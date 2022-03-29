The 12 Best Press-On Nails You Can Buy On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

While there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a fresh manicure, constant trips to the salon can become super expensive.

This cost can make it hard to motivate yourself to try new things, and just generally prohibitive. That said, recently there have been tons and tons of press-on nail options popping up on Amazon. These are not the cheap press on nails from the early 90s; these are high-quality, durable and perhaps most importantly, absolutely beautiful. Amazon Prime members will get free shipping in just two days, so they’re the perfect option for those looking to throw on some nails before a big event or last minute gathering.

Since they’re all attached with glue, they are super easy to apply. You simply dab a small amount of the provided glue onto the inside of the press on nail and place it on your real nail. To remove, just soak them in acetone for up to 10 minutes. These press-on nails last for up to three weeks at a time, so you don’t have to worry about re-doing them at every little chip.

The best part about press-ons is that they allow you to try new trends without any real commitment. Plus, there are so many fun styles to choose from, especially in seasonal spring and summer nail colors, including French tips or geometric designs. There are also plenty of options that feature all of the popular nail art you’ve been seeing on Instagram, but without the expensive salon price tag.

As for shapes, press-on nails are a great way to try out different lengths that you might have sparked your curiosity, but haven’t taken the plunge. Right now, the trendy styles run the gamut from short, rounded styles that have always dominated, to pointy almond shapes that look glamorous. For those looking for medium-to-long length nails for the sake of elongating their fingers, there’s something for them as well. If the appearance of long, slim fingers is your goal, make sure you are opting for shapes that are either rounded or that taper into a point at the end.

Below, we have rounded up lots of different styles and shapes of press-on nails available on Amazon. From the classic short and square nail to the trendy long coffin or stiletto-shaped nails, there is truly a set for everyone. And if you can’t make up your mind, there are even some sets that include a variety of different colors and styles. Shop our selections below.

Top Press-On Nails of 2022

Glamnetic Press-On Nails

Best Natural-Looking Press-On Nails

Lean into the latest mani trends without spending the big bucks with these Glamnetic nails. They come in an array of trendy designs, including rainbow french tips that feature a different color on each nail. They are also almond shaped, which is a great way to play around with longer nails.

Glamnetic Press On Nails $14.99 Buy Now

YoYoee Nude Short Press On Nails

Best Short-Yet-Elongating Press-On Nails

Welcome in spring the right way with these adorable, daisy-clad press-on nails from YoYoee. They feature rounded tips which are very elongating. The background is nude and they are applied with jelly glue.

YoYoee 24 PCS Nude Short Press on Nails $8.56 Buy Now

Poliphili Matte Short Square Nails

Best Spring Nail Art

If you’re looking for nails that look great without the length, this Poliphili set is the perfect option. They feature a rounded square edge and a matte finish. They are also available in 13 different colors.

Poliphili 24Pcs Matte Short Square Nails $7.99 $5.59 Buy Now

Sunjasmine Press On Nails

Best for Subtle Design

The perfect shade of green is (literally) at your fingertips. These rounded tips from Sunjasmine feature three solid-colored nails and two accent nails on each hand. They’re as elongating as they are gorgeous.

Sunjasmine 24 Pcs Press on Nails $11.99 $9.99 Buy Now

RikView Press on Nails Short French Tip

Best Square French Tip Option

Sometimes you just want a shorter nail with a little pizzazz. This set from RikView has baby blue french tips that are shaped into a rounded square. They look natural and they’re very flattering.

RikView Press on Nails Short French Tip $8.99 Buy Now

Siusio Colorful Coffin Nails

Best Matte Press-On Nails

Available in a set of 96 in four different shades, these matte-colored from Siusio are inspired by the sunset. If you’re feeling a little bold, they would be also perfect for mixing and matching. They are shaped in the trendy, elongated coffin-cut.

SIUSIO 96 Pcs Colorful Coffin Nails $8.99 Buy Now

Vaveah Press On Nails

Best Long Press-On Nails

If you love extra-long nails, this is the press on set for you. These nails from Vaveah are coffin-shaped, glossy and available in a sweet bubblegum pink hue.

Vaveah 24 Pcs Press on Nails $8.99 Buy Now

YoYoee Long Almond Press On Nails in Green Ballerina

Best Long Press-On Nails With Design

Not only do these long nails from YoYee feature a geometric pattern, they come in the most beautiful shade of olive green. They are long and rounded with a matte finish. The set includes 24 pieces, so don’t be shy about playing around with accent nails.

YoYoee Long Almond Press On Nails in Green Ballerina $8.77 Buy Now

Kxamelie Medium Length Almond Press On Nails

Most Flattering Shape and Length

Kxamelie’s nail set offers a fresh take on the classic French manicure. White flowy accents are set against a light nude background while the classy medium length nails offer a sophisticated look without being inconveniently long.

Kxamelie Medium Length Almond Press on Nails $8.99 Buy Now

Morily Stiletto Almond Rhinestone Nails

Best for Rhinestone Lovers

For a more dramatic look, consider this ultra pointed almond shape. The set from Morily also has rhinestones arranged in different patters so that you truly feel like you just walked out of the salon.

Morily Stiletto Almond Rhinestone Nails $9.99 Buy Now

CoolNail Holo Glitter Pink Nude French Tips

Best Bridal Press-On Nails

For an understated-yet-sparkly look, these nails from CoolNail are the way to go. With a light nude background and an ombre french tip, they would be a gorgeous option for wedding day nails. Of course, they also feature a subtle glitter fade from the cuticle of the nail to the tip.

CoolNail Holo Glitter Pink Nude French Tips $5.99 Buy Now

Makartt Acrylic Nail Kit

Makartt’s nail set comes in five different colorways. All of the options are muted nudes and pinks that are incredibly glossy. They are long and coffin-shaped.

Makartt Acrylic Nail Kit $16.99 Buy Now