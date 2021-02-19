All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Our skin becomes subject to loss of firmness and elasticity as we age and collagen production naturally declines. An effective way to jump-start your skin’s natural elastin and increase its firmness and tone is by investing in one of the best skin-tightening creams, which infuse potent antiaging ingredients straight to the cells and support its natural rejuvenation process.

With powerful actives such as retinol, peptides and vitamin C at their base, these innovative formulas target the common signs of aging and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loose skin, helping you achieve more toned, sculpted and defined-looking skin. Doubling as an effective exfoliating treatment as well, these ingredients also polish away dead skin cells to reveal smoother, brighter skin, making them viable solutions for minimizing stretch marks, cellulite and scars.

Suitable for all skin types and available in formulations for the face, neck, chest and body, the best skin-tightening creams also blanket the skin in rich, lasting moisture courtesy of hydrating emollients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, vitamin E and more. These ingredients not only strengthen the skin barrier and prevent dryness but boast skin-plumping and free radical defending benefits as well.

Below, explore the best skin-tightening creams that will unveil your smoothest, firmest skin ever.

Best Skin-tightening Creams for the Face and Neck

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

By infusing the skin with skin-plumping amino acids and peptides, the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream visibly lifts and firms the look of your complexion as it promotes the production of collagen, ensuring lasting enhancement in firmness and elasticity. Not only will you see improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but you will also notice increased moisture and dewiness courtesy of its hyaluronic acid and vitamin E blend.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream $25 Buy Now

Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream

Specially crafted to cater to the neck, the Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream penetrates deep into the skin to ignite cellular turnover and collagen production, repairing damaged skin and initiating the tightening of sagging skin from within. Featuring a supercharged blend of texture-smoothing glycolic acid, tightening sorghum juice, hydrating shea butter, plumping hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, your skin is left looking rejuvenated, refreshed and more sculpted.

Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Moisturizing Neck Cream $67 Buy Now

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream

Expertly crafted to reduce and prevent the signs of premature skin aging, the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream targets fine lines, wrinkles and unwanted texture and tone with its skin-plumping formula. Fortified with the brand’s Cellular Plumping Technology, which combines collagen-stimulating peptides and vitamins A, C and E, this top-rated firming cream promotes a firmer and toner-looking complexion and also offers SPF 30 and free radical protection.

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream $80 Buy Now

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

Powered by elastin-boosting retinol, the Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream supports your skin’s natural regeneration while you sleep, helping you wake up with a glowing, firmer and more refreshed-looking complexion. While retinol minimizes the deepness and noticeability of fines lines and wrinkles, niacinamide and picolinamide strengthen your skin barrier with rich, lasting hydration.

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream $82 Buy Now

Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream

An effective tightening treatment for the face and neck, the Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream harnesses the toning and firming capabilities of goji fruit extract to revitalize, retexture and rejuvenate your skin. Boasting a fast-absorbing and intensely hydrating formula, this top-rated moisturizer stimulates collagen and elastin production in the skin to deliver a noticeable definition in your facial contour and improved firmness and elasticity in your neck.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream $95 Buy Now

Sisley-Paris Neck Cream: The Enriched Formula

Pamper your neck with Sisley-Paris’ Neck Cream: The Enriched Formula, a luxuriously rich formula that refines, smooths, tones and moisturizes this delicate skin area using potent antiaging ingredients. Fortified with an antioxidant-rich and skin-enhancing blend of lifting oat seed extract, tightening Lady’s Mantle extract, firming soy fiber extract, softening D-Panthenol, toning horse chestnut and stimulating caffeine, this top-rated moisturizer reduces all traces of fine lines, wrinkles and loose skin from your neck as it blankets it in lasting moisture.

Sisley-Paris Neck Cream: The Enriched Formula $195 Buy Now

Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream

Dermatologist-engineered to deliver lasting and professional-grade results, Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream kick-starts collagen production and ensures that there is never a shortage of elastin by combining fine line-reducing and firming copper peptides, resveratrol and amino acids. But, its skin-enhancing benefits don’t stop there. Designed to combat every sign of aging and improve the overall health and quality of your skin, it also works as a solution to redness, hyperpigmentation, uneven texture and tone, and even under-eye puffiness.

Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream $225 Buy Now

Best Skin-tightening Creams for the Body

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Butter Body Lotion

A drugstore-favorite formula, the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Butter Body Lotion enriches your skin with skin-tightening fatty acids and nutrients while wrapping it in a nourishing layer of hydration. Perfect for those experiencing loose skin following pregnancy or weight loss, this top-rated formula tones and firms the skin as it reduces the appearance of scars, stretch marks and other unwanted sources of tone and texture.

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Butter Body Lotion $9 Buy Now

Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer

Delivering a rich source of firming, anti-aging ingredients straight to your skin, the Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer boasts an organically derived formula that nourishes, smooths, tones and redefines every inch of your body. While organic shea butter, jojoba oil and sunflower oil work together to restore and lock in hydration, collagen-stimulating vitamin C and tightening peptides reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration.

Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer $20 Buy Now

Kayo Concentrated Firming Serum

Using a fast-absorbing, deeply penetrating and ultra-hydrating formula, the Kayo Concentrated Firming Serum directly infuses the skin with a tightening concoction of conditioning coconut oil, rejuvenating caffeine, firming witch hazel and plumping hyaluronic acid to enhance its overall radiance, tone, texture and moisture. Designed as a spot treatment for problem areas such as the thighs, buttocks, arms and décolletage, this top-rated body care product helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while simultaneously repairing your skin from free radical damage.

Kayo Concentrated Firming Serum $38 Buy Now

Bangn Body Firming Lotion

Offering a circulation-boosting and collagen-increasing skin treatment, the Bangn Body Firming Lotion stimulates blood flow and encourages cellular turnover to reduce the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks and scars. Intensely hydrating, brightening and invigorating thanks to its shea butter, pineapple fruit oil and green coffee bean extract formula, this cult-favorite skin-tightening cream smooths away unwanted texture and firms the look of your skin, helping it appear more sculpted, toned and defined. This multipurpose product can also be used on your face and has been found to reduce the size and redness of acne as well.

Bangn Body Firming Lotion $48 Buy Now

StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream

Designed to retexturize and redefine creped skin in the arms, legs and body, the StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream harnesses the skin-tightening power of peptides so your skin can regain its strength, firmness and tone. Not only does it boost your skin’s collagen and elastin levels but it also works as a brightening and polishing treatment so you can enjoy radiant, even and more sculpted-looking skin.

StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream $59 Buy Now

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest SPF 25

Offering an extra layer of defense using broad-spectrum SPF 25 protection, the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest SPF 25 targets loose, textured skin on the neck and chest and uses a potent blend of dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE), copper peptides and vitamin C to pump up wrinkles, tighten and lift the skin and reduce the appearance of sun damage and discoloration from the décolletage.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest SPF 25 $89 Buy Now

Revision Skincare BodiFirm

Powered by the brand’s body-contouring Firm Technology, the Revision Skincare BodiFirm lotion combines the collagen-stimulating and skin-firming benefits of rejuvenating peptides, antioxidant-rich caffeine and exfoliating glucosamine to lift, firm and tighten sagging, loose and creped skin, creating a sculpting, toning and smoothing effect on your body.

Revision Skincare BodiFirm $150 Buy Now