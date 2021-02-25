All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Probiotics can do more than support a healthy gut. When used in skin care, the buzz-worthy ingredient has been found to boast pH-balancing and reparative benefits for all skin types. Most commonly featured on ingredients list under the monikers Lactobacillus plantarum and Bifidobacterium longum, the best probiotics skin care products promote a healthier, stronger and calmer skin barrier, which consists of a layer of natural bacteria, making them great for combating dryness, irritation, inflammation and damage caused by free radical exposure.

As more brands hop on the probiotics bandwagon, beauty lovers have been given more options to explore the benefits of probiotics in skin care as more probiotic-enriched moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, eye creams and masks become available. Catering to a variety of concerns, the best probiotic skin care products combine probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics with potent ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, kaolin clay, tea tree oil and more, allowing them to double as viable anti-aging, acne-clearing and brightness-boosting treatments as well.

Ready to broaden your skin care horizons with the vast benefits of probiotics? Keep scrolling to explore the best probiotic skin care products that will elevate your existing routine.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Masque

Performing a deep sweep of your pores to remove accumulated impurities, the Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Masque uses yogurt-derived lactic acid to exfoliate away dead skin cells, soothe inflammation and reduce breakouts. It also receives an extra clarifying boost from its kaolin clay-tea tree oil blend, which cleanses the pores and kills acne-causing bacteria without stripping away at your skin barrier.

Eminence Organic Skin Care Clear Skin Probiotic Masque $56 Buy Now

Gallinée Probiotic Youthful Serum

Formulated with a highly concentrated blend of probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics, the Gallinée Probiotic Youthful Serum turns up the wattage on your skin by supporting your skin’s natural renewal process, which makes it great for stimulating collagen. Together with lactic acid, this powerful formula lifts, plumps, softens and smoothes away unwanted texture and lines to give you a glowing, rejuvenated-looking complexion.

Gallinée Probiotic Youthful Serum $70 Buy Now

Estée Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion

Crafted with micro-targeted, micro-nourishing and micro-active technology, the Estée Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion works hard to strengthen your skin barrier by infusing it with deeply-penetrating moisture and bio-fermented ingredients. As its silky lotion formula replenishes your skin, it restores balance within the cells and promotes cell renewal so you can enjoy a supple, dewy glow.

Estée Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion $65 Buy Now

Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist

Doubling as a toning treatment and refreshing touch-up mist, the Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist harnesses the balancing and redness-reducing properties of potent lactobacillus ferment probiotics to create an even complexion. It’s also formulated with niacinamide, which refines the look of pores, fades dark spots and boosts your skin’s moisture levels, and a rich blend of antioxidants to keep your skin protected from free radical damage.

Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist $59 Buy Now

Marie Veronique Pure + E.O. Free Oil Cleanser

Carefully crafted to maintain and protect your skin microbiome, the Marie Veronique Pure + E.O. Free Oil Cleanser is a probiotic-rich oil-based cleanser that effortlessly dissolves pore-clogging impurities like dirt, oil, sunscreen, makeup and more without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Not only does it deliver a gentle-yet-powerful cleanse, but its vitamin and omega fatty acid-fortifed formula also leaves your skin feeling soothed and smoother.

Marie Veronique Pure + E.O. Free Oil Cleanser $40 Buy Now

Vintner’s Daughter Active Treatment Essence

A probiotic skin care favorite among the beauty community for its highly-concentrated and transformative formula, the Vintner’s Daughter Active Treatment Essence penetrates deep into the skin to perform a collagen-stimulating and damage-repairing micro-exfoliation of the cells courtesy of the brand’s advanced stem cell complex. This cult-favorite treatment serum then increases your complexion’s brightness, firmness and moisture with its probiotic, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid-fortified blend, which also delivers a healthy dose of antioxidant-rich nutrients to your skin.

Vintner's Daughter Active Treatment Essence $225 Buy Now

Graydon Berry Rich Probiotic Face + Eye Cream

Catering to your complexion and under-eyes with its multipurpose formula, the Graydon Berry Rich Probiotic Face + Eye Cream combines hydrating probiotics, line-reducing blueberry seed oil and strengthening blue-green algae and antioxidant-rich cacao to reveal firmer, suppler and refreshed-looking skin.

Graydon Berry Rich Probiotic Face + Eye Cream $49 Buy Now

NeoGen Dermatology Probiotics Double Action Serum

Giving your skin a double dose of complexion-improving probiotics with its innovative dual-action formula, the NeoGen Dermatology Probiotics Double Action Serum works overtime to strengthen your skin and improve its overall moisture, translating to enhanced firmness and hydration. It also offers potent antioxidant protection to keep your skin safe from the premature aging effect of free radicals and environmental stressors while soothing away irritation, redness and other signs of stress and damage.

NeoGen Dermatology Probiotics Double Action Serum $42 Buy Now

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Gentle enough for every skin type thanks to its mild AHA-fortified formula, the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads give your skin a dullness-erasing polish with its exfoliating blend of potent enzymes, probiotics and lactic acid. In addition to exfoliating away unwanted texture and tone, it stimulates collagen and elastin production and ensures that your skin is properly hydrated.

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads $59 Buy Now

Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask

Created with dry, stressed-out skin in mind, the Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask treats your complexion to a calming and reparative moment of nourishment using microbiome-balancing technology and probiotic-rich Greek yogurt. Together, these ingredients strengthen and replenish your skin barrier while supporting collagen production, reducing redness and locking in moisture to help your skin recover from stress, dryness, pollution and diet.

Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask $49 Buy Now

Glowbiotics Probiotic HydraGlow Cream Oil

Offering a unique cream-to-oil formula that’s powered by potent probiotics, the Glowbiotics Probiotic HydraGlow Cream Oil delivers a rich, lasting wave of brightness-boosting moisture to your skin, creating luminous, dewy radiance. This top-rated face oil gets its hydration from a combination of glycerin, shea milk and Abyssinian seed oil, which each help the barrier hold on to moisture and infuse the skin with complexion-enhancing vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and its glow from light-diffusing mica. It also makes an excellent primer for makeup.

Glowbiotics Probiotic HydraGlow Cream Oil $59 Buy Now

Mother Dirt AO+ Restorative Mist

Perfect for blemish-prone skin, the Mother Dirt AO+ Restorative Mist wraps a clarifying and bacteria-killing veil of probiotics over your skin to treat, reduce and prevent breakouts. Its balancing formula is great for sensitive skin types as well as it helps lock in moisture and strengthens your skin barrier, which also helps keep acne at bay whether it’s on your face or body.

Mother Dirt AO+ Restorative Mist $69 Buy Now

Ren Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Serum

A pore-refining serum and makeup primer in one, the Ren Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Serum boasts a skin-perfecting formula that smoothes away all sources of unwanted tone and texture, plumps fine lines and wrinkles, locks in moisture and imparts a dewy glow. Formulated with a blend of bio-actives and natural botanicals, this top-rated serum gives your skin a soft matte finish that allows you to achieve flawless makeup application.

Ren Clean Skincare Perfect Canvas Serum $55 Buy Now

Algenist Alive Prebiotic Balancing Mask

If you suspect that your skin care woes are the results of an unbalanced microbiome, the Algenist Alive Prebiotic Balancing Mask is here to help. Designed to regulate your natural skin bacteria with probiotics and prebiotic-rich algae, this color-changing mask detoxifies your pores, removes dead skin cells, rehydrates your skin and helps boost its radiance, giving you a revitalized, refreshed and healthier complexion.

Algenist Alive Prebiotic Balancing Mask $38 Buy Now

Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence RX

Formulated with fermented, moisture-binding ingredients, the Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence RX absorbs quickly and deeply into your skin to quench dryness and repair the damage it has endured from stress, pollutants and the environment. Delivering a nutrient-rich dose of Himalayan purple barley-derived fermented yeast extract directly to the cells, this cult-favorite water-like essence improves your skin’s overall plumpness and radiance, unlocking a dewy, supple and glowing complexion.

Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence RX $52 Buy Now

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer

Instantly hydrating and soothing, the Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer features a lightweight gel texture that immediately calms stressed-out skin by infusing it with lasting hydration courtesy of nutrient-rich squalane oil. Packed with skin-balancing probiotics, this top-rated moisturizer calms the look of redness, refines the look of pores and acts as a shield from barrier-weakening free radicals.

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer $52 Buy Now