All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the world of skin care, no ingredient is more versatile and sought after than salicylic acid. A potent beta-hydroxy acid, this multipurpose ingredient benefits every skin type with its refining effect on the skin, particularly for those struggling with acne and blackheads. Working as a chemical exfoliant and designed to penetrate deeper into the skin compared to its alpha-hydroxy acid counterparts, the best salicylic acid products help unclog the pores and absorb excess oil while preventing acne-causing bacteria from contributing to future breakouts. It also plays an important role in the treatment of active pimples by reducing their size and redness, expediting their time on your face tremendously.

Despite its acne-fighting power, salicylic acid can be used as an effective treatment for a variety of skin concerns, including dullness, uneven tone and texture and loss of firmness and elasticity. The best salicylic acid products — whether they be a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, spot treatment or face mask — are renowned for their resurfacing capabilities, meaning that it supports the skin’s natural regeneration process by exfoliating away dead skin cells. This, in turn, promotes the production of collagen by encouraging the formation of cells, aiding in the reduction of everything from dark spots and discoloration to fine lines and wrinkles. Exfoliating the skin regularly also restores your skin’s natural radiance, softness and smoothness.

Whether you’re looking for a solution to acne, blackheads or wrinkles, keep scrolling to explore the best salicylic acid products that cater to your skin needs and fit seamlessly into your existing regimen.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Designed to perform a deep cleanse of the pores, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant uses 2% BHA to dissolve dirt, oil, sweat and other pore-clogging agents from the skin and improve its overall tone, texture and radiance. Working as a gentle exfoliation, this skin-perfecting essence is perfect for treating and preventing breakouts and blackheads, plus reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $30 Buy Now

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum

Targeting dull, uneven skin with its potent blend of BHAs and AHAs, the Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum stimulates the skin’s natural renewal process to exfoliate dead skin cells and restore radiance. Also enriched with antioxidant-rich vitamin C, this pore-purifying serum imparts your skin with a dewy glow and refines the look of your pores.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum $88 Buy Now

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil

Perfecting the balance between exfoliating and hydrating, the Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil combines blemish-fighting salicylic acid with tea tree oil and black cumin to clear clogged pores and purify the skin, helping to reduce the size of breakouts and prevent future pimples and blackheads from forming. Those with discoloration and fine lines can also benefit from using this serum, which is designed to brighten dark spots, enhance the skin’s radiance and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil $80 Buy Now

ESPA Tri-Active Regenerating Moisture Complex

Combating the signs of aging while infusing the skin with rich hydration and nourishment, the ESPA Tri-Active Regenerating Moisture Complex takes a gentle approach to exfoliation using a blend of bio-retinol and BHA, helping to stimulate collagen production and remove dead skin cells from the complexion. This rejuvenating effect on the skin also helps boost radiance and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helping to create glowing and smoother-looking skin.

ESPA Tri-Active Regenerating Moisture Complex $107 Buy Now

Murad Blemish Control Clarifying Cleanser

Commencing your acne-fighting routine with its purifying, time-released formula, the Murad Blemish Control Clarifying Cleanser penetrates deep into the pores to remove dirt, oil and sweat and prevent the formation of blemishes. Ideal for reducing the appearance of active breakouts and blackheads, this gentle cleanser is fortified with soothing green tea extract to prevent irritation and dryness.

Murad Blemish Control Clarifying Cleanser $32 Buy Now

Omorovicza Acid Fix

A powerful resurfacing treatment that fights everything from acne and blackheads to wrinkles and pollution, the Omorovicza Acid Fix serum exfoliates the skin using a potent blend of salicylic acid and AHAs, restoring the skin’s natural radiance as it refines the pores and the look of wrinkles. Rich in antioxidants, it also works hard to neutralize the damaging effects of environmental stressors and provide a defense against free radicals.

Omorovicza Acid Fix $129 Buy Now

Wander Beauty Fast Lane Instant Facial

Powered by 10% alpha-hydroxy acid and 2% beta-hydroxy acid, the Wander Beauty Fast Lane Instant Facial is an all-in-one face mask that deeply exfoliates the skin to reveal a glowing complexion that’s free of dullness, blemishes and unwanted texture. Perfect for those with acne-prone skin due to its high concentration of salicylic acid, this rejuvenating mask harnesses the skin-refining benefits of glycolic acid and lactic acid to unclog the pores and polish away dead skin cells, all while infusing the complexion with rich moisture and improving its overall firmness and tone.

Wander Beauty Fast Lane Instant Facial $48 Buy Now

Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Toner

Perfectly exfoliating and refining, the Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Toner acts as an extra step in your cleansing routine to ensure that your pores are free of oil, dirt, makeup and other acne-causing agents without stripping or overdrying your skin. In addition to removing dead skill cells, its antibacterial and antioxidant-rich formula helps prevent future breakouts while repairing damage caused by environmental stressors.

Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Toner $28 Buy Now

Glytone Acne Treatment Spray – Back and Chest

A must-have for those suffering from body acne and uneven tone and texture, the Gytone Acne Treatment Spray is formulated with 2% salicylic acid and helps clear clogged pores on the back and chest to treat and prevent breakouts. Boasting a convenient 360 spray nozzle, this top-rated body acne treatment evenly distributes the product to ensure a faultless application.

Glytone Acne Treatment Spray - Back and Chest $42 Buy Now

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

Featuring white willow bark-derived salicylic acid and sugar cane-derived glycolic acid, the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex performs a deep and thorough cleanse of the pores while gently exfoliating away dead skin cells and unwanted texture. To prevent dryness and irritation, it’s also formulated with soothing chamomile flower extract, which brings with it potent antioxidants and leaves skin feeling polished and baby-soft.

iS Clincal Cleansing Complex $44 Buy Now

Indie Lee Banish Solution

Offering a clean beauty solution to classic spot treatments, the Indie Lee Banish Solution helps visibly reduce the size and redness of pimples overnight. With salicylic acid leading the charge, this effective clarifying treatment also features a blend of zinc oxide and colloidal sulfur to remove acne-causing bacteria from the skin and decrease inflammation and irritation.

Indie Lee Banish Solution $21 Buy Now

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Delivering a spa-quality facial at home, The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution gently exfoliates the skin to slough away dead skin cells and other pore-clogging agents, visibly improving tone, texture and radiance. Its potent AHA and BHA blend not only makes this mask an excellent clarifying treatment but it also works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots over time.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution $7 Buy Now

Obagi CLENZIderm M.D. Pore Therapy

Created with oily, acne-prone skin in mind, Obagi’s CLENZIderm M.D. Pore Therapy absorbs excess sebum from the pores to rebalance and cleanse the skin. Formulated with 2% salicylic acid, it also works as an effective breakout treatment by clearing acne-causing bacteria and aiding in the healing and reduction of active pimples. To prevent irritation and an overdrying sensation, this top-rated toner infuses the skin with moisture courtesy of glycerin, which also helps to reduce inflammation and redness.

Obagi CLENZIderm M.D. Pore Therapy $41 Buy Now

Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

A gentle resurfacing mask that acts as a restart button for your skin, the Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask retexturizes your skin by exfoliating away dullness, redness and unwanted texture using a blend of 10% AHA, 2% BHA and antioxidant-rich blue agave. As it unclogs your pores and refines your skin, it also promotes cell turnover to create a smoother and brighter complexion while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A suitable formula for those with sensitive skin, this treatment mask also contains hyaluronic acid, aloe and chamomile to hydrate and soothe the skin, keeping irritation and discomfort at bay.

Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask $43 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer

By mattifying the skin with its 2% salicylic acid formulation, the Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer creates the perfect moisturizer for those with acne-prone skin, providing a gentle clarifying treatment that refines the look of pores and sufficiently hydrates and absorbs excess oil. Featuring a skin-soothing blend of hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, it prevents over-dryness and flakiness while promoting a healthy environment for your acne to heal.

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Oil-Free Matte Moisturizer $38 Buy Now

Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash

Turn up the wattage on your skin while effectively purifying your pores with the Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash, a radiance-boosting cleanser that’s formulated with a potent blend of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, vitamin C and other skin-healthy ingredients to exfoliate, brighten and refine. Unlike other hydroxy acid-powered cleansers, this skin-softening formula contains sucrose laurate and vitamin E to perform a deep cleanse and replenish moisture, creating a stronger skin barrier.

Revision Skincare Brightening Facial Wash $36 Buy Now

Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner

Fortify your acne-fighting routine with the Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner, a powerful treatment that maximizes the skin-clearing results of your cleanser with its salicylic acid and papaya extract-enriched formula. Free of alcohol to prevent stripping and overdrying the moisture barrier, its lightweight water-like texture absorbs deep into the skin to dissolve breakout-causing impurities, soaking up excess oil and reducing the appearance of enlarged pores. As it refines texture and enhances radiance, a blend of moringa and chlorella work together to prevent future clogging and soothe away redness.

Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner $28 Buy Now