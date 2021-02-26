All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For those suffering from dry soles, achieving healthier, smoother skin can be made easy by using the best shower foot scrubbers.

Providing a convenient and effective exfoliation treatment, these innovative foot care tools are designed to remove impurities and dead skin cells from your skin, delivering a deep yet gentle cleanse that’s suitable for all skin types. Unlike traditional callus removers and foot files, the best shower foot scrubbers target your skin when it’s wet, which is the most opportune and safest time for exfoliation since the skin is softer and less susceptible to tears and cuts. For an extra lather, some even come equipped with liquid soap solutions to aid in your foot care efforts and help you achieve squeaky-clean soles.

Available in everything from convenient, ergonomically constructed foot brushes to inventive, suction cup mats, they are able to reach every inch of your foot and built with waterproof materials to ensure their durability and slip-resistance. Since they’re made with stimulating bristles, textured panels and silicone scrubbers, these foot exfoliators can also be used to massage your feet and improve their circulation and blood flow, translating to healthier feet in the long run.

Below, explore the best shower foot scrubbers that will reveal softer, smoother soles.

View Gallery Related Gallery Max Mara RTW Fall 2021 Collection Preview

ZenLiven Foot File

Boasting a durable and slip-proof waterproof design, the ZenLiven Foot File effortlessly and painlessly removes calluses, dead skin cells and other sources of unwanted texture from your soles. Ergonomic and compact, it’s also equipped with two textured buffing materials, making this dual-sided in-shower foot scrubber great for buffing and softening your skin.

ZenLiven Foot File $9 Buy Now

Earth Therapeutics Foot Wash Mat

Designed with suction cups to securely stay in place, the Earth Therapeutics Foot Wash Mat makes washing your feet incredibly easy with its textured silicone scrubbers, which not only remove impurities from your skin but also utilize the circulation-boosting benefits of acupuncture by applying gentle force to your pressure points.

Earth Therapeutics Foot Wash Mat $13 Buy Now

New Product Solutions Miracle Foot Brush

A dual-action scrubbing brush that’s stocked with exfoliating bristles and a skin-softening pumice stone, the New Product Solutions Miracle Foot Brush offers an ergonomic grip and a convenient extra-long design that allows you to reach the bottom of your feet without having to bend over. Not only does it make scrubbing your soles easy, but it’s also made with mold-resistant materials and can detach into a smaller, travel-friendly brush.

New Product Solutions Miracle Foot Brush $24 Buy Now

The FootMate System Foot Massager & Scrubber

Pamper your soles to a deep, massaging cleanse with The FootMate System Foot Massager & Scrubber, a two-in-one tool that exfoliates away dead skin cells and impurities while also delivering an invigorating, soothing and circulation-boosting massage. It also comes with the brand’s Rejuvenating Gel, which helps get your feet squeaky-clean and imparts a silky-soft feel.

The FootMate System Foot Massager & Scrubber $35 Buy Now

Greenrain Body Brush

Created to exfoliate your skin from head to toe, the Greenrain Body Brush provides a gentle-yet-powerful cleanse that sloughs away accumulated dead skin cells and impurities from deep within the skin to promote healthier, smoother skin. Suitable for wet and dry use, this top-rated multipurpose nylon-bristled body brush is made with a slip-proof, curved and durable handle that allows you to reach every inch and is available in five fun colors.

Greenrain Body Brush $10 Buy Now

Soapy Soles Foot Scrubbing Pad & Massager

Doubling as a scrubber and massager with its simulating bristles, the Soapy Soles Foot Scrubbing Pad & Massager boasts a foot-shaped design that securely suctions to the floor of your shower for a convenient, comfortable and slip-proof exfoliating treatment. It also comes with a sample of the brand’s Liquid Soap so you can treat your soles to a deep, purifying cleanse as soon as you get it.

Soapy Soles Foot Scrubbing Pad & Massager $20 Buy Now

Meidong Foot Scrubber

Resembling a sandal with its foot-shaped base and secure strap, the Meidong Foot Scrubber scrubs your entire foot with its innovative and thoughtful design. Stocked with varying-sized bristles along the base and strap, plus a skin-smoothing pumice stone strip to cater to calluses and dead skin cells on the heel, this top-rated foot scrubber tool exfoliates every inch of your foot and improves circulation to create healthier, softer skin.

Meidong Foot Scrubber $17 Buy Now

Metene Shower Brush

Offering a convenient in-shower exfoliating solution for your entire body, the Metene Shower Brush is stocked with two varying-textured bristles that massage your skin, remove impurities and smooth away unwanted texture. Boasting skin-firming dry brushing capabilities as well, this top-rated brush is gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skin types and is able to get all of the hard-to-reach places thanks to its extra-long handle.

Metene Shower Brush $13 Buy Now

GuanZo Foot Scrubber

Able to comfortably fit a variety of sized-feet courtesy of its extra-large design, the GuanZo Foot Scrubber cleanses impurities, scrubs away dead skin cells and treats your soles to an invigorating massage simultaneously. Stocked with strong suction cups to provide a secure, slip-resistant hold, this three-in-one foot scrubber unveils cleaner, smoother and softer feet while improving their circulation and health.

GuanZo Foot Scrubber $15 Buy Now

Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber

While the Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber was created to exfoliate your bag, its versatile wide-reaching and textured surface make it a suitable exfoliator for your soles as well. Available in two colors, this top-rated body scrubber is durable, fast-drying and stocked with a textured loofah-like material on one side to perform a surface-level exfoliation and a microfiber texture to massage and stimulate your skin.

Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber $12 Buy Now