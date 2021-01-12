All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing compares to the magnetism of pink lipstick. Similar to its red counterparts, the best pink lipsticks are classic makeup bag essentials that instantly transform your glam look with their alluring hues. But unlike members of the scarlet and crimson shade ranges, pinks boast an unmatched versatility that ensures endless color combinations but also an enthralling draw that cannot be replicated.

Available in sultry mattes, satiny crèmes and alluring tints, the best pink lipsticks are designed to suit a variety of skin tones and makeup preferences, offering beauty mavens the opportunity to go bold with vibrant corals and fuchsias or achieve a refined and elegant lip look with nude mauves and rosy peaches. To create comfortable, long-lasting wear, these innovative formulas also contain popular skin care ingredients that blanket the lips in nourishing moisture while extending and amplifying their color payoff.

Whether you’re looking for flirty and vivacious or subtle and sophisticated, keep scrolling to explore the best pink lipsticks that will delight every makeup lover with their stunning hues.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Millicent

Achieve a head-turning lip with Gucci’s Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Millicent, an eccentric rose that delivers alluring vibrancy. Housed in a decorative tube and boasting a moisturizing formula, this sheer lipstick is perfect for those who prefer a lightweight hint of color and is scented with notes of violet.

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Lipstick in Unimpressed

A punchy rose-mauve that saturates the lips in rich color, The Lip Bar’s Vegan Matte Lipstick in Unimpressed may seem like your standard liquid matte at first glance, but it’s designed to transform into a cushiony velvet finish once applied. Vegan, cruelty-free and incredibly hydrating, this lightweight matte is almost as comfortable as your favorite lip balm.

Maybelline Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick in Fuchsia for Me

Created with every skin tone in mind, Maybelline’s Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick in Fuchsia for Me is a universally flattering fuchsia shade that enhances your pout with its satin crème formula, which is fortified with shea butter for comfortable wear.

Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick in Native

A darling pale pink that adds the perfect finishing touch to any makeup look, Urban Decay Cosmetics’ Vice Lipstick in Native creates a fuller, more dimensional-looking pout using the brand’s Infusion System, which creates a rich color payoff and creamy texture. It’s enriched with lip-protecting antioxidants and hydrating aloe vera, jojoba, avocado and babassu oils to ensure that your lips receive the best treatment.

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Coretta

A striking dusty peach that can be dressed up for formal occasions or create the perfect finishing touch for casual outings, Uoma Beauty’s Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Coretta is the epitome of versatility and long-wear with its intensely-pigmented, long-lasting formula.

Estée Lauder Pure Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Bois De Ros

A warm-toned medium plum-inspired pink that boasts a stunning crème texture, Estée Lauder’s Pure Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Bois De Ros ensures a hydrating six-hour payoff thanks to the brand’s Time-Release Moisture Complex, which drenches the lips in rich moisture for a comfortable, silky-smooth finish.

Bite Beauty Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon in Candied Guava

Offering a glamorous take on traditional pinks, Bite Beauty’s Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon in Candied Guava is a frosted apricot-hued pink with golden undertones that instantly elevates your makeup with its pearlescent mineral pigment-infused formula. Beyond its dazzling shimmer, its elongated shape and pointed tip allow for expert-level precision and a mess-free application every time.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in Corail in Touch

A fiery coral-pink that imparts an ultra-glossy shine, Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Volupté Shine in Corail in Touch turns up the wattage on your glam with its spirited and vibrant hue, all while boosting your lips’ suppleness and moisture levels with its hyaluronic acid-enriched formula.

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick in Goji Gang

Combining the color payoff of a lipstick with the glossy shine of a lip gloss, Fenty Beauty’s Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick in Goji Gang is a universally flattering rosy mauve that boasts a buildable, moisture-locking formula for a customizable finish.

Ilia Beauty Color Block High Impact Pigment in Rosewood

Characterized as a soft oxblood with neutral undertones, Ilia Beauty’s Color Block High Impact Pigment in Rosewood borders on the line of vampy with its sultry composition. It’s formulated with bold color pigments to ensure a vibrant payoff and creates a plumper pout using a conditioning blend of apricot oil, sunflower seed wax and mango seed butter.

Nars Matte Lipstick in Boukhara

A comfortable matte that won’t budge, Nars’ Matte Lipstick in Boukhara is a pink shade that’s intensified with a moringa oil and passion fruit seed oil-fortified formula, which delivers rich color payoff while preventing moisture loss throughout its wear.

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Fleurie

An elegant peony pink that is equal parts sophisticated and vivacious, Chanel’s Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Fleurie not only wraps your lips in luscious color, but enhances the suppleness and plumpness of your pout with its luxuriously smooth, sweet almond oil-enriched formula.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint in Bisou

Designed to impart a universally flattering berry flush on the lips, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Bitten Lip Tint acts as a nourishing treatment for the lips courtesy of its hyaluronic acid and squalane-based gel-serum formula. In addition to coating the lips in rich hydration, this lavish lip tint also increases your lips’ volume, suppleness and plumpness.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Very Victoria

The hunt for the perfect nude lipstick is over thanks to Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Very Victoria. This classic mauve is anchored in brown undertones that make it complement every skin tone, adding a touch of luxe to your makeup look with its semi-matte and lip-perfecting formula.

Juvia’s Place the Nude Velvety Matte Lipstick in #2020

A rosy mauve nude developed with dark skin tones in mind, Juvia’s Place the Nude Velvety Matte Lipstick in #2020 ensures flexible wear because of its innovative matte formula, which contains hydrating hyaluronic acid for optimal comfort and shade intensity.

