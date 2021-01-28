All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shaving doesn’t have to feel like a chore if you’ve got a quality razor. The best razors for women combine functionality and effectiveness to ensure a close shave and long-lasting results. Boasting five-blade designs, these razors are able to fully cut all traces of the hair from the surface level of the skin, ensuring successful hair removal while minimizing nicks and cuts.

Geared to cater to sensitive skin regions like the underarms and bikini area, the best razors for women offer flexible rotating heads and ergonomic handles that move with the contours of your body to prevent tugging and irritation. To guarantee a silky-smooth finish, they’re also equipped with moisture ribbons and serums that combine softening and soothing ingredients to act as both a buffer and hydrator for your skin.

Available in traditional models, innovative electric shavers and eco-friendly designs that can be used on your face, legs, arms, underarms, bikini area and more, keep scrolling to explore the best razors for women that will forever elevate your grooming regimen.

Billie Razor Starter Kit

Equipped with five nickel-free, rust-proof precision-sharpened blades, the Billie Razor features a cushion of charcoal soap that not only acts as a pillowy buffer for your skin, but also cleanses as it removes hair. Made with an ergonomic, slip-proof rubber handle, this razor allows you to reach every spot with ease and comes with a magnetic shower holder to ensure long-lasting results.

Billie The Razor Starter Kit $9

Athena Club Razor Kit

Available in six trend-inspired colors, the Athena Club Razor glides across every contour of your body to create a close, even and comfortable shave. Featuring a nickel-free, five-blade design that’s wrapped in the brand’s innovative water-activated serum, this razor leaves your skin feeling silky-smooth.

Athena Club The Razor Kit $9

Preserve Shave 5 Starter System

Made with five ceramic-coated blades, the Preserve Shave 5 Starter System offers a sustainable solution to shaving with its eco-friendly design, which is made from recycled plastic. In addition to ensuring a close shave, its moisture ribbon infuses the skin with rich hydration using a blend of softening and soothing cocoa butter and aloe vera. When it’s time to switch out your blade cartridge and handle, you can send them back to the brand so that they can be recycled properly.

Preserve Shave 5 Starter System $13

Gillette Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Razor

Stocked with two blade cartridges, the Gillette Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Razor gets deep into the follicle to ensure long-lasting smoothness. Featuring a no-slip grip, a pivoting head and a water-activating, skin-softening ribbon for maximum flexibility and glide, this top-rated drugstore razor prevents nicks and cuts and helps you get even the most hard-to-reach places.

Gillette Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Razor $7

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-up Razor Set

Boasting hair removal and dermaplaning benefits, the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-up Razor Set is comprised of three facial razors that are designed to remove fine hairs from sensitive skin areas such as the upper lip, chin, cheeks and eyebrows. It also works as an exfoliation method by removing dead skin cells from the face, helping you achieve a smoother and glowing complexion.

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Razor Set $5

Philips Satinshave Electric Shaver

Gentle enough for sensitive skin, the Philips Satinshave Electric Shaver comfortably glides across legs, knees, ankles, underarms and bikini area to ensure a smooth and close shave. To prevent irritation, razor burn and nicks, its hypoallergenic flexing foil blades are enhanced with peal tip trimmers for a safe at-home hair removal experience. Offering one hour of cordless function, this rechargeable wet-dry electric razor works best when used with a gel or foam.

Philips Satinshave Electric Shaver $40

Panasonic Electric Shaver

Sharp enough for a close shave but gentle enough not to irritate your skin, the Panasonic Electric Shaver has three ultra-sharp blades that follow the contour of your body for a smooth, comfortable and quick shave. A shaver and trimmer all in one, this electric wet-dry razor can be used on the legs, arms, underarms and bikini area.

Panasonic Electric Shaver $20

Solimo 5-Blade Razor

Ensuring that you’re fully stocked on blade refills, the Solimo 5-Blade Razor features 12 cartridges and keeps your skin silky-smooth with its vitamin E and botanical-enriched moisture ribbon. Suitable for all skin types thanks to its hypoallergenic blades, it effortlessly glides across your skin to create a smooth and comfortable shaving experience.

Solimo 5-Blade Razor $19