The Best Shark Beauty Products for Your Hair Styling Routine, Tested and Reviewed

Shark Beauty is about to become a household name for beauty lovers: The home company’s beauty department just doubled in size with the addition of two new tools. With more Shark hair styling tools to choose from than ever before, selecting the best one for your routine requires some careful consideration.

Shark Ninja (yes, this is the brand behind air fryers, ice cream makers, vacuums, and more) is first and foremost a household appliance company. But similar to Dyson, the company applied its technological innovations in airflow to hair styling tools in recent years. The Shark FlexStyle is the brand’s crown jewel for its similarities in styling power to the Dyson Airwrap, but with a more palatable price tag. The FlexStyle has over 406 million TikTok views and is known to sell out, particularly around the holidays.

This month, Shark debuted two new tools: The SmoothStyle, which is a hair dryer brush with smoothing hot plates, and the SpeedStyle, a powerful hair dryer complete with six total interchangeable attachments to choose from. On top of these new tools, Shark also appointed celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as Global Ambassador of Shark Beauty.

What’s exceptional about Shark Beauty’s collection of the best hair tools is that each one harnesses airflow versus extreme heat to achieve stunning strands. You’ll get the immediate benefit of a good hair day, with the promise of healthier hair in the long run. There’s also the price point: Shark has managed to create cream-of-the-crop, innovative hair tools that run no more than $300.

All together, you have more choices than ever to shop from Shark Beauty. If you’re new to the Shark Beauty world, we have you covered — our editors have thoroughly tested each of Shark’s tools and their attachments.

The Best Shark Beauty Hair Tools

Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer Best for : Those who want a multi-tasking, quick-drying hair dryer with a tighter edit of attachments to choose from.

: Those who want a multi-tasking, quick-drying hair dryer with a tighter edit of attachments to choose from. Curly and coily hair configuration attachments: RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, Turbo Concentrator

RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, Turbo Concentrator Straight and wavy hair configuration attachments: RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, and DefrizzFast Diffuser

RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, and DefrizzFast Diffuser Attachments available for purchase: Express Touchup Brush and Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb

Express Touchup Brush and Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb Release date: August 2023 Consider the Shark SpeedStyle a little sister to Shark’s TikTok-famous beauty product, the FlexStyle. The tool has fewer attachments — a factor that makes it less overwhelming to figure out and utilize — but doesn’t sacrifice on power, styling speed, or results. On top of its lightweight build and hair-healthy heat limitations, the SmoothStyle is available in two configurations, catering to hair types from straight to coily. A key selling point for the SpeedStyle is its RapidGloss Finisher, which is included in both configurations of the tool. Simply run the attachment from your roots to ends, and it uses special airflow technology to flatten flyaways and create uniformity in otherwise unruly strands. This attachment will be a revelation for anyone who tests it out — it’s handy for any hair type and works like magic on freshly washed and styled hair as well as hair looks that need some reviving between washes. Editor testing and review notes: “For a multi-tasking hair dryer, the SpeedStyle is amazingly easy to navigate. It’s a lightweight hair dryer that doesn’t compromise on power — I was able to take my hair from wet to fully dry and styled in just 10 minutes. Of all the attachments, I’m most impressed by the RapidGloss Finisher for its ability to tame flyaways and create a uniformed finish in seconds.” Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer — Straight & Wavy $199 Buy Now at Shark Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer — Curly & Coily Hair $199 Buy Now at Shark

Shark SmoothStyle Hair Dryer Brush Best for: Quickly styling hair for a smoothed, voluminous result.

Quickly styling hair for a smoothed, voluminous result. Release date: August 2023 The SmoothStyle isn’t simply a hair dryer brush — it also functions as a heated straightening comb. Take a closer look at the barrel, and you’ll see that along with two types of bristles, the brush head has raised, heat-friendly ceramic plates. Depending on the setting you select, the SmoothStyle can either take your hair from damp to smooth and dry, or frizzy and inconsistent to lustrous and uniformly sleek. This tool has two modes: One that makes the device function as a hair dryer brush, adding volume and smoothing your hair quickly. The other mode relies on heated plates, not airflow, to decrease frizz and add bounce to your ends. Think of this setting like a straightener that combs through your hair rather than clamping it. Like the Shark FlexStyle and the new Shark SpeedStyle, this tool comes preset with carefully-calibrated heat and airflow settings to prevent breakage and damage you otherwise get from too-hot styling tools. Its ceramic-coated plates enhance shine while you’re styling. Editor testing and review notes: “This two-in-one tool marries the styling ease of a hair dryer brush with the shiny, lustrous results you’ll get from a hair straightener. Our tester found that the drying mode worked quicker than similar hair dryer brushes, and without hair-singeing heat. The straightening comb setting is a brilliant addition — it removes frizz and lends a polished look without making your hair fall flat.” Shark Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother $99.99 Buy Now at Shark

Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer Best for: Those who want a fuss-free hair dryer with non-damaging heat settings.

Those who want a fuss-free hair dryer with non-damaging heat settings. Available attachments: IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, IQ Curl Defining Diffuser, and IQ Styling Brush

IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator, IQ Curl Defining Diffuser, and IQ Styling Brush Release date: September 2021 Last but certainly not least, the Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer is a tool to consider for those who prefer simple, straightforward hair styling tools. The HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer was Shark’s first entry into the hair tool world, debuting in fall 2021. It became an instant hit, lauded for its ability to dry hair quickly without damage — that’s thanks to the tool’s high velocity airflow and mild heat. Shark’s HyperAir Hair Dryer is compatible with three attachments, and the dryer automatically adjusts the heat and airflow settings depending on the attachment you click in place. The IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator attachment is adjustable via a sliding switch — the ‘Pre-Style’ mode is designed for rough drying hair, while the ‘Precision’ mode narrows the concentrator’s opening for more direct airflow that smooths strands. For curly girls, the diffuser attachment is a seamless option for maintaining any curl pattern, courtesy of the tool’s adjustable prongs. And if you’re after a smoothed-out style, the IQ Styling Brush will deliver — this attachment features two types of bristles that remove unwanted texture, smoothing your hair while drying it. Editor testing and review notes: “Shark’s HyperAir IQ hair dryer is a beautifully designed tool. It has all the details I expect from a smart hair dryer, including automated heat and airflow settings that adjust depending on the attachment you’re using. The tool isn’t the quietest hair dryer I’ve tried, however it works faster than alternatives on the market. Its materials and feel in the hand deliver a luxury experience, but without a prestige price point.” Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer $229.99 $159.99 Buy Now at Amazon Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer $229.99 Buy Now at BestBuy Related:

Where to Buy Shark Beauty Products

Shark’s new additions, the SpeedStyle and the SmoothStyle, are currently only available to shop directly at Sharkclean.com. The FlexStyle and HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer are available at Sharkclean.com as well as retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. Earlier this year, Shark’s FlexStyle launched at Sephora, too.

Shopping direct through Shark has added benefits of access to Shark’s full suite of hair styling tools and accessories, including site-exclusive extra attachments and accessories (like the FlexStyle Storage Case). Sharkclean.com also has special offerings and configurations, like the option to build your own FlexStyle with three attachments of your choosing. You’ll get free ground shipping on your order (purchases above $99 are shipped free of charge via Shark).

Amazon has the benefit of free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members. Just be sure you’re purchasing a verified Shark hair tool (a quick way to be sure is looking for “Visit the Shark Store” under the product name). Best Buy also offers free shipping, plus same-day store pickup in certain locations. Note that Best Buy has the shortest return policy (15 days) of all Shark retailers.

As with Amazon and Best Buy, Sephora also offers free shipping on Shark hair tool orders. Shoppers also earn points from every single purchase that are redeemable for further discounts and gifts throughout the year.

How We Chose the Best Shark Beauty Hair Tools

One WWD Shop editor tested each of Shark’s hair tools to write this story. Along with the FlexStyle and HyperAir hair dryer, she received advanced samples of Shark’s new hair styling tools to thoroughly vet their styling capabilities and attachments. Along with product testing, we relied on customer reviews, TikTok statistics, and detailed comparison of other hair tools on the market to write this story on the best Shark hair styling tools.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, as well as the latest shopping trends and clothing brands. Sullivan has tested all of Shark’s hair styling tools, and used her testing notes to pen this article.