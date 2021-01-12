All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While incorporating antiaging skin care products into your wrinkle-fighting routine may help improve the firmness of your skin, these formulas do not compare to the skin-sculpting results of the best skin-tightening devices. Unlike moisturizers, serums and eye creams that typically cater to the first layer of the skin, these innovative radio frequency devices stimulate cell renewal by penetrating deep into the skin, repairing damaged tissue and encouraging collagen and elastin production for a firmer, smoother and more contoured-looking complexion.

The best skin-tightening devices can be used on the face and body, providing a solution for common skin care woes such as fine lines and wrinkles, crow’s feet, jowls, sagging skin, cellulite and more. Additionally, they help promote a more even complexion by eradicating dullness and discoloration, making them great for fading dark spots and sun spots while boosting your skin’s overall radiance and suppleness. Since these skin care devices oftentimes combine LED light therapy, they can also be used to fight breakouts since they oxygenate the skin and help eliminate acne-causing bacteria from deep within the skin.

Since skin-tightening beauty tools emit radio frequencies into the skin, it’s essential to properly prep your skin before each treatment. Certain devices come equipped with gels that are designed to act as a protective barrier for your skin, preventing irritation, tingling and pain. These gels also help concentrate the radio frequency and improve the device’s efficacy, directing the thermal energy to the layers that need repair and rejuvenation. If your device doesn’t have an accompanying gel, applying a hydrating serum or facial oil can help give your device a proper slip and eliminate any tugging or discomfort. Experts warn that radio frequency skin-tightening beauty tools aren’t suited for those with rosacea and other inflammatory skin conditions as it could trigger the skin’s inflammatory response.

Below, explore the best skin-tightening devices that will help sculpt and tone your face and body without having to schedule a spa appointment.

Silk’n Titan Antiaging Skin-Tightening Device

The Silk’n Titan Antiaging Skin Tightening Device firms wrinkles in the face starting from the inside out, sending the brand’s Collagen and Elastin Remodeling energy straight to cells to stimulate collagen and repair damaged skin. After several treatments, you’ll notice a reduction in fine lines around your face while also seeing improvement in dark spots, sun spots and your skin’s overall radiance.

NuFace Trinity Advanced Facial Toning Device

Combining the skin-firming benefits of microcurrent technology and a facial massager, the NuFace Trinity Advanced Facial Toning Device gently emits a collagen-stimulating microcurrent to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the forehead, jawline, cheeks and neck. It’s stocked with the brand’s Gel Primer, which protects your skin from irritation and allows the device to glide seamlessly across the skin. In just five minutes, the skin is left instantly firmer, more sculpted and less puffy.

MLAY RF Skin-tightening Machine

Perfect for the face and body, the MLAY RF Skin-tightening Machine uses professional-grade radio technology at a rated frequency of 50 to 60 hertz to penetrate the skin tissue and encourage your skin to produce more collagen and elastin fibers, making it a great solution for those looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines, sagging skin, cellulite and dullness. For a safe at-home skin tightening treatment, the device is equipped with three intensity levels and three timer settings for a customizable experience.

LightStim LED Therapy Skin Device

Harnessing the power of LED light therapy and the brand’s LightStim MultiWave wavelength technology, the LightStim LED Therapy Skin Device firms wrinkles and loose skin by invigorating your body’s natural renewal process and repairing the tissue, resulting in the reduction of fine lines, jowls, crow’s feet and other common skin care concerns associated with loss of firmness and elasticity. In addition to toning and firming the skin, this multipurpose device also restores your skin’s natural radiance while refining pores and fading discoloration.

Iluminage Youth Activator Device

Acting as a temporary facelift thanks to its utilization of thermal energy, the Illuminage Youth Activator Device helps you achieve sculpted facial contours using a combination of radio frequency and infra-red LED light technologies, which come together to promote collagen production and encourage the renewal of the skin. Stocked with the brand’s Youth Activator Serum, which enables the wavelengths to successfully penetrate the skin, this device delivers a smoother complexion and aids in the significant reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

TriPollar STOP X Device

In addition to adding a touch of luxe to your antiaging skin care routine with its metallic rose gold exterior, the TriPollar Stop X Device strategically emits collagen-stimulating radio frequencies into the skin, creating a smoother and more sculpted-looking complexion after each treatment. Designed with a temperature sensor to ensure a safe at-home treatment, this innovative device will help create long-lasting suppleness, firmness and radiance with continued usage.

Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light ++ Device

A multitasking device that soothes, brightens, repairs and firms the skin, the Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light ++ Device is powered by NASA-inspired LED Chromotherapy and Low Frequency (Sonic) Stimulation technologies, which work synergistically to rejuvenate the skin and act as a solution for all of your skin care woes. Equipped with five different LED Lights that cater to different concerns, the device’s red light helps revive as the blue light soothes. While the purple light combines these reviving and soothing benefits, the yellow light reduces the appearance of dark spots and the orange light imparts a radiant glow.

Ziip Beauty Ziip Nano Current Device

Designed to fight the common signs of aging in the face and neck, the Ziip Beauty Ziip Nano Current Device emits powerful electrical nano-currents that penetrate deep into the skin to invigorate the body’s natural regeneration process and stimulate collagen, creating a firmer, more supple-looking complexion. In addition to reducing the appearance of wrinkles, this multipurpose device’s nano-current technology also removes acne-causing bacteria from deep within the skin, helping to clear and prevent breakouts. Its ergonomic design and cooling plates also help you replicate a lymphatic massage at home, ridding the body of toxins and pent up fluid for sculpted and healthier skin.

Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand

Boasting an ergonomic design and stocked with various attachments, the Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand releases a small-but-powerful electrical current into the skin to stimulate collagen production and create firmer skin. Its spa-grade high-frequency technology also oxygenates the skin, which helps eliminate bacteria and makes it an effective breakout-clearing treatment as well as a wrinkle-reducing one.

