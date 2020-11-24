All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding the perfect gifts for beauty lovers isn’t always an easy feat, especially when you’re shopping for someone who seems to have just about every makeup and skin care product on their vanity already. Instead of aimlessly roaming the aisles of Sephora in search of the best beauty gifts, you can take the guesswork out of gift-giving by choosing a beauty gift set from one of the retailer’s top-rated brands.

Opting for a gift set will allow you to shower your loved ones with best-sellers across the beauty megastore’s makeup, skin care and hair care categories, giving them the opportunity to sample a wide range of products at a discounted price and broaden their beauty horizons. Plus, each gift set is tailored towards specific makeup preferences, skin care concerns and hair care needs, which means there’s something for everyone.

This year, Sephora is offering some impressive deals with value sets from fan-favorite brands among the likes of Drunk Elephant, Tatcha, Fresh Beauty, DryBar and more. Read on to find the best Sephora gift sets that will delight every makeup lover, skin care buff and hair-care enthusiast on your list.

The Best Sephora Skin Care Gift Sets

Drunk Elephant Glowy the Night Kit

This limited-edition gift set combines the brand’s top-selling evening skin care products that each posess brightening, anti-aging, anti-pollution and moisture barrier-repairing benefits, making them excellent additions to any skin care routine for a variety of skin types and concerns. The five-piece set includes a sample-sized version of Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Lala Retro Whipped Cream and F-Balm Waterfacial mask, plus a full-sized version of its newly-released E-Rase Milki Micellar Water. It also comes with a chic compact mirror as a bonus gift.

First Aid Beauty All That FAB

Harnessing the skin-perfecting benefits of ingredients such as glycerin, glycolic and lactic acids and colloidal oatmeal, this top-rated gift set has all of your skin care needs covered to help you create the perfect routine for achieving smoother, brighter and more hydrated skin. The gift set, which retails for $49 and is $127 in value, features full-sized versions of the brand’s Facial Radiance Pads, Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Cream and Ultra Repair Lip Therapy balm, plus a sample-sized version of its Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream.

Summer Fridays The Hydration Set

Give the gift of hydrated and dewy skin this holiday with this moisturizing trio from Summer Fridays, which includes full-sized versions of the brand’s CC Me Serum, Lip Butter Balm and a mini Jet Lag Mask. Together, these skin care essentials will work hard to restore moisture in the skin while also enhancing radiance and minimizing the look of pores.

Tatcha Pore-Perfecting & Protecting Set

Designed with acne-prone, combination and oily skin types in mind, this trial-sized gift set allows skin care lovers to sample the clean beauty brand’s pore-refining and oil-reducing best-sellers, which include The Water Cream moisturizer, The Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser, The Liquid Silk Canvas: Featherweight Protective Primer and The Kissu Lip Mask.

L’Occitane Hand Cream Tin

‘Tis the season for dry, cracked hands and as temperatures continue to drop, your special someone will be extra appreciative to receive this nourishing hand cream set from L’Occitane. Fortified with the healing, softening and protective benefits of shea butter, the trio features travel-sized versions of the brand’s best-selling Shea Butter, Cherry Blossom and Almond Delicious hand creams.

OleHenriksen Happy Juice Set

This four-piece skin care set celebrates the brightening, firming and refining properties of vitamin C to deliver glowy and radiant skin. Comprised of key players from the brand’s best-selling vitamin C range, skin care lovers will get to sample the C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer, the Banana Bright Eye Crème, the Truth Juice Daily Cleanser and the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum.

The Best Sephora Makeup Gift Sets

Fresh Sugar Lip Bestsellers Tin

Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatments are known for their reparative and nourishing formula, which comes in a variety of delicious scents, shades and flavors. Providing the ultimate sampling experience for fans of the best-selling lip balm, this gift set features six shades that will delight everyone’s senses and deliver healthy, hydrated lips all-winter long. The kit includes mini-sized versions of the Sugar, Mint, Rose, Honey, Petal and Velvet Lip Treatments.

Sephora Favorites Makeup Musthaves Bestsellers Set

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty novice or a makeup master, this gift set is stacked with all of the essentials that will help them take their glam to new heights. The eight-piece $146 value gift set features best-sellers from fan-favorite cosmetics brands including NARS, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more. The set covers everything from eyes and cheeks to primer and setting sprays for $48. The kit includes full-sized versions of Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Velvet Noir Mascara, Huda Beauty’s Power Matte Lipstick in First Kiss, Nars Orgasm Blush and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz in Medium Brown. It also features sample sizes of Too Faced’s Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder, Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray, Smashbox’s Photo Finish Foundation Primer and KVD’s Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner.

Sephora Collection Ready To Roll Brush Set

If the person you’re shopping for does actually have every new makeup product available and isn’t looking to expand their collection, they won’t turn down a set of new, high-performance brushes. This 10-piece gift set features the tools needed to blend, contour, highlight and more with expert-level precision and efficacy and adds a luxe touch to any vanity with its soft black handles. Plus, it comes with a faux leather brush roll that makes storing and packing your brushes a breeze.

Ilia Beauty Eye Heart Clean Holiday Set

Perfect for clean beauty enthusiasts or makeup lovers that always deliver dazzling eye looks, this three-piece eye set from Ilia Beauty contains the essentials for creating a bold eye look that flatters every skin tone and eye shape. The trio features the brand’s newly-released Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Fresco, which is a versatile taupe brown that offers a metallic silver shift, the Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara in the shade After Midnight and the Clean Line Liquid Liner in the shade Midnight Express.

NudeStix Glow, Glow, Glow Set

One can never have too many lip products, rosy blushes or shimmery highlights. This limited-edition gift set has everything you need to shine bright this season with products that cater to the eyes, cheeks and lips thanks to NudeStix’s rich and versatile formulas. In this trio, you’ll get mini versions of the brand’s Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Sunrise Star, a luminous peachy coral, Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Pulse, a glossy rose, and Nudies All Over Face and Color Bronze + Glow in Bubbly Bebe, a universally-flattering warm champagne.

The Best Sephora Hair Gift Sets

DryBar The Big Buttercup Bundle

With stay-at-home orders still in effect, this exclusive bundle set will make the perfect gift for someone that has been itching for a blowout at the salon. Featuring a full-sized version of the brand’s Buttercup Blow-Dryer, Lemon Bar Paddle Brush and The Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum, they’ll have everything they need to execute a DryBar-quality blowout at home and create shiny, silky-smooth strands. The bundle also includes two full-sized versions of The Detox Dry Shampoo and Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist to help extend your blowout and keep your tresses protected.

Amika New York Minute Set

For the beauty lover who isn’t quite as savvy with a hairdryer, this hair gift set achieves the perfect blowout while also decreasing your time in front of the mirror. The secret lies in Amika’s blow dryer brush, which doubles as a round brush and hairdryer to dry and volumize the strands for a glossy and sleek look. The gift set also features two full-sized versions of the brand’s Shield Anti-Humidity Spray and Perk Up Dry Shampoo to ensure that your hair keeps its shine and volume until your next wash day.

Ouai Get Your Ouai Set

Everything you need for healthier hair, all in one conveniently-wrapped place. The Get Your Ouai set removes buildup, fights frizz and boosts volume in straight, wavy, curly and coily hair types to deliver stronger, shinier and smoother strands. The kit includes a full-sized version of the brand’s leave-in conditioner, which is color-safe and doubles as a heat protectant, and mini-sized versions of the apple cider vinegar-fortified Detox shampoo and the oil-absorbing Super Dry shampoo.

Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit

With products that will make all hair types and textures shine, this hair mask trio tackles damage and split ends with a blend of nourishing hair-healthy ingredients that promote hydration from your roots to your ends. The gift set features the limited-edition Don‘t Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture deep conditioning mask, which restores healthy hydration and strengthens dry and damaged strands with vitamin B and rosehip and argan oils, as well as the new Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture, which improves hydration and eliminates frizz using superfood ingredients. Also included is the Don‘t Despair, Repair deep conditioning mask, which repairs distressed strands while also preventing future damage thanks to its hair-strengthening formula.

