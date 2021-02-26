All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The possibilities are endless in the world of at-home hair coloring. If you’re looking to upgrade your tresses with a fiery new hue, opting for one of the best red hair dyes will help you achieve bold, salon-quality results without having to book an appointment with your colorist.

Available in shades that encompass the entire red spectrum, including vibrant crimsons and rubies to vampy burgundies and natural-looking auburns, the best red hair dyes suit your color preference and commitment level with their variety of permanence levels. Whether you’re looking for permanent, semi-permanent or temporary 24-hour coverage, these dyes deliver a vibrant and dimensional finish that’s both multifaceted and professional-looking. They’re also infused with hair-healthy ingredients like keratin to ensure that your hair is being properly nourished following your dye application to create stronger, shinier and softer strands.

But, it’s important to remember that their reddish hue will be more pronounced on blond or pre-lightened hair. For those with brunette strands, these red hair dyes can be expected to create more of a tint or highlight to your natural hair rather than full-coverage transformation. Below, explore the best red hair dyes that will embolden your strands and create a bold, new mane.

L’Oréal Paris Feria Permanent Hair Color

Offering the same multi-tonal and dimensional finish that you’d get from the salon, the L’Oréal Paris Feria Permanent Hair Color delivers a richly pigmented, full-coverage dye that leaves your hair with healthy shine and body. Each box also comes with a conditioning shampoo and the brand’s Power Shimmer Conditioner, so you can lock in your color and prevent damage, dryness, breakage and dullness.

Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Color

Carefully developed with your hair’s health in mind, the Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Color envelops your strands in vibrant, long-lasting color starting at the roots and ending at the tips for full coverage and gray concealing. It’s also formulated with a nourishing combination of avocado, shea and olive oils to ensure that your hair is defended against damage and always has a salon-quality shine, smoothness and softness.

Light Mountain Natural Hair Color & Conditioner

Formulated without ammonia, peroxide, metallic salts and paraphenylenediamine (PPD) to provide a natural, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly dye, the Light Mountain Natural Hair Color & Conditioner transforms your hair using certified-organic henna leaf powder, keeping damage and breakage at bay. It also doubles as a deep-conditioning treatment for your newly dyed strands to infuse it with nourishing vitamins and minerals to boost its shine and softness.

Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream

Perfect for temporary transformations, the Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream blankets your strands in a vampy burgundy hue and is designed to gradually fade in four to six weeks. Choose between five fiery shades, which can be mixed together for customized color, that will embolden your mane and help you achieve a daring and bold look.

Kerachroma Color+ Clenditioner Hair Dye

Kerachroma Color+ Clenditioner Hair Dye is a color-depositing conditioner that infuses your strands with temporary red tints during every wash. Not only is this keratin-fortified conditioner great for giving your hair a fiery makeover and protecting it from breakage, but its red hue also helps add dimension to your newly dyed tresses while also extending its color and preventing brassiness.

Celeb Luxury Viral Extreme Red Colorwash

A color-depositing shampoo and conditioner all-in-one, the Celeb Luxury Viral Extreme Red Colorwash gently cleanses away impurities while preserving the intensity and vibrancy of your strands with its red dye-infused formula. In addition to extending your hair’s fiery hue, it also replenishes your tresses’ moisture levels to keep them healthy, shiny and smooth.

Adore Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Available in over 10 red shades that range from ruby red and crimson to burgundy and auburn, the Adore Semi-Permanent Hair Color is formulated without alcohol, parabens and ammonia to help you maintain healthy strands while delivering temporary, shining and dimensional full-coverage color.

Schwarzkopf Color Ultime Hair Color Cream

With eight rich and wide-ranging red hues to choose from, the Schwarzkopf Color Ultime Hair Color Cream emboldens your strands with its vivid color, shine-enhancing and long-lasting formula, which is resistant to fading and brassiness for up to nine weeks.

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye

Formulate with vegan-friendly ingredients and cruelty-free, the Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color Dye turns up the intensity of your strands with its rich and vibrantly hued dye, which is designed to fade within the spectrum of your chosen color to ensure that your hair won’t change colors. This top-rated dye lasts for four to six weeks and is also free of alcohol, ammonia, peroxide and PPD.

Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner

Enriched with keratin amino acids to strengthen color-treated hair and restore its shine and softness, the Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner infuses your strands with a temporary red hue while cleansing away impurities from the scalp. It also blankets your tresses in rich, lasting moisture and acts as a color-extender and brassiness-fighter.

L’Oréal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray

Have the L’Oréal Paris Colorista 1-Day Spray on-hand so you can transform your strands whenever the inspiration strikes. This temporary dye spray offers 24-hour coverage and effortlessly covers your strands with its convenient spray design. Perfect for hints and highlights, it easily washes out in the shower so you can enjoy the change of color without the commitment of permanent dyes.

Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo

The Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo is a color-depositing shampoo that refreshes the vibrancy of your newly dyed red strands with its advanced tone-correcting formula, which is also fortified with the brand’s antioxidant-rich Multi-Spectrum Defense Complex to defend your tresses against UV damage and fading.

