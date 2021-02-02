All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Who needs a bouquet of roses when you have the best rose-scented candles? Perfect for Valentine’s Day gift-giving thanks to their romantic scent, rose candles create a relaxing and invigorating aroma that fills your space with sweet and floral fragrance notes, which have been found to have a calming aromatherapy effect on the senses.

With inventive fragrance compositions from top-rated brands among the likes of Byredo, Diptyque, Voluspa and more, the best rose-scented candles each put a unique spin on the timeless scent of rose to cater to every scent preference, ranging from flowery and sweet to woodsy and musky. If you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day, these floral-scented candles will wow your significant other with their decorative packaging, which draw inspiration from the vibrant hue of fresh-picked roses with their red and pink illustrated motifs.

Below, explore the best rose-scented candles that not only make thoughtful gifts but ornate décor pieces as well.

Voluspa Roses Embossed Jar Candle in Milk Rose

Housed in an elegant glass jar, the Voluspa Roses Embossed Jar Candle in Milk Rose is a blooming Bulgarian rose-anchored candle that combines notes of marshmallow milk and white copali amber for a sweet and floral scent.

Voluspa Roses Embossed Jar Candle in Milk Rose

Wicks and Stones Infinity Candle in Rose Quartz

Inspired by the restorative properties of rose quartz, the Wicks and Stones Infinity Candle in Rose Quartz is fragranced with a gentle blend of African violet and rose. Inside of the hand-poured coconut-soy wax candle awaits a hand-picked rose quartz crystal that emits loving, healing and friendly energy.

Wicks and Stones Infinity Candle in Rose Quartz

Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Candle

The sweet smell of Rose de Mai couples with smoky oud in Nest Fragrances’ Rose Noir & Oud Candle, which combines notes of incense, black leather and patchouli to achieve its signature sultry and smooth florally scent. Taking inspiration from its rose-enriched fragrance, the candle is housed in a decorative pink jar.

Nest Fragrance Rose Noir & Oud Candle

Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Single-Wick Candle

Equal parts fruity and flowery, the Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Single-Wick Candle is fragranced with notes of lemongrass, zesty grapefruit and yuzu. At its center is rhubarb leaf, rose and spearmint to give this elegant candle a vivacious twist as vanilla, musk and spun sugar make up its base notes.

Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Single-Wick Candle

Jo Malone Cologne Intense Velvet Rose & Oud Candle

Designed to envelope your home in luxurious fragrance, the Jo Malone Cologne Intense Velvet Rose & Oud Candle is comprised of velvety rose and smokey oud wood, which come together with spicy clove and scrumptious praline in an elegant and chic monochrome jar.

Jo Malone Cologne Intense Velvet Rose & Oud Candle

Byredo Burning Rose Candle

With top notes of rose petals drawing you in, the Byredo Burning Rose Candle transforms from sweet and flowery to velvety and mysterious with its heart notes of leather, rose absolute and violet, which are followed by its woodsy birch tree and ebony woods base notes.

Byredo Burning Rose Candle

Diptyque Dancing Ovals 21 Roses Candle

Perhaps one of the most iconic rose fragrances, the Diptyque Dancing Ovals 21 Roses Candle fills your space with a fresh and dewy floral scent that is reminiscent of rose bushes in bloom. Housed in a decorative, limited-edition jar, this luxe candle makes a welcomed addition to any home decor scheme.

Diptyque Dancing Ovals 21 Roses Candle

La Jolie Muse Wild Rose & Fig Scented Candle

The perfect fragrance to unwind to, La Jolie Muse’s Wild Rose & Fig Scented Candle creates a soothing and calming aroma with its geranium, rose, fig, pineapple, apple, peach, musk, amber, sandalwood and cedar fragrance notes.

La Jolie Muse Wild Rose & Fig Scented Candle

Lulu Candles Amber, Rose & Sheer Musk II Candle

Sultry and sensual, Lulu Candles’ Amber, Rose & Sheer Musk II Candle puts a velvety and edgy twist on the signature flower with its woodsy notes of amber and musk.

Lulu Candles Amber, Rose & Sheer Musk II Candle

CoCo Benjamin Red Roses Soy Candle

Instead of spending money on a bouquet of roses, treat your special someone to CoCo Benjamin’s Red Roses Soy Candle instead. Unlike its floral counterpart, this top-rated vegan handcrafted candle is designed to deliver a long-lasting aroma and an impressive burn time.



CoCo Benjamin Red Roses Soy Candle

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Fresh Cut Roses

Pamper your senses with the intoxicating smell of roses with Yankee Candle’s Fresh Cut Roses Candle, which offers 100 to 150 hours of burn time and wraps your home in the same blooming, sweet and flowery aroma as a fresh-picked bouquet.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle in Fresh Cut Roses

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sandalwood Rose

Housed in an apothecary-inspired amber-stained glass jar, the P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sandalwood Rose combines notes of violet leaf, marine, patchouli, cashmere rose, sandalwood and musk to create a voluptuous floral and woodsy scent.

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle in Sandalwood Rose

Homesick Love Letters Candle

Making a romantic and thoughtful gift with its charming and nostalgic fragrance composition and packaging, the Homesick Love Letters Candle is made up of notes of rose petals, jasmine, sandalwood, peony, lemon and red plum to achieve its lovely flowery scent.

Homesick Love Letters Candle

Boy Smells Cinderose Candle

Putting an oaky and smoky twist on traditional rose-scented candles, the Boy Smells Cinderose Candle delivers an edgy, full-bodied and luxurious scent comprised of rose, orange blossom, and jasmine with smoke, cedar and birch tar.

Boy Smells Cinderose Candle