can typically be taken out to adjust to your liking. In general, memory foam pillows are ideal for people who want the maximum amount of support.

What to Consider When Purchasing a Pillow:

Are you a back or side sleeper? The answer to this question can help you determine what kind of pillow you should be looking for. If you sleep on your back, feather or other adjustable options could come in handy to find something supportive but not too high. If you sleep on your side, something that conforms to your neck, like memory foam or gel, might be the better option. Allergies: This may sound odd, but if you’re someone who has overactive allergies, including a stuffy nose or constant sneezing, a non-down pillow could be right for you. It’s also important to consider the covering. Take a look at the washing instructions to make sure that the pillow that you choose is machine-washable.

Goose Feathers and Down White Pillow Inserts

If you’re one of the people that can’t sleep without a down pillow, this one should be your go-to. It’s packed with 85-percent goose feathers and 15-percent goose down. The outside is made of breathable cotton to keep it cool. The cotton also helps when it comes time for washing — you can toss it right in the machine.

Goose Feathers and Down White Pillow Inserts $64.99 $55.24 Buy Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection’s gel pillow is ideal for both back and side sleepers, because it perfectly contours to your head. It has a down alternative filler, which is great for hot sleepers as it doesn’t hold in or trap heat. It’s also filled with cooling gel fiber, while the covering is a super soft 250-thread-count cotton.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $42.99 Buy Now

Fern and Willow Pillows

Since these Fern and Willow pillows come in a set, they are a terrific option if you’re looking to cozy up your guest bedroom. They are stuffed with a down alternative that conforms to your head so that you stay comfortable. Perhaps the best quality of these pillows is that the filling is adjustable, so if you feel it’s too large, you can adjust the amount of filling inside to your liking. To top it off, it’s completely washable, making it great for those with allergies.

Fern and Willow Pillows $49.99 Buy Now

Royal Therapy Queen Memory Foam Pillow

When it comes to memory foam, there are two types: shredded and whole. This pillow, for example, features lots of shredded pieces of memory foam that easily fit the shape of your specific anatomy. Shredded-foam pillows are typically less thick than than a whole block of memory foam, and you can take out as many pieces are you need to feel comfortable.

Royal Therapy Queen Memory Foam Pillow $39.99 Buy Now

Purple Harmony Pillow

Purple Harmony prides itself on creating really supportive, cooling bedding, thanks to their grid-like memory foam base, which allows for plenty of airflow. The texture of this pillow feels almost like gel, and it’s super soft ,while somehow remaining incredibly supportive. It’s great for side or back sleepers.

Purple Harmony Pillow $179 $143.20 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping

Casper’s Sleep Pillow has long, soft fibers on the outer layer, for an incredibly gentle and soft feeling. The core of the pillow is filled with short fibers that mold to the shape of your head and provide ample support. All of the filling is separated under a grid-like system that holds it in place and keeps it from clumping. The outside of the pillow is cotton, making it breathable and airy.

Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping $65 Buy Now

Zoey Sleep Side Sleeper Pillow

If you are a side sleeper, Zoey’s Sleep Side Sleeper Pillow will be your new favorite thing. The idea behind its unique shape is that it makes room for your shoulders, so that you can achieve optimal spinal alignment. It’s filled with a memory foam blend that contours to your head and it’s easy to take extra filling out of the pillow, so that you can further adjust it for your comfort.

Zoey Sleep Side Sleeper Pillow $79.99 Buy Now

Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow

The unique shape of this pillow was designed for those who experience neck pain, regardless of whether it’s an ongoing, chronic issue or a once-in-awhile nuisance. Not only is ideal for back or stomach sleepers, thanks to the pillow’s center dip for head placement, it has a removable piece if you find the shape to be too strong or high for your neck. Removing this insert will lower the entire pillow. It also has a super soft facial area to relieve any pressure for stomach sleepers.

Zamat Contour Memory Foam Pillow $49.99 $40.99 Buy Now

Perfect Cloud Lavender Bliss Oil-Infused Memory Foam Pillow

Make your bed feel like a spa with Perfect Cloud’s Lavender Bliss pillow, which is infused with lavender oil. The foam is super breathable so that you never get hot, while the outermost layer has the sleepy scent of lavender oil. The memory foam and aroma combo was designed to eliminate nervous tension in any sleeper. Also, the removable stretch knit covering is super soft and machine washable.

Perfect Cloud Lavender Bliss Oil-Infused Memory Foam Pillow $79.99 Buy Now

Malek Side Sleeper Pillow

Packed with 70-percent duck feathers and 30-percent duck down, Malek’s pillow is a great choice for side sleepers. It’s available in soft, medium and firm support for you to decide what works best for you. The outside is also coated with a down-proof sateen to keep the feathers from popping out and poking you in the middle of the night, which is an insanely amazing upgrade from a traditional down pillow. It’s also super breathable, so if you run hot, this pillow may be for you.

Malek Side Sleeper Pillow $112 Buy Now