All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holiday season has commenced, which means the hunt for the best skin-care gift sets has as well. Offering deals and savings just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, every year, fan-favorite beauty brands release their coveted gift sets and provide skin-care lovers with the opportunity to save big on everything from luxury items to affordable must-haves. And oftentimes, these skin-care gift sets will pair full-sized products that rarely ever go on sale with their travel-sized goodies, allowing you to save some money while expanding your beauty horizons by sampling top-rated products.

This year, we’ve got our eyes on some limited-edition value sets from brands including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tata Harper, Eve Lom, Caudalie, Beautycounter and more. Read on to shop the best deals on skin-care gift sets that cater to a variety of skin concerns and budgets.

1. REN Clean Skincare Glow to Go Trio

Valued at $52, the REN Clean Skincare’s Glow to Go Trio set includes travel-sized minis of the brand’s best-selling Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream, Ready Steady Glow AHA Tonic and Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask for radiant skin on-the-go.

REN Clean Skincare Glow to Go Trio $37 Buy Now

2. I Dew Care Vitamin to-Glow Pack

The I Dew Care Vitamin to-Glow Pack features sample sizes of the brand’s Bright Side Up Brightening Vitamin C Serum and Say You Dew Moisturizing Vitamin C Gel + Cream, plus a full-sized version of its Plush Party Buttery Vitamin C Lip Mask.

View Gallery Related Gallery All the Looks from Balenciaga’s Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow

I Dew Care Vitamin To-Glow Pack $25 Buy Now

3. Shiseido Benefiance Velvety Eye Delights Gift Set

Valued at $160, the Shiseido Benefiance Velvety Eye Delights Gift Set includes a full-sized Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, plus mini versions of the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream and Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate.

Shiseido Benefiance Velvety Eye Delights Gift Set $70 Buy Now

4. Beautycounter Counter+ Mini Skin Stars

Combining the brand’s best-selling serums, the Beautycounter Counter+ Mini Skin Stars set includes mini versions of the All Bright C Serum, Overnight Resurfacing Peel and No. 1 Brightening Facial Oil.

Beautycounter Counter+ Mini Skin Stars Set $45 Buy Now

5. Clinique De-Aging Experts Gift Set

Valued at $107, the Clinique De-Aging Experts gift set includes a full-sized version of the Clinique Smart Clinical MD Multi-Dimensional Age Transformer Duo Resculpt + Revolumize moisturizer, plus mini-sized versions of the Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum and Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Eye Treatment.

Clinique De-Aging Experts Gift Set $69 $49 Buy Now

6. First Aid Beauty FAB & Flawless Set

Valued at $94, the First Aid Beauty FAB & Flawless Set includes on-the-go versions of its best-selling Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Cream, FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 10% AHA Exfoliator, FAB Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream and Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask.

First Aid Beauty FAB & Flawless Set $49 Buy Now

7. Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set

Valued at $445, the Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set features miniature versions of its Hyaluronic Serum, Super Anti-Aging Serum, Calming Serum and Brightening Serum.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set $325 Buy Now

8. Sunday Riley Power of 3 Serums Set

The Sunday Riley Power of 3 Serums set, valued at $425, features value-sized versions of the brand’s top-rated Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, A+ High-Dose Retinoid and C.E.O. Brightening Serums.

Sunday Riley Power of 3 Serums Set $275 Buy Now

9. Bobbi Brown The Getaway Skin Care Set

Valued at $50, the Bobbi Brown Getaway Skin Care Set features mini versions of the brand’s Soothing Cleansing Oil, Vitamin Enriched Face Base and Hydrating Eye Cream.

Bobbi Brown The Getaway Skincare Set $25 Buy Now

10. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Gift Set

Valued at $202, the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Gift Set features full sizes of the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate and Advanced Génifique Yeux Light-Pearl Eye Illuminator Youth Activating Concentrate, plus a mini Génifique Yeux Youth Activating Eye Cream.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Gift Set $138 Buy Now

11. Tata Harper Daily Essentials Gift Set

The Tata Harper Daily Essentials gift set features travel-sized versions of its best-selling Regenerating Cleanser, Resurfacing Mask, Hydrating Floral Essence, Rejuvenating Serum, Reparative Moisturizer and Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil.

Tata Harper Daily Essentials Gift Set $75 Buy Now

12. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Secrets Set

The Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skin Secrets set features travel-friendly versions of the brand’s Magic Cream Moisturizer, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Goddess Skin Clay Mask and Wonderglow Face Primer.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Skin Secrets $65 Buy Now

13. Glamglow Clear Skin in 3, 2, 1 Gift Set

Valued at $112, the Glamglow Clear Skin in 3, 2, 1 gift set includes mini versions of the brand’s Supermud Clearing Treatment, Supercleanse Clearing Cream-to-Foam Cleanse and Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer.

Glamglow Clear Skin in 3, 2, 1 Gift Set $69 Buy Now

14. Pai Skincare The Nellie: Iconic Explorers Gift Set

Valued at $106, Pai Skincare’s The Nellie: Iconic Explorers Gift Set includes trial-sized versions of the brand’s sensitive skin-approved Pai Light Work Cleansing Oil, Pai Back to Life Hydration Serum, Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil, Pai The Anthemis moisturizer and Pai Middlemist Seven makeup remover, plus a muslin cloth.

Pai Skincare The Nellie: Iconic Explorers Gift Set $69 Buy Now

15. Herbivore Botanicals Cloud Nine Favorites Collection

Valued at $84, the Herbivore Botanicals Cloud Nine Favorites Collection contains a full-sized version of the Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser, plus mini versions of the Blue Tansy Fruit Enzyme Clarity Mask, Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum, Lapis Face Oil and Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Polish.

Herbivore Botanicals Cloud Nine Favorites Collection $54 Buy Now

16. Eve Lom Deluxe Rescue Ritual Gift Set

Valued at $232, the Eve Lom Deluxe Rescue Ritual Gift Set includes full-sized versions of the brand’s Cleanser and Rescue Mask, plus a 100% cotton muslin cloth.

Eve Lom Deluxe Rescue Ritual Gift Set $155 Buy Now

17. Caudalie Beauty Elixir Glow Perfecting Set

The Caudalie Beauty Elixir Glow Perfecting Set includes travel-friendly versions of the brand’s Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser, Instant Detox Mask and Beauty Elixir face mist.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Glow Perfecting Set $49 Buy Now

18. The Organic Pharmacy Hero Skincare Kit

Valued at $132, The Organic Pharmacy Hero Skincare Kit features deluxe travel-sized versions of the Carrot Butter Cleanser, Rose Facial Cleansing Gel, Antioxidant Face Gel, Herbal Toner, Antioxidant Face Serum, Double Rose Rejuvenating Face Cream and Collagen Mask.

The Organic Pharmacy Hero Skincare Kit $79 Buy Now