How much thought do you put into choosing the best shampoo for your hair and scalp type? Chances are you put a lot of thought into choosing your skin-care products. Someone with oily skin wouldn’t use a super-heavy moisturizer, right? We know to target exactly what our skin needs to get the best results. And now it’s time to apply that principle to your hair, starting with your shampoo. Brands are taking note, adding ingredients often seen in skin care to hair-care products, too. After all, good hair starts in the shower, making it the first step in a solid hair-care routine. Scalp is still skin after all, so you should put the same consideration into which shampoo will work optimally for your hair type. That’s why we sorted out the best shampoo for every texture and type, from parched locks to color protectors to pumping up the volume.

1. Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

BEST SHAMPOO OVERALL

It’s hard to think of a hair launch more heralded than Drunk Elephant’s, yet somehow the entire collection exceeded the very high expectations, especially the shampoo. Founder Tiffany Masterson has always been about skin care with clean ingredients that get the job done, so she applied her signature philosophy to the scalp. When your childhood friend is an A-list celebrity hairstylist, you tap into his expertise, so Chris McMillan weighed in on the shampoo and all of the other hair products. Suited for all hair types, from straight to coily, the shampoo washes away impurities while leaving strands so deeply hydrated that it even helps prevent breakage and split ends. The sulfate-free, color-safe formula is infused with sacha inchi seed oil to moisturize, add shine, prevent heat styling damage and sooth irritation; panthenol, aka pro-vitamin B5, to smooth, soften and strengthen the hair shaft; and a coconut amino acid blend that’s packed with fatty acids to gently rid hair of dirt and styling products while boosting body and bounce.

2. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

BEST FOR COLORED HAIR

When it comes to caring for colored hair, no one does it better than Pureology. They recently revamped their line with a new look and refreshed formulas. Colored hair tends to be dry and this shampoo deeply nourishes and hydrates. The brand’s signature patented antifade complex keeps color vibrant and shiny with a blend of sunflower seed, vitamin E and a UV filter. Instead of sulfates, it relies on a mix of corn, coconut and sugar to gently cleanse while leaving color intact. Super concentrated, just one bottle has more than 70 washes, plus the packaging is 95 percent post-consumer recycled plastic that is 100% recyclable.

3. Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

BEST PURPLE SHAMPOO

Keeping blonde hair blonde is a lot harder than it looks. Throw stressors like pollution and chlorine into the mix and you have a serious challenge, but Moroccanoil is up for it. Purple shampoo is practically a necessity for fair-haired friends to keep their color looking bright and fresh. This one has violet pigments to neutralize brassy tones and color correct blonde, light and gray hair. To keep hair healthy and hydrated, the sulfate-free formula contains Moroccanoil’s signature ArganID technology to seal the cuticle.

4. Kérastase Genesis Strengthening Shampoo

BEST FOR WEAK HAIR

Sometimes the most basic things can cause major damage to fragile hair, even just brushing it. This fortifying shampoo was made to prevent hair fall and breakage from brushing and other daily stressors. Designed for normal to oily hair that’s fine, medium or thick, it deeply clarifies to thoroughly remove build-up, pollution particles and excess oils from the scalp while strengthening weak strands. After a few uses of the gentle gel shampoo you can expect to see less hair on your brush.

5. Bread Beauty Supply Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser

BEST FOR CURLS

When Bread Beauty Supply founder and chief executive officer Maeva Heim didn’t see enough positive conversations about natural hair and women of color in the beauty space, she decided to create them. The new clean, vegan line focuses on 3a to 4c curls and is challenging what it means to have “good” curls by making frizz aspirational and embracing all curl types. That’s why its Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser is the best shampoo for natural texture out there, since it gives an effective yet delicate cleanse. Essentially a hybrid between a co-wash and a shampoo, it works into a mild creamy lather and contains ingredients from Heim’s native Australia, such as moisturizing Australian Kakadu Plum, which has the highest concentration of vitamin C of any fruit.

6. Leonor Greyl Paris Volumizing and Detangling Shampoo

BEST VOLUMIZING

Get Brigitte Bardot-worthy volume with French brand Leonor Greyl’s shampoo that delivers lift and detangles. Even the finest, limpest hair will reach new heights with this volumizing shampoo. And since it’s also an excellent detangler, it eliminates the need for conditioner, which tends to weigh down hair. Made with 92 percent natural ingredients, it’s infused with hydrating seaweed extract and strengthening wheat proteins.

7. Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo

BEST FOR OILY HAIR

Those with oily scalps know that dry shampoo doesn’t always cut it — you need to suds up with the best shampoo to zap all that excess oil from the start. This launch from Neutrogena’s new Healthy Scalp collection delivers on that promise. Designed specifically for oily hair, it clarifies and removes residue, leaving hair gorgeously glossy. The fresh pink grapefruit scent delivers a burst of energy in the shower.

8. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Restoring Shampoo

BEST FOR LONG HAIR

Long hair means those ends have been around for a while, which is why they need extra care. Enter the Elvive Dream Lengths Restoring Shampoo, which is jam-packed with vitamins B3 and B5 and fine castor oil to help close split ends, strengthen the hair shaft and mend damage without weighing hair down. It’ll only take one wash to notice a difference and hair will be left smelling sweet and fruity.

9. RE-fresh Scalp Care Anti-Dandruff Sea Mineral + Hydrate Shampoo

BEST FOR DANDRUFF

Getting rid of pesky white flakes can be tough — but formulas shouldn’t be tough on your scalp. Unlike many harsh dandruff shampoos, this one is delightfully scented and gently fights flakes and reduces scalp irritation with 2 percent salicylic acid and white willow bark extract. The formula is made with more than 90 percent naturally derived ingredients — sans parabens, silicones and dyes — and it’s safe to use every day.

10. KMS Add Power Shampoo

BEST FOR FINE HAIR

Suds up with this shampoo for stronger, healthier and more resilient hair. Lactic acid, malic acid, organic white tea extract and rice protein combine forces to boost the internal reconstruction of hair, thicken it and maintain the natural protein balance. It’s never been easier to pump up locks, gaining healthier hair along the way.

