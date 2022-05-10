The 15 Best Pimple Patches to Clear Your Acne Breakouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

As the saying goes, the only two things guaranteed in life are death and taxes. However, we’re pretty sure everyone on Earth has experienced at least one pimple in their lifetime, followed by the impatient desire to get rid of it ASAP.

“Acne is caused first by pores becoming clogged with oil and dead skin cells, which can then become inflamed,” says Rhode Island-based board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, Dr. Tiffany Libby.

One recent — and incredibly popular — innovation in the beauty industry is the meteoric rise of zit stickers. Also known as pimple patches, these little solution-oriented stickers first began as a wound healing treatment in 1980s Korea before becoming the Instagram-friendly beauty accessory they are today. The secret to their long-lasting success? They work remarkably well, and should have a place in a skin care regimen for those with acne or oily skin, along with face masks for acne-prone skin, spot treatments, one of the best facial cleansing brushes for a good scrub and even a pillowcase, to target ongoing breakouts.

What Do Pimple Patches Do and Do They Work?

“Pimple patches or acne stickers are small, circular hydrocolloid sheets that act as bandages and help draw out moisture, excess oil, and drainage from a pimple,” says Dr. Libby. What makes them so brilliant is not only do they help de-gunk zits, but they also seal the pimple head, preventing contact from touching or picking, which can lead to infections, discoloration, and even permanent scarring. Some super strong patches contain active ingredients, like salicylic acid, to further treat the pimple while you wear it.

“Pimple patches work,” says Dr. Libby, who adds that they are more effective on mild breakouts and superficial pimples, like small whiteheads and pustules. “For those deeper, more cystic acne lesions, they will not be as helpful, and may require oral therapy or an injection at the dermatologist’s office.”

Pimple stickers were developed based on the idea that wearing them both during the day as well as overnight would radically improve the appearance of a zit by the time your day ends or you wake up. Similar to concealers for acne, stickers are made with ultra-thin and inconspicuous materials so that they can hide in plain sight, although some pimple patches feature bold colors, patterns and designs. Depending on a sticker’s active ingredients, they begin to work within a few hours while full efficacy usually lands between 6 to 9 hours. “They require a few hours in order to work, so I recommend applying on clean skin at bedtime and removing in the morning,” says Dr. Libby.

“Generally, hydrocolloid acne patches can work in 6-8 hours, so wearing them overnight is a great option, but it depends on how mature or “ripe” your pimple is,” says Ju Rhyu, co-founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics. “The more mature the pimple — i.e., when the inflammatory pus is visible and ready to come out — the faster it’ll work. When the pus is deeper within, it can take a few patches or a few nights to coax it out. When it works, you’ll know; you’ll see the hydrocolloid patch turn opaque white (that’s the pus suspended on the patch). Your breakout will be flattened or you’ll see less of a bump and it’ll be on the road to recovery.”

Top Pimple Patches of 2022

The Different Types of Acne Patches

“There’s no need to limit usage of pimple patches,” notes Dr. Libby. “But it is helpful to know which types of pimples they work best on, so that you’re providing the best treatment for your acne type.”

The magic of a pimple patch is that you can use it on a wide spectrum of blemishes, from under-the-surface and uncomfortable pimples, to whiteheads that haven’t yet popped, and even pimples that have popped but are still inflamed and look like a giant red mountain on your face. There are also acne patches which are designed to work at specific points throughout a zit’s lifecycle.

Hydrocolloid Patches

Traditional zit patches are made from a hydrocolloid sticker, which can be super effective at sealing and dissolving surface level zits or those that have come to an obvious head. “Straight hydrocolloid acne patches are great for mature pustules, or pimples that have pus in them,” says Rhyu.

Hydrocolloid patches have been used prominently in the medical community since the 1980s for wound healing. “Since a popped pimple is essentially an open wound, it only makes sense that it was ingeniously applied with that same logic to create pimple patches,” says David Yi, the co-founder of beauty brand Good Light, and founder/editor of the beauty platform, Very Good Light. “These healing patches first became popularized in skincare in Korea and Asia in the late 2000s, and in the past few years have exploded in popularity in the US.”

Medicated Patches

Medicated patches have a hydrocolloid base and are usually infused with zit-eradicating ingredients, like salicylic acid and tea tree oil. These patches are great for tender, stubborn whiteheads as well as budding cystic acne that hasn’t yet risen to the surface. Medicated patches deliver a two-fold therapy by first absorbing pus from the inside of a pimple to reduce its size, while delivering powerful, acne-fighting ingredients directly to the head. It’s worth noting that those with sensitive or inflamed skin may find these patches to be a little too strong, which can possibly lead to irritation, says Dr. Libby.

Micro-Dart Patches

Newer acne patches are embedded with micro-darts or micropoints that release targeted ingredients into the heart of a deep zit. Often, they feature a hydrocolloid base, combined with other treatment actives. “Microneedling patches will help with cystic acne, as its ingredients are delivered fast into the skin,” says Yi. These types of patches are especially effective for deep or painful zits, as well as cystic acne. Many of the super effective patches below include micro-darts, which work by slowly dissolving into the pores to accelerate the healing time of a blemish. Micro-darts are painless, although you may feel a slight tingling sensation when first applied.

How to Use a Pimple Patch

Rhyu notes that there are a lot of different methods for the successful use of a pimple patch. She prefers to cleanse the skin before applying the patch directly onto the spot to ensure that there’s nothing between the zit and the patch that would prevent all of the actives from soaking right in. After the patch is securely on, you can finish the rest of your skin care routine.

“This means applying the patch right after cleansing and before toning, putting on serum, or sunscreen, etc.,” says Yi. “A good pimple patch will withstand all of your other skincare steps! The longer you leave the patch on, the longer it has to work so we recommend leaving on a patch for at least 6 hours, but ideally overnight.”

If you have dry or sensitive skin, simply follow your traditional skin care routine then wait 30 minutes to allow everything to fully absorb, and then apply your patch, suggests Rhyu. “The idea is that you don’t want the patch to absorb your skincare products, so whether you wait 30 minutes or apply the patch as the first step, doesn’t matter so much as ensuring there’s nothing between the patch and your skin,” says Rhyu.

Below, check out our curated list of the best pimple patches available to treat live acne and prevent future breakouts.

Good Light Luna Pimple Patches

Best Sustainable Acne Patches

Number of patches : 24 patches per pack, available in two different sizes

Key ingredients : Hydrocolloid

Type of acne it’s best for : Reducing active zits

How long it takes to work: 6 hours

The beauty of Good Light’s hydrocolloid patches is their ability to be both fast-acting and non-drying. They’re best for absorbing pimple fluids to help shrink blemishes in mere hours, while leaving the skin undisturbed and still hydrated, which is vital for the healing process. “When placed on the skin, our Luna Pimple Patches gently draw out fluid and impurities from the blemish, without irritating the wound or damaging the surrounding skin,” says Yi.

“We also use polyisobutene and cellulose gum instead of gelatin for a vegan, clean substitute,” he says. This gentle but crazy effective hydrocolloid patch is best worn for a minimum of 6 hours.

“I had the biggest, meanest pimple right between my brows,” starts one reviewer. “And when I placed a small ‘luna patch’ on it, it was smaller than ever next morning, and whatever was inside the pimple was also gone.”

Good Light Luna Pimple Patches $8.50 Buy Now

ZitSticka Killa Kit

Best Preventative Acne Patches

Number of patches : 4 patches

Key ingredients : Niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and tea tree oil

Type of acne it’s best for : Early-stage zits

How long it takes to work: 2 hours minimum

As the name implies, ZitSticka knows its way around a blemish-reducing patch. Each one is layered with 24-self dissolving micro-darts that melt within two hours of application, releasing zit-fighting ingredients deep into pores. It also comes with a pre-swab, which is soaked in exfoliating ingredients, for you to disinfect and prime the zit area before applying the patch, making it a great option for stubborn, hard-to-reach zits. To use the system, wipe the area with the medicated swabs and apply the patch, allowing it to sit for at least two hours (but for best results overnight).

“I had a giant cyst in the middle of my forehead and I used this product religiously for four days and my cyst has pretty much disappeared,” says one reviewer. “This product is worth every penny and the best thing I’ve ever used.”

ZitSticka Killa Kit $16 Buy Now

Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts

Best Micro-Dart Pimple Patches

Number of patches : 9 patches

Key ingredients : Niacinamide, salicylic acid, and tea tree oil

Type of acne it’s best for : Absorbing excess sebum

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 2 hours

These patches from Peach & Lily’s youth-focused line, Peach Slices, have loads of micro-darts. How many, you ask? 176, to be exact, which they say is more than any other brand on the market. All 176 micro-darts immediately get to work to radially diminish and calm pimples with a clarifying trio of salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and willow bark extract. In addition to this cocktail of clarifying ingredients, the patches also include soothing and hydrating niacinamide, cica, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin fresh (and not flaky). As with most micro-dart patches, the darts will dissolve within two hours, but work at full strength after eight hours.

Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts $9 Buy Now

Neogen Dermalogy A-Clear Aid Soothing Spot Patches

Best Affordable Pimple Patches

Number of patches : 24 patches, available in two different sizes

Key ingredients : Hydrocolloid

Type of acne it’s best for : Angry, active zits

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

Neogen Dermalogy is a Korean beauty brand known for their effective products at reasonable price points. Made from hydrocolloid, these patches absorb excess sebum and create a healthy environment for healing. These patches are super sticky to keep the edges down, waterproof and very discreet, so you can wear them while you’re out and about without thinking twice.

Neogen Dermalogy A-Clear Aid Soothing Spot Patches $6 Buy Now

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Surface

Best Extra Large Acne Patches

Number of patches : 10 large strips

Key ingredients : Hydrocolloid

Type of acne it’s best for : Absorbing excess sebum

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

The Mighty Patch by Hero Cosmetics is one of the best-selling pimple patches ever, with one box selling every 3 seconds. The brand has since expanded, developing a range of pimple-busting products, including the Mighty Patch Original, Mighty Patch Invisible+, Mighty Patch Nose, Micropoint for Blemishes, and Micropoint for Dark Spots. We love to keep the jumbo size on hand in case of a sudden breakout. They’re also incredibly easy to use: simply place a patch over a congested area on either the body or face, and watch even the most rounded zits become noticeably flatter within hours.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Surface $18 Buy Now

Mario Badescu Drying Patch

Best Travel-Friendly Acne Patches

Number of patches : 60 patches

Key ingredients : Niacinamide, salicylic acid, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion was formulated in the 1960s as a revolutionary solution to dry up blemishes overnight, but without over-drying the skin. The original solution is composed of salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, and while their Drying Patch still has the tough actives, it also adds in nourishing niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and brightening vitamin C. “Great innovation for a tried and true product in a world where so many things are just gimmicks,” says one reviewer. “Mario Badescu is the real deal.”

Mario Badescu Drying Patch $17 Buy Now

PanOxy​​ PM Overnight Spot Patches

Best Drugstore Acne Patches

Number of patches : 40 patches, available in two different sizes

Key ingredients : Hydrocolloid

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

Dr. Libby is a big fan of PanOxy’s acne patches. “I typically recommend starting with these pure hydrocolloid bandages, which come in 2 different sizes, and are a little thicker than the average acne patch to better help absorb pus and fluid from the acne lesion to speed along healing,” she says. The two sizes mean they’re effective at treating pimples both big and small, and Dr. Libby suggests wearing them overnight for maximum impact.

PanOxy​​ PM Overnight Spot Patches $7 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots Blemish Treatment

Best Salicylic Acid Acne Patches

Number of patches : 72 patches

Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and hyaluronic acid

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 8 hours

If you’re a fan of salicylic acid, these patches from Peter Thomas Roth are for you. The adhesive acne dots contain .5 percent salicylic acid, which may not sound like a lot, but is actually a very generous dosage to effectively and rapidly reduce the appearance of a blemish in as few as 8 hours. Tea tree oil, a powerful botanical, is another star ingredient to purify the area. “They’re most effective if worn for at least 8 hours, so I put them on at night after washing my face but before putting on moisturizer, and sleep with them on,” says one reviewer. “In the morning, I search around my face for a bit to get them off because they really are near invisible.”

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots Blemish Treatment $32 Buy Now

Peace Out Acne Dots

Best Overnight Acne Patches

Number of patches : 20 patches

Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and hyaluronic acid

Type of acne it’s best for : Painful zits and cystic acne

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

These Peace Out Acne Dots are beloved amongst beauty editors for the unique and highly effective blend of actives that eradicate a zit overnight. The hydrocolloid-based formula also includes retinol and encapsulated salicylic acid to penetrate even deeper into the dermis, along with calming aloe vera. In 6 hours, your zit will be less obvious, less red and on its way to recovery. “They pull everything out of your blemish, even the enlarged pores on your T-zone that don’t even have a whitehead yet,” says one reviewer. “I’m addicted!”

Peace Out Acne Dots $19 Buy Now

Dr. Jart Focuspot Blemish Micro Tip Patch with Vitamin B3

Best Acne Patches for Cystic Acne

Number of patches : 6 patches

Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3, and peptides

Type of acne it’s best for : Painful zits and cystic acne

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 2 hours

“These are literally the best at tackling nasty cystic pimples once they’ve opened a little bit,” writes one Sephora reviewer. “I get cystic acne a lot and honestly, these have saved my skin and helped get rid of them. 100% worth every penny!” says another of the miracle patches from Dr. Jart. The patches do more than just zap zits — they’re made of 65 percent hyaluronic acid, plus a polypeptide that soothes and repairs skin’s overall health. This brilliant patch is terrific at treating painful pustules, while also taking good care of the skin around it.

Dr. Jart Focuspot Blemish Micro Tip Patch with Vitamin B3 $18 Buy Now

Disco Overnight Pimple Sticker

Best Acne Patches for Men

Number of patches : 9 larger-than-average patches

Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and willow bark extract

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: Ideally between 6 to 9 hours

This Disco pimple patch is refreshingly devoid of any gendered packaging, and rightfully so, as it’s designed for anyone with a zit or large pores. Each patch features dermatologist-backed ingredients, including salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, willow bark extract and eucalyptus, and dissolving microneedles to allow for greater ingredient absorption. “My boyfriend and I literally fight over these stickers,” says a reviewer. “I love that you can feel the little microneedles push deep into your acne, and these are discreet enough that you can even wear them out into public.”

Disco Overnight Pimple Sticker $18 Buy Now

Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches

Best Decorative Acne Patches

Number of patches : 20 flower-shaped patches

Key ingredients : Hydrocolloid

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

Some users want their pimple patches to be seen, and why not, right? There’s nothing shameful about a pimple! And this fun flower design from UK-based Squish Beauty are about as cool as acne patches can get. Co-created by writer and model Charli Howard, Squish says it was developed with inclusivity at its core. These playful patches are made of hydrocolloid, and double as a beauty statement, too. We really can have it all, folks.

Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches $14 Buy Now

Starface Hydro-Stars

Best Philanthropic Acne Patches

Number of patches : 32 star-shaped patches

Key ingredients : Hydrocolloid

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

If stars are more aligned with your personality than flowers, then try these Rainbow Hydro-Stars from Starface. Even better, all net proceeds go to the Black Led Movement Fund and the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ+ youth. “Rainbow is a commitment to protecting and uplifting Black lives and LGBTQ+ lives, now and forever,” says the brand. In addition to looking cute and giving back, these acne patches are made of hydrocolloid to soak up pimple grime and help reduce inflammation. Plus the shape is specifically designed to grip onto the face better than the standard circular design, thus shielding spots from outside bacteria even more effectively.

Starface Hydro-Stars $11 Buy Now

Florence by Mills Spot A Spot Acne Patches

Best Acne Patches for Teens

Number of patches : 36 patches in various shapes

Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil

Type of acne it’s best for : Early acne

How long it takes to work: Minimum of 6 hours

Loaded with peppermint oil, salicylic acid, and tea tree oil to tackle pimples head-on, these Spot A Spot patches pull out sebum, oil, and other impurities to minimize acne in hours. Its hydrocolloid base helps keep the area safely sealed for faster healing and recovery. Don’t be fooled by the adorable whale, butterfly, and cloud-shaped stickers — these little things absolutely crush zits.

Florence by Mills Spot A Spot Acne Patches $14 Buy Now

Jason Wu Saved By The Patch

Best Designer Pimple Patches

Number of patches : 36 patches

Key ingredients : Salicylic acid and tea tree oil

Type of acne it’s best for : Active zits

How long it takes to work: 3 to 4 hours

Most people think of fashion when they hear the name Jason Wu, but his brand also offers a wide range of makeup and skin care products, like these Saved By The Patch pimple patches. Soaked with tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and fireweed — an anti-inflammatory botanical — these patches will eradicate blemishes in just a few hours. As salicylic acid and tea tree oil hone in on excess sebum and bacteria, the fireweed and grape seed extract reduce redness and encourage the blemish to heal faster.

Jason Wu Saved By The Patch $12 Buy Now

Meet the Experts

David Yi is the founder of inclusive beauty brand Good Light, as well as the beauty platform, Very Good Light. He’s also the author of Pretty Boys , a book focused on the the history of men beauty. Additionally, he is a founder of AIM, Advocates for Inclusion in Media, as well as a GLAAD and Webby nominee.

Dr. Tiffany Libby is a Rhode Island-based board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon.

Ju Rhyu is the co-founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics, home of the Mighty Patch product line.

Meet the Author

Kristin Limoges is a New York-based beauty and wellness freelance editor. Previously, she created the beauty and wellness vertical for Domino Magazine where she served as the lifestyle editor for both print and digital content. In addition to all things beauty, she also covers travel and fitness. She can usually be found hair masking, face masking, and body masking simultaneously in her Chinatown apartment.