The Best Barbie-Inspired Pink Nail Polishes Are Heavily Discounted for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Love it or hate it, the Barbiecore aesthetic is everywhere. From Barbiecore makeup to strutting in pink pumps, we’ve embraced the hue with all the buzz surrounding the highly-anticipated movie release, especially in the nail department. The latest trend to hit our fingertips is Barbie pink nail polish, and many of the the best pink polishes are up to 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Everyone is thinking pink these days. On TikTok alone, searches for “Barbie pink nail color” have 294 million views (and counting). Plus, in the past 30 days, according to Google Trends, searches for “Barbie nail polish” and “Barbie pink nail polish” have surged 350 percent.

While the pink nail polish is receiving significant attention, thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and Margot Robbie’s movie press tour looks, it comes as no surprise that pink nails are easily winning the popularity vote. Pink is impressively versatile for different occasions, seasons, and outfits. Even influencers, editors, and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian are leaning into the pink manicure trend.

However, if you’re wearing a pastel pink blouse or dress, celebrity manicurist and author of the “Nail Art Design Book” Julie Kandalec, recommends choosing a nail polish color that is one shade deeper than that of your garment. This ensures your look stays within the same color family, but offers “more depth to your outfit,” Kandalec notes.

When it comes to selecting the best pink nail polishes to nail your Barbiecore look, you should consider opting for a trusted brand like OPI, which has many pink polishes as part of Amazon’s Prime Day beauty deals. Since 1981, OPI has been making Barbie-inspired pink polishes with long-lasting coverage and a glossy, pro-finish, so it’s clear why the search for “OPI Barbie nail polish” on TikTok has amassed over 31 million views while also being a breakout term in the past 30 days, according to Google Trends.

Keep scrolling to shop the best OPI Barbie-inspired pink nail polishes on sale for the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

START YOUR FREE 30-DAY TRIAL OF AMAZON PRIME START YOUR FREE 30-DAY TRIAL OF AMAZON PRIME

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Best Spring Nail Colors

Best Press-On Nails

Best Nail Polish Gift Sets

Best Gel Polish on Amazon

Best Winter Nail Colors

Shop the Best Pink Nail Polishes on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

OPI Baby Take a Vow

OPI Baby Take a Vow $11.49 $8.04 Buy Now at amazon

OPI Aphrodite’s Pink Nightie

OPI Aphrodite’s Pink Nightie $11.49 $9.77 Buy Now at amazon

OPI Princesses Rule!

OPI Princesses Rule! $11.49 $9.77 Buy Now at amazon

OPI It’s A Girl!

OPI It’s A Girl! $11.49 $9.77 Buy Now at amazon

OPI Lisbon Wants Moor OPI

OPI Lisbon Wants Moor OPI $11.49 $9.19 Buy Now at amazon

OPI Infinite Shine

OPI Infinite Shine $13.99 $11.89 Buy Now at amazon

Meet the Expert

Julie Kandalec is a celebrity nail artist that A-listers call to make their dream nails come to life. The founding creative director of Paintbox in New York City, Julie made chic and on-trend nail art accessible to a mainstream clientele and now shares her years of experience with salons, schools, spas, and hotels around the world. Julie’s clients include Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Jessica Chastain, Joe Jonas, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Roberts, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe trends for women and men. Chwatt’s writing has appeared in publications, such as Editorialist. She is currently based in New York City. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy, and love as well as making sure she always has a fresh manicure — often reaching for pink nail polishes. Learn more about us here.