All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When the inspiration to switch up your signature hair color with a vibrant rosy hue strikes, you’ll want to make sure to have the best pink hair dyes on hand to transform your strands. Offering a rich color deposit with their concentrated formulas, these eccentric dyes can be used on any hair color to spice up your look thanks to their customizable intensities. While they’re best suited for blondes and those with pre-bleached strands, they have a subtle highlighting effect on brunette strands that is equally as stunning and eye-catching.

For those looking for a semi-permanent transformation, there are plenty of temporary pink dyes to choose from so you can successfully execute this trendy hair color. Unlike their long-lasting counterparts, these short-lived sprays and dyes are designed to last until your next wash day, giving your pink strands an expiration date. If you’ve chosen to have your hair dyed pink professionally, there are shampoo and conditioner formulations that will help extend your color until your next appointment. They can also be used as at-home hair dye to create a pastel pink hue.

In addition to emboldening your tresses, the best pink hair dyes are fortified with nourishing ingredients to ensure that your color-treated strands are adequately moisturized and receiving the vitamins and minerals they need to maintain their health. Plus, they even promote a glossy shine and silky finish while sealing split ends and smoothing away frizz.

View Gallery Related Gallery Women’s Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

Whether you’re looking for a permanent change or want to rock pastel locks temporarily, below are the best pink hair dyes that will help you achieve a bold, new look.

Celeb Luxury Viral Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo

Designed for easy application, the Celeb Luxury Viral Color Depositing Colorwash Shampoo cleanses the hair as it deposits dye, imparting your strands with a pastel pink hue. Available in four varying pink shades, this top-rated pink hair dye works best on pre-lightened platinum hair and brightens the deposited pink color with every use.

Celeb Luxury Viral Depositing Colorwash Shampoo $35 Buy Now

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme

With four burgundy shades to choose from, the Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme is formulated with advanced color boost technology to deliver permanent hair color. This drugstore-favorite hair dye formula is also fortified with a nourishing blend of avocado, olive and shea oils to ensure the health and strength of your hair.

Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme $7 Buy Now

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner

A shampoo, conditioner and hair dye all-in-one, the Keracolor Color + Clenditioner deposits hair color to your strands while gently cleansing and conditioning. Boasting an assortment of colorful hues that each create stunning vibrancy, this non-lathering product successfully aids in your hair’s color maintenance between coloring appointments.

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner $22 Buy Now

L’Oreal Paris Colorista Spray

Designed for temporary results, the L’Oréal Paris Colorista Spray transforms ordinary strands with its rose gold dye, which lasts for up to 24 hours and easily rinses out. Formulated to work on every hair color without any bleaching, this temporary hair dye spray encourages play and creativity for those who enjoy experimenting with their hair color.

L'Oreal Paris Colorista Spray $9 Buy Now

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dye

Featuring a deeply moisturizing formula that nourishes hair as it deposits vibrant fuchsia color, the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dye delivers intense color to pre-bleached platinum and medium blonde hair and add a subtle tint to darker strands. Formulated to impart a sweet scent, this top-rated dye also boosts smoothness and shine for a salon-quality finish.

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Dye $16 Buy Now

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

Created for convenient in-shower usage, Kristin Ess’ Rose Gold Temporary Tint instantly revitalizes pre-lightened and blonde strands with a blush rose gold hue that lasts until your next wash day.

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint $22 Buy Now

Schwarzkopf Professionals BlondMe Instant Blush Blonde Beautifier

Another temporary pink hair dye option, the Schwarzkopf Professionals BlondMe Instant Blush Blonde Beautifier distributes soft, rosy blush color to blonde and light hair colors. Designed to withstand up to three washes, this convenient and easy-to-use spray promotes healthy, frizz-free strands with its pH-balanced and cuticle-sealing formula.

Schwarzkopf Professionals BlondMe Instant Blush Blonde Beautifier $26 Buy Now

Punky Colour Semi-Permanent Conditioning Hair Color

Delivering intense color to blonde or pre-bleached hair and creating a highlight effect in darker strands, the Punky Colour Semi-Permanent Conditioning Hair Color infuses the strands with vibrant pink dye for seamless and easy application. It’s formulated without acid dyes, which means that it won’t stain your scalp or bleed onto your clothing after it’s applied.

Punky Colour Semi-Permanent Conditioning Hair Color $10 Buy Now

Pravana Color Enhancer

Created with the brand’s Reunite Mending Technology, the Pravana Color Enhancer ensures the health of your hair as it deposits rich, rosy-pink color. Formulated with a blend of amino acids, oat protein and Kakadu plum extract, this hair dye doubles as a deep conditioning treatment that promotes sleek, smooth strands by reinforcing the cuticle and sealing split ends.

Privana Color Enhancer $25 Buy Now

Joico Color Butter

Designed to embolden your hair without stripping it of essential moisture and nutrients, the Joico Color Butter is a hair dye-deep conditioning treatment hybrid that delivers customizable intensity depending on your preference. As it imparts a vibrant pink hue, it also revives dry, dull strands using the brand’s Bio-Advanced Peptide Complex, which moisturizes damaged strands and leaves them with a silky-smooth glossiness.

Joico Color Butter $14 Buy Now