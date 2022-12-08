The 10 Best Scalp Massagers to Relax Your Head and Revive Your Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing better than freshly colored hair is the mind-clearing head massage you get during your shampoo and conditioner. The best scalp massagers let you indulge in that sensation in your own home — so you don’t have to wait till your next hair appointment for a deep clean and a nice head rub.

The self-care space has no limits these days, and we’re all for it. Whether it’s dry brushing before you shower, exfoliating our skin with luxurious body scrubs, or sweating out stress in a sauna blanket, guys and girls are devoting more time than ever to our wellness routines. So it’s no surprise that scalp health has skyrocketed as a hair care category, with brands offering goods that exfoliate, calm, and nourish the skin beneath our hair. Scalp massagers are a popular tool in the scalp health space.

Most of these palm-sized scalp tools feature chubby, cone-shaped silicone bristles that you can use for a head massage on dry hair, or in the shower to distribute shampoo, conditioner, or hair masks. Scalp massagers are considered safe to use, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD. “However they should be used with caution, as applying too much pressure can be irritating to the skin.” To avoid tangles while you’re massaging, use light pressure as you work the brush side to side or in large circles around your head. Those with sensitive skin should use the scalp brush no more than once a week; others can use it two to three times weekly. If you have a skin condition like psoriasis or eczema on your scalp, chat with your dermatologist before you get started.

Do Scalp Massagers Work?

Yes! Scalp massagers’ benefits go beyond relaxation (although they’re outstanding for that purpose). “Scalp massage can help boost circulation and reduce tension in the scalp, which can be helpful to promote hair growth and a healthy scalp,” says Garshick. She notes that scalp massagers can also enhance the absorption of topical products like hair serums and medicated or over-the-counter foams. Another big benefit of scalp massagers: exfoliation. “A buildup of dead skin cells and products on the scalp can lead to flaking, itching, and inflammation, and depending on how thick the build up is, it can impact hair growth,” Dr. Garshick explains. Winter is a great time to try one out, as dry temps and less frequent washes can exacerbate this buildup. A good scrub helps you cleanse it all away for a calm, balanced scalp.

Keep reading to check out the best scalp massagers, along with expert shopping tips to find the right option for your needs.

Top Scalp Massagers of 2022

Vegamour Gro Scalp Massager Best Overall Material: Silicone

Silicone Type of hair: All hair types

All hair types Special features: Ergonomic handle for comfortable massaging

Ergonomic handle for comfortable massaging Pros: Safe to use on dry or wet hair

Safe to use on dry or wet hair Cons: Stiff bristles may feel rough on sensitive scalps The Vegamour Gro Scalp Massager is Dr. Garshick approved. “It uses a series of bristles that help to stimulate scalp circulation, helping to reduce tension while also helping to enhance penetration of other haircare products,” she explains. Vegamour takes a holistic approach to healthy hair, and this is just one of the brand’s pretty offerings to boost hair health. It’s safe for use on all hair types and can be used on wet or dry hair, too. What reviewers say: “I love using scalp care products but it’s always hard to get the product right where I need it. This does such a great job at delivering the product exactly where I need it and this feels so good on the scalp!” Courtesy of Sephora Vegamour Gro Scalp Massager $18 Buy Now at sephora

Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager Best Scalp Massager for Curly Hair Material: Silicone

Silicone Type of hair: Thick hair

Thick hair Special features: Silicone bristle pad detaches for easy cleaning

Silicone bristle pad detaches for easy cleaning Pros: Softer bristles than some silicone scalp massagers

Softer bristles than some silicone scalp massagers Cons: Silicone bristle pad may detach while using on dry hair Briogeo offers amazing shampoos and conditioners for curly hair. So it’s no surprise that their Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager works well on the tightest coils. The semi-firm bristles can seep through the thickest hair, too, so it’s a great choice for those who have a hard time getting a good wash at home. Try it with a pre-shower hair oil for bouncier, shinier ringlets. What reviewers say: “I have a dry scalp with thick hair and wash my hair once a week, so shampoo doesn’t often froth with the first wash. Not only does this feel luxurious as a head massage, it actually works products better into your hair so you need less product. It lessened my scalp dryness.” Courtesy of Sephora Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager $18 Buy Now at sephora Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager $17 Buy Now at amazon

Ceremonia Scalp Massager Best Gentle Scalp Massager Material: Silicone

Silicone Type of hair: All hair types

All hair types Special features: Cushioned bristle pad for gentler massage

Cushioned bristle pad for gentler massage Pros: Safe for sensitive scalps

Safe for sensitive scalps Cons: Slippery to hold in the shower The Ceremonia Scalp Massager features an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to scrub tricky to reach areas like behind your ears and at the nape of your neck (which are important areas to target for buildup). The malleable bristles are gentle on your head, so you can apply good pressure without overdoing it. What reviewers say: “Exactly what I was looking for. I use a pre-wash scalp serum and post serum as well. I use this to help massage them in so I don’t have to use my finger nails. I’ve had other ones that were harder and they never worked. This one feels so good on my scalp.” Courtesy of Sephora Ceremonia Scalp Massager $16 Buy Now at shopbop Ceremonia Scalp Massager $16 Buy Now at sephora

Fable & Mane Scalp Massager Comb Best Scalp Massaging Comb Material: Ebony wood

Ebony wood Type of hair: All hair types

All hair types Special features: Rounded points for gentle massage

Rounded points for gentle massage Pros: Wide-tooth style works well on thick, curly hair types

Wide-tooth style works well on thick, curly hair types Cons: May not lather shampoo enough on fine hair types For a gentle scalp massage without messing up your hair style, Fable & Mane’s Scalp Massager Comb is the one for you. Unlike some silicone scrubbers, it won’t cause static on your strands when you use it on dry hair. You can take it in the shower to rake conditioner through your lengths, just be sure to store it in a well-ventilated area outside of the shower to keep the wood in good shape. What reviewers say: “It’s well made and beautiful. I have a lot of thick hair and most hairbrushes get caught up and create knots or don’t reach down to my scalp. This does a wonderful job of gently combing out knots while also massaging my scalp.” Courtesy of Sephora Fable & Mane Scalp Massager Comb $15 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush Best Scalp Massager for Dandruff Material: Plastic and silicone

Plastic and silicone Type of hair: Medium-thick to thick hair

Medium-thick to thick hair Special features: 10 colorways available

10 colorways available Pros: Travel-friendly size

Travel-friendly size Cons: Bristles may break with firm pressure Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush’s firm bristles make it an excellent option for those dealing with dandruff. The bristles will help exfoliate buildup, dead skin, and product from your scalp, so you’re less likely to brush off the flakes throughout the day. Try it with your favorite dandruff shampoo and conditioner to make their benefits go the distance. What reviewers say: “I have extremely thick, long hair that was having an issue with build up, mostly on the back of my head where the hair is the thickest. I could scrub until my fingers were sore but my hair just never felt clean. I’m so glad I bought this. My scalp feels clean like I just left the salon. I don’t have build up or dandruff flakes anymore. My hair has more volume and just looks healthier.” Courtesy of Amazon Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush $7 Buy Now at amazon

Comfier Cordless Scalp Massager Best Electric Scalp Massager Material: Plastic and soft silicone

Plastic and soft silicone Type of hair: Medium-thick to thick hair

Medium-thick to thick hair Special features: Cordless, waterproof, four massage modes

Cordless, waterproof, four massage modes Pros: Deeper massage than manual scalp brushes

Deeper massage than manual scalp brushes Cons: May tangle fine, delicate hair An electric scalp massager is as heavenly as it sounds: The Comfier Cordless Scalp Massager makes an amazing wellness gift for anyone. The high-tech option is cordless and waterproof so you can take it in the shower, and it packs 21 massage tips that rotate clockwise and counterclockwise to level up your head rub. The massage tips are detachable for easy cleaning, too. What reviewers say: “This head massager helps relieve the muscle tension on my scalp and is very soothing. It is ergonomic and easy to hold. I have long, thick, straight hair and have had no issues with this device tangling my hair so far, which is good. I also like that it is rechargeable.” Courtesy of Amazon Comfier Cordless Scalp Massager $41 Buy Now at amazon

Virtue Labs Flourish Manta Healthy Hair Brush Best Scalp Massager for Thinning Hair Material: Silicone

Silicone Type of hair: Fine hair

Fine hair Special features: Fully flexible

Fully flexible Pros: Massages narrow areas, like behind the ears and on the nape of the neck

Massages narrow areas, like behind the ears and on the nape of the neck Cons: May not lather shampoo on thick hair types This fully flexible scalp brush is the best bet for those dealing with thinning hair or hair loss — even the finest hair types can use it safely. It features fine, gentle bristles and a malleable bristle pad that won’t tug on your strands. We love how this brush molds to your palm and your scalp for a seamless experience, and that it’s anti-static. What reviewers say: “I have very fine and thin hair and I truly enjoy using this brush. The bristles feel good against my scalp, the ergonomics of the handle are perfect for me, and I find very few — if any — hairs in the brush when I finish styling. It’s also wonderful on wet hair to spread product like conditioner to your ends.” Courtesy of Sephora Virtue Labs Flourish Manta Healthy Hair Brush $32 Buy Now at sephora Virtue Labs Flourish Manta Healthy Hair Brush $32 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue Virtue Labs Flourish Manta Healthy Hair Brush $32 Buy Now at violet grey

Act + Acre Scalp Gua Sha Best Scalp Gua Sha Material: Natural jade mineral stone

Natural jade mineral stone Type of hair: All hair types

All hair types Special features: Individually hand cut from jade stone

Individually hand cut from jade stone Pros: Weighty feel is soothing on the scalp

Weighty feel is soothing on the scalp Cons: Not meant for lathering shampoo Those who can’t start their day without a good gua sha session will be thrilled to introduce the modality to their scalp. You can use this luxurious, hand-carved jade stone comb to distribute scalp serums or hair oil. Or flip it over to use the solid curved edge to release tension at the base of your skull or near your temples. The stone feels cool to the touch for extra soothing benefits. What reviewers say: “I thought I would use this occasionally with a scalp treatment but I now use it every day. Great for the scalp and using it with treatment — and also helps relieve scalp and neck tension (flip it and use the other side for this). I can’t go without this well-made comb.” Courtesy of Bluemercury Act + Acre Scalp Gua Sha $40 Buy Now at bluemercury Act + Acre Scalp Gua Sha $48 Buy Now at amazon Act + Acre Scalp Gua Sha $48 Buy Now at dermstore

Hairstory Scalp Massage Brush Best Scalp Massager for Washing Your Hair Material: Silicone

Silicone Type of hair: All hair types

All hair types Special features: Flexible silicone bristles allow you to use firmer pressure

Flexible silicone bristles allow you to use firmer pressure Pros: Easy to grip in the shower

Easy to grip in the shower Cons: Not for use on dry hair “Designed for use in the shower, this scalp brush can help gently exfoliate and promote circulation,” Dr. Garshick explains. She likes this Hairstory Hair Scalp Massage Brush because the silicone bristles are gentle on the scalp and the tool is easy to use. This option is excellent for those who want a deep clean without ruining their manicure — it lathers shampoo beautifully. What reviewers say: “It’s not too wide to hold in your hand, and the little handle works perfect to keep the brush in your palm while you scrub. The bristles are the perfect combo of firm and soft so it does the trick without over-stimulating your scalp.” Courtesy of Hairstory Hairstory Hair Scalp Massage Brush $10 Buy Now at hairstory

What to Look for in a Scalp Massager Most scalp massagers have a similar circular shape, but take note of the materials, bristles, and venting to find the best option. Materials: Silicone is a commonly used material because it’s gentle on the scalp, Dr. Garshick notes. Some scalp brushes feature synthetic bristles similar to what you’d find on a hair brush, but those kinds are tricky to use without tangling your hair.

Silicone is a commonly used material because it’s gentle on the scalp, Dr. Garshick notes. Some scalp brushes feature synthetic bristles similar to what you’d find on a hair brush, but those kinds are tricky to use without tangling your hair. Bristles: Most scalp massagers employ cone-shaped bristles for gentle scrubbing, but you can find a range of options in varying degrees of thickness. “Thicker bristles are better for fragile or curly hair and thinner bristles are better to help exfoliate and reduce product buildup,” explains Garshick. Also consider firmness — opt for soft, pliable bristles to reduce your odds of scratching up your scalp.

Most scalp massagers employ cone-shaped bristles for gentle scrubbing, but you can find a range of options in varying degrees of thickness. “Thicker bristles are better for fragile or curly hair and thinner bristles are better to help exfoliate and reduce product buildup,” explains Garshick. Also consider firmness — opt for soft, pliable bristles to reduce your odds of scratching up your scalp. Venting: Scalp brushes that have detachable bristle pads are convenient for cleaning, but be wary of venting in the pad. Those tiny holes allow water and product to seep into the base of the massager, which can grow mildew and mold without proper cleaning and drying.

Meet the Expert

Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients throughout Manhattan, New York at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell – New York Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Garshick provides a wide variety of cosmetic and medical procedures and services including treatments for acne, eczema, hyperhidrosis, moles, psoriasis, rosacea, signs of aging, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo, and wrinkles.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She has five years of experience covering the beauty industry, so she knows a thing or two about hair care tools. To find the best scalp massagers, she interviewed a dermatologist for her insights on the safety and efficacy of these tools. She researched options for different hair textures and types, checked for high-quality materials on each option, and read verified customer reviews to narrow down the list.