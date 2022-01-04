The 13 Best Silk Pillowcases to Beautify Skin and Hair While You Sleep

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that silk pillowcases are luxurious self-care staples, but they’re also great for your beauty routine, especially for your skin and hair. In addition to having potential anti-aging benefits, they may reduce under-eye inflammation, help keep skin clear and hydrated and prevent breakage.

The Benefits of Using a Silk Pillowcase

“Pillowcases made of silk or similarly smooth, low-friction materials, like vegan silk and satin, support healthy skin and can help slow the formation of wrinkles while you sleep,” says board certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. Silk contains collagen-protecting amino acid fibers that eliminate friction between your skin and the pillow and the sleep lines that come with it, which some studies have found create wrinkles over time.

Silk pillowcases are also believed to be better for eyelashes, which don’t fare well against the friction, pulling and tugging that other types of pillowcases can cause.

According to Dr. Engleman, “unlike certain fabrics, like cotton, silk won’t draw moisture out of your skin or trap bacteria in the fabric, which can dry out skin and lead to inflammation and acne breakouts. Silk also absorbs less topical product from your skin-care routine, which helps maintain the efficacy of your products.”

The best silk pillowcases are also crafted to protect your hair from the same friction-induced damage that causes breakage, split ends and bedhead, especially in curly and wavy hair types that are prone to frizz. Jorge Buccio, celebrity hairstylist and senior colorist for Cleverman Buccio, says the best silk pillowcases help keep your hair much longer and ensure you wake up looking polished, minimizing the time to get ready for the day. “Another important benefit is keeping your hair healthy; silk pillow cases minimize friction while sleeping, which can make a huge difference on your hair in the long term,” he added.

Beyond any potential aesthetic perks, silk pillowcases are, in fact, hypoallergenic — meaning they won’t harbor any dust mites, fungus and mold that can cause allergies to act up. And, they’re naturally thermoregulating, meaning they’ll help keep your face cool when it’s hot out and warm when it’s cold.

What to Consider When Purchasing a Silk Pillowcase

Silk is traditionally measured in units called mommes. Similar to thread count, the higher the momme, the denser the fabric will be. When looking for silk pillowcases, it’s recommended to pick a pillowcase with a higher momme count to ensure that the fabric is durable and will be able to withstand washing.

How to Clean and Care for a Silk Pillowcase

Both of our experts agree you should wash your silk pillowcase around once per week, or “as often as you change your regular pillowcase,” Buccio says. “But, make sure you treat your silk pillowcase very delicately and wash it with delicate clothes,” he adds.

“Aside from keeping your bedding feeling and smelling fresh, this prevents a buildup of sweat, bacteria, makeup and other impurities that can irritate your skin and cause an acne breakout,” Dr. Engelman adds.

To help guide your shopping decision, we’ve compiled the 13 best silk pillowcases that will be a dream to sleep on. They’re backed by tons of positive customer reviews, and we even included a style recommended by our experts.

Night Tri-Silk Pillowcase

Best Luxury Silk Pillowcase

Crafted from soft-to-the-touch mulberry silk, the Night Tri-Silk pillowcase offers optimal moisture levels for your skin to provide a wrinkle-preventing and puffiness-reducing buffer between your pillow and your complexion. It’s also available in a variety of sizes and equipped with a hidden zipper enclosure that won’t be a nuisance while catch some z’s.

Night Tri-Silk Pillowcase $80 Buy Now

Kitsch Blush Satin Pillowcase

Best Silk Alternative

Boasting a silky-smooth satin material, the Kitsch Blush satin pillowcase offers a vegan-friendly alternative to traditional silk pillowcases while still working to deliver the same wrinkle-preventing, bedhead-smoothing and split end-reducing benefits. It’s also purported to help prevent moisture loss so you wake up looking well-rested and refreshed. “Both silk and satin pillowcases can help with minimizing friction to protect your hair while ensuring it looks great the next day,” Buccio says.

Kitsch Blush Satin Pillowcase $19 Buy Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Best Design Options

With over eight aesthetically-pleasing colors and prints to choose from, the Brooklinen mulberry silk pillowcase may not only elevate your skin-care game but undoubtedly amp up your bedroom decor as well. Choose between standard and king sizing to help give your skin the best night’s sleep it’s ever had.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $69 Buy Now

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Expert-recommended

The Slip silk pillowcase comes highly recommended by both of our experts. Adding a touch of luxe to your bedroom with its glamorous, glossy finish, the pillowcase will pamper your skin with its velvety softness, which allows it to seamlessly glide against it instead of tugging or pulling it the way cotton pillowcases can. This top-rated pillowcase is also designed to reduce wrinkles, sleep creases and puffiness and even prevent your skin-care products from being absorbed into it. Choose between 13 chic colorways and patterns.

Slip Silk Pillowcase $89 Buy Now

Yanibest Silk Pillowcase

Best Affordable Silk Pillowcase

Available in three sizes and over 20 colors and prints, the Yanibest Silk Pillowcase is a treat to rest upon with its high-quality silk material crafted to protect the skin from sleep-related damage like moisture loss, creasing and puffiness.

Yanibest Silk Pillowcase $23.99 Buy Now

Fishers Finery Silk Pillowcase

Top-Rated Silk Pillowcase

Made from 100% mulberry silk, Fishers Finery’s silk pillowcase is a dual-sided silk pillowcase made to delicately wrap your skin in protective long-strand, Grade 6A silk. According to the brand, this top-rated silk pillowcase not only reduces wrinkles, creases and puffiness but also minimizes moisture loss.

Fishers Finery Silk Pillowcase $52 Buy Now

Zumasilk M ulberry Silk Pillowcase

Best Color Variety

Available in over 30 colors that suit every bedding aesthetic, the Zumasilk mulberry Silk Pillowcase is composed of 100% mulberry silk. Alongside traditional standard, queen and king sizing, this Amazon-favorite silk pillowcase also comes in toddler and throw pillow sizes so everyone in your home can enjoy the softness of its velvety-smooth fabric.

Zumasilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $28 Buy Now

SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase

Best Dual-Sided Silk Pillowcase

A dual-sided silk pillowcase, the SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase should securely fit around your pillow with its carefully-crafted, handmade construction made of pure mulberry silk.

SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase $24 Buy Now

Blissy Silk Pillowcase

High-Quality Silk

Handmade from 22-Momme 100% mulberry silk, the Blissy Silk Pillowcase is not only super soft but should also be quite durable.

Blissy Silk Pillowcase $79.95 $59.96 Buy Now

Celestial Silk Pillowcase

Best Silk Pillowcase With a High Momme Count

The Celestial Silk Pillowcase is likely the softest and sturdiest option on our list, as it features pure 25 momme silk and a charmeuse weave for an added touch of luxury. It’s ideal for restless sleepers, plus comes in 22 colors and standard, queen and king sizing.

Celestial Silk Pillowcase $65.00 $39 Buy Now

Go-To Skincare Face Case Silk Pillowcase

Working to eliminate traces of facial creases with its mulberry silk fabric, the Go-To Skincare Face Case silk pillowcase aims to help you achieve a night of optimal beauty sleep. Some customers say this top-rated pillowcase also effectively reduced any hair frizziness.

Go-To Skincare Face Case Silk Pillowcase $50 Buy Now

Lunya Washable Silk Pillowcase

A luxurious revamp of the brand’s original pillowcase design, Lunya’s new Washable silk pillowcase is made of 100% silk. These silk pillowcases are velvety smooth and should give that “cool to the touch” feeling.

Lunya Washable Silk Pillowcase $78 Buy Now

MYK Silk Pillowcase

The MYK silk pillowcase is made with 19 momme mulberry silk for comfort and aesthetic purposes. Like the other styles on our list, it promises to help skin stay hydrated and prevent bedhead, but it’s one of the more affordable options you can get.

MYK Silk Pillowcase $24.99 Buy Now