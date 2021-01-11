All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There is no makeup product perhaps more timeless than red lipstick. Flattering for all skin tones and customizable enough to suit every glam routine, the best red lipsticks offer a glamorous touch to your makeup by instantly elevating their appearance with a sweep of alluring color. Indisputably elegant and classic, this effect can be achieved with any red lipstick formula and finish, whether it be a liquid matte, creamy satin or a subtle tinted balm.

But, beauty mavens know that the best red lipsticks are the ones that not only douse your lips in a vibrant hue, but also deliver a comfortable, long-lasting wear that simultaneously enhances the shape of the lip contour using advanced technology and strategic pigments, offering a modern and revamped approach to the classic cosmetics bag staple. These formulas also boast versatility with their multipurpose and buildable shade intensities, which can be dressed down for casual events and the main attraction for formal occasions.

Below, explore the best red lipsticks that range from sultry blue-reds and deep crimsons to vibrant corals and electrifying orange-reds.

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

Perhaps one of the most iconic red lipstick shades, MAC Cosmetics’ Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo is a vivid blue-red shade that has a creamy texture and a rich, lip-enhancing color.

View Gallery Related Gallery The Year of Ox Capsules Collections

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo $19 Buy Now

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Pirate

Another signature red, Chanel’s Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Pirate provides a luxurious sweep of red with its concentrated color pigments and nourishing sweet almond oil and smoothing sappan wood blended formula.

Chanel Rouge Allure Lipstick in Pirate $40 Buy Now

NYX Matte Lipstick in Perfect Red

Just as its name suggests, NYX’s Matte Lipstick in Perfect Red elevates your glam while perfecting your lips with its cream-to-matte formula, which is formulated with plush pigments for an intensely rich color.

NYX Matte Lipstick in Perfect Red $6 Buy Now

Armani Rouge d’Armani Matte Lipstick in Red Fire

Fiery and bold, Armani’s Rouge d’Armani Matte Lipstick in Red Fire is an electric orangey-red that not only provides intense color, but also keeps the lips hydrated for up to eight hours.

Armani Rouge d'Armani Matte Lipstick in Red Fire $38 Buy Now

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson 2

Offering a modern and equally mesmerizing approach to classic reds, Pat McGrath Labs’ Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson 2 boasts sultry blue undertones to create the perfect, deep red. Its creamy matte formula enhances your pout as it douses it in rich color.

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson 2 $38 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored

For those who prefer a liquid matte formula, Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored puts in the work without depriving your lips of moisture. A universally flattering red, this long-wearing, intensely rich liquid matte lipstick is also stocked with a lip-defining precision applicator to ensure flawless precision every time.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored $25 Buy Now

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm in Blood Orange

When you’re looking for a subtle tint and deep moisture, reach for Honest Beauty’s Tinted Lip Balm in Blood Orange, a buildable tinted lip balm that delivers a customizable intensity. A fiery orange-red, this sheer formula is also enriched with conditioning avocado oil and antioxidant-rich pomegranate oil, bringing together your lip balm and lipstick in one tube.

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm in Blood Orange $9 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Créme in Oh Miley

Equally as bold as its namesake, Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Le Marc Lip Créme in Oh Miley is a spicy strawberry-red inspired by Miley Cyrus. In addition to spicing up your glam, this vivacious red lipstick also infuses the lips in 10-hour moisture and nourishment thanks to its creamy and nutritive formula.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Créme in Oh Miley $32 Buy Now

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipstick in Absolute Rouge

Designed for all-day wear, Lancôme’s L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Shaping Lipstick in Absolute drenches your lips in rich color courtesy of its velvety formula. Enriched with vitamin E, this cream blue-red lipstick also prevents caking and creasing throughout the day while offering an antioxidant defense for the lips.

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Absolute Rouge $32 Buy Now

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop

A geranium-inspired red, NARS’ Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don’t Stop combines the brand’s innovative matte concentrate technology with its Fluid Pigment Complex to create a weightless, long-wearing matte liquid lipstick that boasts maximum color saturation and flexibility.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Don't Stop $26 Buy Now

Kosas Weightless Lipstick in Electra

Boasting a clean, nontoxic formula, Kosas’ Weightless Lipstick in Electra is a quintessential red anchored with cool undertones designed to hydrate and nourish the lips while emboldening them. This universally flattering lipstick replicates the moisturizing benefits of a lip balm with its shea butter, jojoba oil and mango seed butter-enriched formula, which is also incredibly buildable.

Kosas Weightless Lipstick in Electra $28 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame

An ideal formula for those looking for a matte lipstick without the drying and uncomfortable aftermath, Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame offers a sultry burgundy red that teeters on the line of berry for a sophisticated and vampy lip look. Providing a solution to unflattering mattes with its modern matte formula, this top-rated lipstick creates a cushioned effect that results in fuller, wider lips.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame $34 Buy Now

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Rich Ruby

A dazzling gemstone-inspired red, Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipstick in Rich Ruby is an ultra-pigmented deep red matte lipstick that is formulated with honey nectar to create a velvety-smooth effect on the lips.

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Rich Ruby $8 Buy Now

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso

A fan-favorite red, Stila Cosmetics’ Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso is a true red that coats the lips in velvety-smooth color and dries to a comfortable, flexible matte. Enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil, this timeless shade prevents creasing and caking by keeping the lips hydrated, protected and soft for up to 12 hours.

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso $22 Buy Now

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick in Ruby Rush

Elegant and refined, Tom Ford’s Lip Color Matte Lipstick in Ruby Rush is a vibrant true red that treats your lips to a luxurious sweep of intensely bold color with its satiny matte formula.

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick in Ruby Rush $56 Buy Now

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick in Riviera Star

Delivering rich color while combining the moisturizing effects of a balm and the strobing shine of a lip gloss, Dior’s Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick in Riviera Star provides 10-hour hydration as it coats the lips in a vibrant coral red.

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick in Riviera Star $38 Buy Now

Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Volcanic

A memorable, explosive orange-red, Shiseido’s VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Volcanic is fortified with the brand’s innovative triple gel technology to impart high-impact, weightless color that splashes across the lips with its silky, satin-like gel formula.

Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Volcanic $26 Buy Now