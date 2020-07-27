Chances are your skin-care routine has undergone a major change this year. Thanks to the coronavirus, most of us have had to forego facials and other professional treatments. As a result, there’s more pressure on at-home routines to step up to the plate. The best skin-care products of 2020 certainly get the job done. As ingredients become more efficacious and delivery systems continue to advance, skin reaps all the rewards — and the results. From moisturizers to exfoliators to serums and much more, these are the best skin-care products of 2020.

1. SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleanser

BEST CLEANSER

Wash your way to glowing skin with this gently exfoliating cleanser. It’s tough on removing oil, dirt, impurities and makeup, but easy on skin and will never over-strip. It contains 8 percent glycolic acid and 1 percent phytic acid to dissolve dead skin cells and exfoliate, leaving skin with a more even tone and texture. There’s also aloe barbadensis leaf extract to hydrate and boost the skin’s barrier. $38, dermstore.com





2. Chanel Le Lift Serum

BEST SERUM

Chanel’s classic Le Lift helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and make skin look more taut. You can thank botanical alfalfa concentrate for those firming and smoothing effects, since the ingredient is said to be as effective as retinol but gentler. Meanwhile, antioxidant-packed black peppermint complex protects skin from environmental stressors. $175, nordstrom.com

3. Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask

BEST OVERNIGHT

This is literally the face mask that dreams are made of. It works overnight during the sleep cycle, boosting the natural nighttime restoration period courtesy of its hero ingredient, saffron flower extract. There’s also macadamia oil, cottonseed oil, kokum butter and Japanese lilyturf extracts to nourish the complexion, so you wake up with softer, revitalized skin. $140, nordstrom.com

4. Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream

BEST RETINOL CREAM

Retinol is one of the most effective — and irritating — antiaging ingredients on the market. Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson was determined to formulate an option that would counteract the negative effects, while still affording all of the benefits. The result is a potent multitasker with 1 percent retinol that tackles damage done by UV exposure, pollution and free radicals, including fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots and uneven texture. Use sparingly to start, and gradually build up to a daily regimen. $74, sephora.com

5. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

BEST MOISTURIZER

There’s a reason this antiaging moisturizer has a cult following: The luxuriously rich cream is a veritable time machine for your skin. Professor Augustinus Bader, a skin cell research expert, tapped into the skin’s natural healing abilities to boost the turnover of cells. The Rich Cream deeply moisturizes, minimizes fine lines, strengthens the skin’s barrier and guards from free radicals. $170, nordstrom.com

6. Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

BEST SCRUB

For the very first product in her new skin-care line, influencer-turned-entrepreneur Huda Kattan opted for a facial scrub. It makes sense that she needs something strong enough to get rid of every last trace of makeup while prepping skin for the next round. The scrub is infused with papaya and pineapple enzymes, as well as BHAs and AHAs, to gently exfoliate, shrink the appearance of dark spots, even out texture and leave skin glowing. $39, sephora.com

7. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

BEST PEEL

When you can’t get to the derm for a peel, this is the next best thing — and it only takes seconds. The two-step AHA/BHA peel pads come pre-dosed with five acids, including glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids to tackle the signs of aging like dullness, enlarged pores, dark spots and uneven texture. They also boost natural cell renewal and collagen. A skin-care classic. $88, sephora.com

8. La Prairie White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire

BEST EYE CREAM

Sure, it’s a splurge, but it’s worth every penny. This decadent eye cream checks off all the boxes: It delivers deep moisture, firms, brightens shadows, improves elasticity, reduces redness, prevents brown spots and fights off the effects of pollution. Use its striking spatula with the ceramic pearl to roll the eye cream on for a soothing massage that de-puffs skin. $550, nordstrom.com

9. Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm

BEST CLEANSING BALM

Washing the day away has never been so soothing. This all-natural cleansing balm puts the spotlight on manuka honey sourced from New Zealand, considered the best for its antibacterial and humectant powers. The formula is rounded out with royal jelly peptides to strengthen the skin barrier. Dirt, oil and grime will be cleansed away sans stripping skin while boosting the skin’s lipids, too. $23, amazon.com

10. Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ CBD Advanced Serum Concentrate

BEST CBD SKIN CARE

Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma has earned best skin-care product classic status for getting the job done. The latest addition brings 100 mg. of cannabidiol into the beloved formula, infusing it with even more oomph. The liquid crystal delivery system gets all those good ingredients into the skin even quicker and deeper to decrease the appearance of fine lines, shrink pores, even skin tone, soothe redness and calm skin. $159, ulta.com