Unlocking the secret to firmer and brighter skin is as easy as incorporating one of the best plant-based collagen powders into your skin-care routine. An essential building block of the composition of our tendons, muscles, tissues and ligaments, collagen is a protein that is responsible for the strength and structure of our hair, skin, nails and joints. Since collagen production naturally declines as we age and is also weakened by everyday exposure to pollutants and free radicals, replenishing it naturally with an organic or vegan collagen booster has been found to greatly improve the health and appearance of the hair, skin, nails and joints while also preventing future collagen loss.

Offering an eco-friendlier and more natural approach to ingestible collagen supplementation compared to animal-sourced varieties, the best plant-based collagen powders are formulated without collagen harvested from the bones, skin and connective tissue of cattle, horses, pigs, fish and rabbits and support the body’s natural production of collagen using a combination of genetically modified yeast and bacteria or antioxidant-rich vitamins, minerals and proteins instead. Common collagen-building ingredients include vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which also boast collagen-preserving properties because they’re packed with cell-strengthening polyphenols, adaptogens and flavonoids as well. These collagen powders also offer the same muscle recovery and repair benefits as animal-based supplements thanks to their protein-rich formulas that include plant-based sources of biotin, glycine, proline and hydroxyproline. Plus, they also promote healthier digestion and can be added to virtually any food or drink to fortify your health and wellness routine.

Below, find the best plant-based collagen powders that are good for your hair, skin, nails and joints.

Amazing Grass Glow Vegan Collagen Support

Available in four flavor varieties, the Amazing Grass Glow Vegan Collagen Support powder stimulates collagen production using vitamin C from organic acerola cherries. Also featuring an organic vitamin B complex and 15 grams of plant-based protein from organic peas and brown rice, this Amazon’s Choice powder helps maintain healthy hair, skin and nails while providing lean muscle recovery and repair.

Amazing Grass Glow Vegan Collagen Support $22 Buy Now

Sunwarrior Collagen Building Protein Peptides

Tailored to boost your body’s inherent collagen production, the Sunwarrior Collagen Building Protein Peptides powder combines collagen-boosting vitamin C with hyaluronic acid and biotin to strengthen and hydrate your hair, skin and nails from the inside out. It’s also formulated with vegan amino acid-rich glycine, proline and hydroxyproline to support your muscles and joints as well.

Sunwarrior, Collagen Building Protein Peptides $35 Buy Now

Moon Juice Collagen Protect

Offering a plant-based solution to firmer and brighter skin, the Moon Juice Collagen Protect is a vegan collagen powder that prevents collagen loss by providing essential daily skin nutrition using a blend of silver ear mushroom, rice bran solubles (tocotrienols) and hyaluronic acid. Created with coffee drinkers in mind, this collagen-boosting creamer helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while neutralizing free radical damage.

Moon Juice Collagen Protect $32 Buy Now

Anima Mundi Vegan Collagen Booster Powder

Featuring a mix of skin-healthy adaptogens, ancient herbs and flowers, the Anima Mundi Vegan Collagen Booster Powder combines collagen-fortifying Horsetail and nettles with Fo-Ti (He Shou Wu) and Gynostemma to support a radiant glow and strengthen your hair, skin, nails and bones. Rich in calcium, silica and phosphorous, this fair-trade collagen booster can be added to smoothies, shakes, coffee and more to enrich your skin care routine.

Anima Mundi Vegan Collagen Booster Powder $34 Buy Now

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential

Designed to encourage gut health in addition to glowing skin, The Beauty Chef’s Glow Inner Beauty Essential powder stimulates collagen production with vitamin C-rich ingredients such as maqui berries, queen garnet plum and pomegranate fruit peel extract. Combined with zinc, biotin and vitamin B3, this probiotic-charged collagen powder helps strengthen the hair and nails while promoting healthy digestion.

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential $65 Buy Now

PlantFusion Complete Plant Collagen Builder

Boasting a plant-based triple-action formula, the PlantFusion Complete Plant Collagen Builder rebuilds collagen from within to create healthier and stronger hair, skin, nails and joints. The brand’s unique blend of Saberry amla fruit extract, proline, glycine and hyaluronic acid come together to stimulate collagen production while providing the cells with essential nutrients and hydration while antioxidant-rich white tea extract and oxyphyte prevent future collagen loss.

PlantFusion Complete Plant Collagen Builder $44 Buy Now

Vitauthority Plant-based Collagen Powder

Formulated to rebuild damaged skin cells, the Vitauthority Plant-based Collagen Powder harnesses the power of antioxidant-rich ingredients to stimulate collagen production and reduce free radicals in the body. With its key ingredients being camu camu, kiwi, hyaluronic acid, tremella mushroom, amla and pomegranate extracts, this plant-based formula optimizes cellular metabolic and helps you achieve healthier hair, skin and nails.

Vitauthority Plant-Based Collagen Powder $40 Buy Now

Ora Organic Aloe Gorgeous Vegan Collagen-boosting Powder

Perfect for those looking for a powder that promotes exercise recovery, joint support, skin elasticity and improves the integrity of hair and nails, the Ora Organic Aloe Gorgeous Vegan Collagen-boosting Powder contains essential collagen building blocks to reduce free radical damage and support the structural components of your hair, skin, nails and joints. Available in three flavors, key ingredients include vitamin C-rich acerola cherry, aloe vera, pea protein, bamboo silica and vitamin E-enriched sunflowers.

Ora Organic Aloe Gorgeous Vegan Collagen-Boosting Powder $35 Buy Now

Amazing Grass Organic Collagen Booster

Abundant in vitamin C and other collagen production-enhancing ingredients, the Amazing Grass Organic Collagen Booster combines farm-fresh wheatgrass with a skin-revitalizing blend of amla fruit, schisandra and maqui berry to stimulate and preserve collagen. In addition to creating a more radiant complexion, this organic collagen powder also supports stronger hair and nails using biotin and other nutrient-rich botanicals.

Amazing Grass Organic Collagen Booster $15 Buy Now

Micro Ingredients Organic Bamboo Extract Powder

Rich in antioxidants, the Micro Ingredients Organic Bamboo Extract Powder promotes collagen production using organic bamboo extract, which is packed with vitamins B2, B12, C and K. Also fortified with amino acids, zinc, copper, magnesium, calcium, silica and potassium, this organic collagen booster helps you achieve and maintain healthy hair, skin, nails and joints in addition to aiding in digestion.

Micro Ingredients Organic Bamboo Extract Powder $22 Buy Now