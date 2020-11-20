All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This might be an all too familiar scenario for those with oily skin: By mid-day, it feels like everyone can see their reflection in your forehead. The shine is real! Then there’s the fact that oily skin tends to be acne prone, since an overload of sebum can trigger clogged pores, blackheads and breakouts. That’s why the best skin care products for oily skin keep that shine in check while keeping your complexion clear and healthy. It’s common for those with oily complexions to think that they can skip moisturizer, but oily skin can be simultaneously oily and dry. Plus, a dehydrated complexion can send oil production into even higher gear. That’s why finding the right skin care regimen is key. From mattifiers to moisturizers to cleansers, these are the best skin care products for oily skin.

1. Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer With Sunscreen – Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30

Those with oily skin can be hesitant to slather on sunscreen because of the shiny cast it sometimes leaves behind. But Differin’s formula will do no such thing, thanks to its micropearl technology that actually absorbs excess oil, leaving a matte finish. Additionally, it won’t clog pores. That’s what makes this one of the best skin care products for oily skin. The incredibly lightweight formula is designed to work with even the most sensitive skin, which is why it’s fragrance-free. It delivers broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection.

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Fashion Trend: Patchwork/Upcycled

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen- Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 $8.26 Buy Now

2. Peter Thomas Roth Max Anti-Shine Mattifying Gel

Consider this gel the skin-care version of a pressed powder, sans any of the chalkiness that comes with covering up excess oil with makeup. You can apply it in the morning before makeup to keep skin matte, as it absorbs oil and shine, plus it minimizes the appearance of pores. Best of all, it can be reapplied as needed throughout the day, even over makeup.

Peter Thomas Roth Max Anti-Shine Mattifying Gel $35.00 Buy Now

3. Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser

Finding just the right cleanser for oily skin can be tricky because some of them go overboard to remove oil and end up stripping skin. But not this one from Hollywood’s star facialist. It’s tough on oil, acne and clogged pores, but gentle on skin. AHAs, including glycolic and lactic acids, exfoliate dead skin cells that can clog pores. The formula also spotlights Ole Henriksen’s Green Fusion Complex, a proprietary blend of active botanicals — including green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss extracts — to zap oil and shrink pores. Skin is left feeling and looking refreshed and balanced.

Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser $26.00 Buy Now

4. Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum

Serums tend to be overlooked in the battle against a shiny T-zone, but they can be one of the most important skin-care products for oily skin. Caudalie’s Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum has 100 percent pure, natural salicyclic acid to do everything from soaking up excess oil to fighting breakouts and blackheads to minimizing pores. The lightweight serum also has grapeseed antioxidants and essential oils to nourish.

Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum $49.00 Buy Now

5. First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask With Red Clay

A clay mask is key for mattifying oily skin, since it’s super adept at soaking up excess oil. In addition to doing just that, First Aid Beauty’s Skin Rescue Purifying Mask With Red Clay also draws out impurities to unclog pores, preventing breakouts and providing a deep clean along the way. Red clay is packed with minerals, which tackles dark spots left behind by old breakouts. The peel-off mask leaves skin softer and smoother, with visibly smaller pores.

First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask With Red Clay $30.00 Buy Now

6. Boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens

When your face looks like a disco ball in the middle of the day, washing it and redoing your makeup often isn’t an option. Boscia’s blotting linens are the next best thing and they’re ideal for on-the-go. Made from 100 percent natural Abaca tree fiber, simply use them to blot off excess oil without worrying about mussing your makeup. Designed for acne-prone skin, the blotting linens are infused with sasa kurilensis bamboo water to neutralize the bacteria that triggers breakouts and help regulate sebum production, as well as willow bark to stop blemishes before they happen and erase dark marks left from previous spots.

Boscia Yes, She Can Peppermint Blotting Linens $10.00 Buy Now

7. Murad Oil And Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45

One of the best skin-care products for oily skin, this twofer does double duty as a moisturizer and sunscreen. The oil-free formula keeps shine under control for a whopping 10 hours while delivering UVA/UVB SPF 45 protection, so it also makes a great primer for makeup. The lightweight lotion boasts oil-trapping microspheres that keep skin matte and smooth while blurring imperfections. Avocado and African yellow wood bark work to shrink the size of pores over time and control oil.

Murad Oil And Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 $42.00 Buy Now

8. Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner

Toner is an underrated gem for treating oily skin and Kiehl’s hydrating, alcohol-free Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner has plenty of perks. Made with calendula flower petals handpicked in the Mediterranean, it tackles oiliness as well as redness, dullness and uneven texture. Great burdock helps with hydration, since oily skin can still be dry, while allatoin soothes. The cult classic toner leaves skin refreshed and prepped for serums and moisturizers.

Kiehl's Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner $40.00 Buy Now

9. Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser

Non-comedogenic formulas are key for oily complexions, since they won’t clog pores — something that oily skin is already prone to. That’s why Aveeno’s Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser is one of the best skin-care products for oily skin. Salicylic acid takes center stage on the ingredient list to prevent future breakouts and treat current ones. The formula is also infused with soy to even out skin tone. Safe for sensitive skin, the oil-free cleanser washes away impurities without overdrying, leaving skin soft and smooth.

Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Cleanser $10.99 Buy Now

10. La Roche Posay Effaclar Mat Anti-Shine Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin

A top mattifying moisturizer, this is one of the best skin-care products for oily skin. Oil-free and noncomedogenic, it has a matte finish to keep shine at bay. It uses sebulyse technology to reduce sebum while minimizing pores, all while hydrating skin. That power combo also makes it an excellent primer for makeup.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Mat Anti-Shine Face Moisturizer for Oily Skin $31.99 Buy Now