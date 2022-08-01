The 20 Best Setting Powders to Make Your Makeup Last All Day (and Night)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup has a way of melting off during hot summer months: You look in the mirror mid-day and the foundation and concealer you spent time applying has smudged and faded. Setting powder is a secret weapon for locking the pigments in place. With the right formula, you won’t need to bring a touch-up kit when you head out the door.

What is Setting Powder?

Setting powder is an easy product to incorporate into your routine — put simply, it seals your makeup in place to extend the wear time. “They reduce oil, help to mattify skin, and are also great for securing cream products in place,” says Nashville-based makeup artist Claire Balest. They also help powder makeup blend seamlessly over wetter formulas — when you add a powder bronzer or blush over a liquid foundation, a dusting of setting powder between the two makes the transition seamless.

Top Setting Powders for 2022

Tatcha The Silk Powder Protective Finishing Powder

Best Setting Powder for Fine Lines

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.7 ounce

Number of shades: One universal shade

Key ingredients: Silk extract and silk powder

This powder excels at making skin look smooth; it blurs pores, texture, and fine lines. Tatcha’s formula contains loads of skin-friendly ingredients: Silk proteins nourish dry skin and Japanese pearl powder makes for a radiant finish. “Some powders clump on my skin, some change the color of my foundation, some make me look even paler than I am, and some just make my skin look parched; this one does none of that — it just provides a soft, pretty finish,” says one reviewer.

Tatcha The Silk Powder Protective Finishing Powder

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder

Best Loose Setting Powder

Type of powder: Translucent and loose

Size: 1 ounce

Number of shades: Three

Key ingredients: Amino acids and vitamins C and E

Over 6,000 shoppers give this fan-favorite powder five stars. Though it’s technically translucent, the formula comes in three different shades, so all skin tones have an option that’ll disappear on the complexion. “It makes my face look perfect and airbrushed every time — I use a dewy foundation and it sets it in place without fully covering the radiance of the foundation,” says one reviewer. It’s buildable in spots that need extra setting, and goes on smoothly with a brush or sponge.

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Best Pressed Setting Powder

Type of powder: Pressed

Size: 0.28 ounce

Number of shades: Four

Key ingredients: Rose wax and almond oil

“This formula has a cashmere feel on the skin and it both sets and finishes,” says Balest. Some pressed powders can feel heavy on the skin, but this from Charlotte Tilbury one feels weightless — and it doesn’t settle into fine lines. We love that it also contains skin care ingredients, like nourishing almond oil, plus pearlescent pigments that give you a glowy finish.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

BareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Best Mineral Setting Powder

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.3 ounce

Number of shades: Four

Key ingredients: Corn starch and iron oxides

BareMinerals formula is technically designed to smooth your complexion after makeup application, but it also moonlights as a makeup primer: It’s a great base for powder products, especially if you’re oily. The vegan formula employs corn starch to absorb oil and blur pores. “It gives my skin just enough glow to make my mature skin look youthful and luminous,” comments one reviewer.

BareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

Best Translucent Setting Powder

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.36 ounce

Number of shades: One universal shade

Key ingredients: Mica and diamond powder

This cleanly formulated product from Hourglass is proof that setting powder doesn’t have to make you matte. The translucent pigments contain light-reflective mica and diamond powder to give your skin a healthy look, but without causing flashback. We love it for baking under eyes: Sweep it over concealer, let it sit for a few minutes, then dust off the excess to prevent creasing.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Best Drugstore Setting Powder

Type of powder: Loose

Loose Size: 0.7 ounce

Number of shades: Eight

Key ingredient: Silica

Mineral-based and under 10 dollars, Maybelline’s wallet-friendly find is great for setting powder newbies. You can select from eight shade options, so it’s simple to score a shade that’s just right for your skin tone (if you’re between shades, opt for the lighter one). “This powder blurs, doesn’t cake or look chalky, and it lasts all day — perfect for a natural look,” says one shopper.

Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Westman Atelier Pressed Skincare Blurring Talc-Free Setting Powder

Best Clean Setting Powder

Type of powder: Pressed

Size: 0.17 ounce

Number of shades: Five

Key ingredients: Quinoa seed extract and vitamin C

Balest loves Westman Atelier because the products are cleanly formulated and high performing. “This formula is feathery light and has skin care ingredients milled into it, so it’s a good-for-you formula that also makes your skin look amazing,” she explains. Don’t sleep on the pink shade: It’s great for neutralizing discoloration in olive skin tones and brightening fair types. The recent launch has already racked up 150 five-star reviews.

Westman Atelier Pressed Skincare Blurring Talc-Free Setting Powder

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

Best Setting Powder with SPF

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.15 ounce

Number of shades: Four

Key ingredients: Zinc oxide

Supergoop! is a cult-favorite brand for its out-of-the-box SPF formulas that feel like a treat to apply. This brush on powder is no exception — and it’s Balest’s favorite sunscreen and setting powder combination. “It’s ideal for on-the-go when you want to reapply SPF and mattify your skin at the same time.” If mineral SPF lotions leave you feeling oily, try brushing this on top to tamp down shine.

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

Best Setting Powder with Coverage

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.71 ounce

Number of shades: Nine

Key ingredient: Vitamin E

Huda Beauty’s powder packs the most color payoff out of the options on our list, but it does the job subtly. As the name suggests, it’s designed for baking. It sets under eye makeup without any chance of creasing or smudging, but works well on the whole complexion. “I love this powder because it does not make my face feel dry or tight — whether I use it to set or bake,” says one reviewer, adding that it helps prevent the foundation around the nose area from separating.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

One/Size by Patrick Starr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder

Best Mattifying Setting Powder

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 1.2 ounces

Number of shades: Two

Key ingredients: Soft-focus powders

If you’re the type to keep blotting papers in every bag, you’ll swoon for this setting powder. It’s excellent for oily and combination skin types: The vegan formula absorbs oils all day long without creating splotches or exacerbating dry patches. You’ll get a gorgeous matte finish that smooths away uneven tone and texture. “On a typical workday I’m shiny by noon, but this kept me matte for an eight-hour shift,” one commenter explains.

One/Size by Patrick Starr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder

Chantecaille HD Perfecting Loose Powder

Best Splurge Setting Powder

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.1 ounce

Number of shades: One universal shade

Key ingredient: Mica

“If you’re looking for the easiest on-the-go option, the built-in brush makes this one from Chantecaille my top pick,” says Balest. The helpful packaging isn’t the only selling point: Balest also loves how the formula has a gentle shimmer and subtly warms up any skin tone. It’s expensive, but a little goes a long way: Swirl the brush over foundation to reduce shine and impart radiance, or apply it onto bare skin for a fresh-faced finish.

Chantecaille HD Perfecting Loose Powder

Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder

Best Setting Powder for Glowing Skin

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.42 ounce

Number of shades: Six

Key ingredients: Mica and polymer complex

Each of these powders include a quad of colors similar to what you’d find in a fun eyeshadow palette (think combos of purple, orange, green, and blue tones). “These powders subtly color correct the skin — they’re softly luminous with a hint of sparkle,” says Stiles, who likes that the shade range of powders suit all skin tones. The pretty pigments work together to neutralize discoloration while locking your makeup in place.

Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder

Mineral Fusion Flawless Filter Finishing Powder

Best Setting Powder for Dry Skin

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.5 ounce

Number of shades: One universal shade

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, rosemary leaf extract, and rice bran extract

With a soft, velvety finish, and hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, this finely milled powder is great for setting makeup without exacerbating dryness. Stiles counts the banana shade as a favorite: “It works on so many skin tones and never looks ashy or dull,” she explains. The shade’s yellow undertones are especially great for correcting dark circles and hyperpigmentation, too.

Mineral Fusion Flawless Filter Finishing Powder

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Matte Powder Foundation

Best Setting Powder for Acne-Prone Skin

Type of powder: Pressed

Size: 0.42 ounce

Number of shades: 31

Key ingredient: Mica

Though it’s labeled as a foundation, this pressed powder has setting powers. It’s the powder version of the brand’s best-selling long wear liquid foundation, and it performs just as well: Shoppers laud the sweat-proof formula for its ability to stay put on the most humid days. It’s oil-free (an important factor for acne-prone types) and doesn’t clog pores — though it covers them beautifully. Dust it on bare skin to counteract shine, or build it up to fully conceal breakouts.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Matte Powder Foundation

Dermablend Professional Loose Setting Powder

Best Setting Powder for Oily Skin

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 1 ounce

Number of shades: Three

Key ingredients: Micronized powders

Greasy skin types rave about this powder from Dermablend’s ability to mattify shine without any oils peeking through mid-day. “I don’t have to blot often, and my makeup doesn’t crease for 8 to 10 hours,” says one reviewer, who also notes that it’s great for camouflaging cystic acne. Of the three shades available, translucent is the most popular, with shoppers noting that it doesn’t alter the color of the foundation or concealer you apply it over.

Dermablend Professional Loose Setting Powder

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder

Best Setting Powder for Large Pores

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.23 ounce

Number of shades: One universal shade

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, collagen, vitamin E, and peptides

You get more than mattifying benefits with this powder — the formula contains ingredients that treat your skin while you wear it. Hyaluronic acid ensures your skin won’t feel dry, and vitamin E and peptides smooth your complexion. But it earns top marks for its ability to make pores disappear; multiple reviewers mention that it imparts an airbrushed look.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Poreless Finish Loose Setting Powder

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

Best Setting Powder for Dark Skin

Type of powder: Loose

Size: 0.98 ounce

Number of shades: Eight

Key ingredients: Squalane and iron oxides

Fenty Beauty is beloved by makeup artists for its inclusive shade range offerings, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s powder is highly rated. Over 1,500 reviewers give it five stars, noting that it melts into skin. “The color is seamless and lasts me all day — no caking or shadows after a couple hours,” one shopper explains. The Lavender shade is a favorite for those looking to brighten under eyes.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder

Best Setting Powder for Fair Skin

Type of powder: Pressed

Size: 0.4 ounce

Number of shades: 10

Key ingredient: Mica

As the name suggests, Dior’s product doesn’t feel like powder on the skin. The gel base delivers a skin-mimicking finish when you apply it, so you’ll get radiance without any chance of chalkiness. Each of the shades has neutral undertones and super sheer color payoff, which helps conceal imperfections while nixing unwanted shine. Go a shade darker than your natural complexion if you’re seeking extra warmth.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder

MAC Cosmetics Blot Pressed Powder

Best Setting Powder for Touch-Ups

Type of powder: Pressed

Size: 0.42 ounce

Number of shades: Five

Key ingredients: Mica and kaolin clay

“These sheer pressed powders wick away shine without leaving excess product on the skin,” says Stiles. “They’re great for seamless, on-the-go touch ups,” she adds. The formula contains kaolin clay that solves shine at the source — the ingredient absorbs excess oils on the skin’s surface. Reviewers love that the powder is compact and travels well without cracking in the pan.

MAC Cosmetics Blot Pressed Powder

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

Best Setting Powder for Long-Lasting Makeup

Type of powder: Pressed

Size: 0.26 ounce

Number of shades: One universal shade

Key ingredient: Mica

If you’re predicting your day may involve happy tears or a dip in the pool, this one’s for you. The waterproof formula won’t smear for up to 11 hours, so it’s also a smart option for those who live in hot, humid climates. “This powder kept my face looking fresh all day — my makeup didn’t get splotchy even after I got caught in the rain,” says one reviewer.

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

The Different Types of Setting Powder

Translucent powder: These colorless powders work with a wide range of skin types and tones, according to Balest. They’re designed to disappear onto the skin.

These colorless powders work with a wide range of skin types and tones, according to Balest. They’re designed to disappear onto the skin. Mineral-based powder : These are great for acne-prone skin types, as they’re generally non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores. Mineral pigments are also sensitive skin-friendly, so they’re a good choice if your skin is easily irritated. You’ll get a soft sheen, according to celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, and you can find them in loose and pressed formats.

: These are great for acne-prone skin types, as they’re generally non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog pores. Mineral pigments are also sensitive skin-friendly, so they’re a good choice if your skin is easily irritated. You’ll get a soft sheen, according to celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, and you can find them in loose and pressed formats. Finishing powder: “Setting powders are for longevity, and finishing powders are for looks,” says Balest. Finishing powders are designed to give a filtered look to the skin, blurring pores, post-breakout bumps, or fine lines.

What To Look For In a Setting Powder

Loose vs. pressed powder: Loose powders are finely milled, so they feel weightless on the skin (and lend a subtle color payoff, if they’re tinted). Pressed powders, on the other hand, are condensed pigments that tend to offer more coverage, but that’s mainly due to how you apply them. Balest recommends applying pressed powders with a loose brush.

Loose powders are finely milled, so they feel weightless on the skin (and lend a subtle color payoff, if they’re tinted). Pressed powders, on the other hand, are condensed pigments that tend to offer more coverage, but that’s mainly due to how you apply them. Balest recommends applying pressed powders with a loose brush. Skin type : Setting powders are foolproof with most skin types. However, dry skin types should look for options with nourishing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid or vitamin E. Oily and combination types do best with powders that promise a mattifying effect.

: Setting powders are foolproof with most skin types. However, dry skin types should look for options with nourishing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid or vitamin E. Oily and combination types do best with powders that promise a mattifying effect. Coverage level: Classic setting powders go on super sheer, so they typically won’t provide much color payoff. If the powder comes in a wide range of shades, it’s a good indicator that you’ll get some coverage. Looking for extra concealing power? Try layering a powder foundation on top of your cream or liquid formula to mattify shiny areas of your skin.

Is Translucent Powder the Same as Setting Powder?

Essentially, yes. Tinted setting powders are common — and great for those who want a little more coverage. “Translucent powders are meant to be invisible on the skin as they set makeup,” says Balest, making them a good choice for a no-makeup look.

Setting Powder vs. Setting Spray

Both setting powders and setting sprays extend wear time of makeup, and deciding between the two comes down to personal preference, according to Stiles. “If your skin is extra dry or flaky, you might opt for a spray, as powder formulas can grab at dry skin which can make texture more visible,” Balest explains.

How to Use Setting Powder

Find the right shade : If you’re opting for a tinted formula, swatch the shade on the inside of your forearm or along your jawline to ensure it matches your complexion. If you’re between shades, go lighter, especially if you’re using the powder to set under your eyes. It’ll lend a brightening effect.

When to apply setting powder : You can apply setting powder as a final step in your routine to lock pigments in place. Or use it to transition from liquid or cream foundations and concealers to powder blush, bronzer, and highlighter. “Setting powder can also be used to provide a base for other powder products to blend onto,” says Stiles. “Using powder products on bare skin can make the color grab and stick, but using them over a setting powder allows products to blend seamlessly,” she explains.

How to apply setting powder : “My favorite way to apply powder is with a fluffy powder brush or a makeup sponge for more precise application,” says Balest. Focus on pressing the powder into the skin, rather than wiping or dragging it across your face.

Where to apply setting powder : Stiles recommends focusing on the t-zone, where many people experience shine. Powders are excellent for preventing the under eye area from creasing, too. Zero in on oily areas by looking in a well-lit mirror, and dabbing powder on any spots that look greasy.

How to avoid looking too matte with setting powder: Less is more. “Only dust a sheer veil of setting powder over areas you want to lock in place, or areas with excess shine,” says Balest. Most skin types don’t need powder on the perimeter of the face or the high planes of the cheekbones. “The beauty of a powder is that you can use it wherever you like, allowing the skin to shine in certain areas and stay matte in others,” says Stiles. She has a trick to accentuate the nose: Powder the sides and leave the bridge as-is for a natural highlighted look.

Meet the Experts

Claire Balest is a Nashville, Tennessee, makeup artist with experience working on television sets and theatrical productions. She travels world wide with a team of hair and makeup artists that specialize in production, luxury events, and high-end wedding weekends.

Fiona Stiles is an Emmy nominated celebrity makeup artist with a fresh, instinctive approach to creating beautiful faces for publications and global outlets across the fashion and entertainment industries. A regular insider for top Hollywood talent, including Lily Collins, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth Banks and Gabrielle Union, Stiles brings her refined aesthetic eye to makeup artistry. Her approach throughout her distinguished, decades-long career relies on a matrix of colorful inspiration and masterful technique and her work is characterized by her emphasis on natural skin and show stopping eyes and lips.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is a freelance beauty writer based in New York City. She spent six years writing and editing on staff for Martha Stewart Living and Martha Stewart Weddings, most recently covering the beauty beat for both brands. Her background in food writing translates to a no-nonsense approach to skin care, hair care, and makeup: In her eyes, it’s all about technique and ingredients. Claire loves to turn expert advice into easy steps that inspire you to give your beauty routine a makeover.