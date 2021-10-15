Skip to main content
The Best Black Friday Sephora Deals We Expect to See This Year

While Black Friday is sure to be a huge event this year, there are some amazing items on sale that you can pick up right now.

By
Brittany Loggins
Plus Icon
sephora black friday best beauty deals
Courtesy of Adobe
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let’s face it: Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be as special if we all didn’t have Black Friday to look forward to on the day after.

For beauty-lovers, Black Friday is a particularly special day. It’s the perfect time to invest in those bigger items that you can’t bring yourself to splurge on throughout the year with the best Black Friday beauty deals. Sephora is great at marking down a mix of products, including well-known items with cult-followings and trendy items from newer lines. No matter what you have your eye on, here’s what you can expect to see this year. The best Black Friday Sephora deals are sure to sell out fast, so be prepared with our guide to the big shopping extravaganza.

When will Sephora’s Black Friday beauty sale start?

Black Friday 2021 is Nov. 26, however many beauty brands choose to start their Black Friday sales on their sites and in stores at midnight on Thanksgiving. In fact, over the past few years, many brands have even started offering promotions and sales as early as the week before Thanksgiving for those that aren’t into fighting the holiday rush. That said, many of the best discounts will definitely be saved for Black Friday itself.

Is it worth shopping Sephora’s Black Friday beauty sale?

While Amazon, Target, Ulta and many other stores will definitely be marking down some amazing beauty items, it’s hard to compete with the beauty and makeup brands offered at Sephora. In years past, they’ve also had discounts on specific items or brands that other stores didn’t include in their sales.

What type of beauty deals can I expect to see at Sephora this Black Friday?

While Sephora is likely to offer some sort of site-and storewide discount, the deepest markdowns are typically on bigger ticket items like skin-care tools and hair tools. This year, make sure to keep an eye out for Dyson products, makeup gift sets, makeup brushes and pricier makeup products like eyeshadow palettes and foundations on sale.

If you just can’t wait for the Black Friday Sephora sale, here are some of the best beauty deals that Sephora is offering right now.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

This foundation comes in a wide range of shades, and it’s super long-lasting. It has a natural finish and medium coverage, however you can build it up if you’re in the mood for something a bit more glam.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

Fenty Pro Filt'r Longwear Foundation $36  $18 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Everything  Mini Coconut Gel Highlighter and Primer Set

The Marc Jacobs coconut collection needs no introduction among beauty-lovers. This cult favorite includes all of the classics, including the skin-perfecting primer and three different shades of the dewy highlighters. Even though the products in this set are of smaller sizes, they go such a long way that they’ll still last you forever.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Everything Primer Set

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Everything Primer Set $36  $18 Buy Now

Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set

This stunning crystal facial roller set would be perfect to gift or treat yourself to. Included is a sturdy handle that features a smaller roller at the base for targeting under-eye inflammation. The kit also features three crystal attachments made of jade, rose quartz and amethyst.

Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set

Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set $35  $21 Buy Now

Natasha Denona Bronze Face Glow Palette

Natasha Denona is known for her rich pigments, and this bronzing face glow palette is no exception. It contains four different shades, including one stunning champagne highlighter, one cocoa-hued highlighter and two bronzers. All of them will leave your skin glowing and are perfect for using on both your cheeks and eyes.

Natasha Denona Bronze Face Glow Palette

Natasha Denona Bronze Face Glow Palette $55  $27.50 Buy Now

Makeup by Mario Glam Eyeshadow Quad

This little quad of eyeshadows is perfect for the holidays. It contains metallic, satin and matte finishes, which can used individually or combined in one look to create depth for equally stunning effects.

Makeup by Mario Glam Eyeshadow Quad

Makeup by Mario Glam Eyeshadow Quad $25  $15 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation

This caffeine-infused concealer can be used to conceal dark circles or as a foundation for overall coverage. It has a natural finish and helps brighten, so you instantly look more alert and awake.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation

Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation $39  $20 Buy Now

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Anti-Aging Serum

This is one of those serums that works great if you want to pile it on at night or dab it on under makeup during the day. It contains peptides, collagen and hyaluronic acid, so the name of its game is truly hydrating and plumping the skin. Use it around fine lines near your mouth or under your eyes for a noticeable difference.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Anti-Aging Serum

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Anti-Aging Serum $58  $29 Buy Now

