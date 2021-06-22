All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s Amazon Prime Day and the deals are aplenty, and one of the most unbeatable beauty sales is Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

This award-winning hot air brush delivers voluminous, healthy locks with salon-quality results as it was designed to be placed closer to your roots and scalp for that salon-like lift. Plus, the 2-in-1 hair savior emits negative ions to speed up your drying time while cutting down on the frizz and heat damage you’d get from a typical device found at a drugstore.

This trusty tool usually runs for $60, but not today: It’s currently a steal at $45 for Amazon Prime Day.

To get these amazing deals, though, remember: You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive the big savings, but if you're not signed up there's a 30-day free trial you can use to test the waters.

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect blowdryer or yours just isn’t cutting it, then select the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer before it goes out of stock. If you need further confirmation, 273,618 global reviewers gave the hot tool an average 4.6/5 rating with 80 percent of buyers awarding it five stars.

