The Better Sleep Shopping List: 9 Best Products for Sleep

Counting unread emails instead of counting sheep? Join the club of 39 percent of American adults who have sleep disorders, with those in their 30s to 50s getting the least amount of nightly shut eye, according to recent Statista surveys. So what’s the trick to catching some extra zs? Good sleep hygiene starts the moment you wake up; bright light, travel and emotional stress have major impacts on one’s sleep health. New research from the American College of Cardiology found that those who meet quality sleep markers — easily falling asleep, staying asleep throughout the night, and waking up feeling well-rested — have an increased life span up to 4.7 years longer than adults with poor sleep patterns. While this might sound like an impossible dream, there are a number of innovative products on the market that can help have you well on your way to waking up on the right side of the bed. Don’t sleep on these top morning-to-night gadgets that promote better sleep habits.

This article originally appeared in the August 26, 2023, WWD Weekend print issue.

Tom Ford Round Blue Light-Blocking Optical Glasses

Shikohin Tsubo Oshi Massage Tools

OneClock No need to be alarmed. This clock may look purely analogue, but it’s programmed with calming sounds by a Grammy-winning composer. The low-light design ensures you’ll be sound asleep at night, too. Courtesy of OneClock OneClock $299 Buy Now At Oneclock

Smart Nora System This high-tech innovation is no snore-fest. Sleep on this system, which includes a pillow insert that subtly inflates and deflates in gentle movement to free up your airways for quieter breaths. Courtesy of Smart Nora Smart Nora System $359 Buy Now At Smart Nora

