All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Accompanying your favorite eye cream with a sleep mask is an excellent way to combat and prevent puffiness. More than just a glamorous way to promote sleep, the best sleep masks come equipped with tension-relieving weighted and compression technology, targeting the eye area with their strategic designs and aiding in the depuffing of under-eyes. They also help you wake up looking more refreshed by eliminating friction between your skin and your pillowcase, creating a luxe buffer that prevents under-eye bags and creases.

Some weighted sleep masks boast cold and warm therapy benefits for the eyes thanks to their heat-absorbing and cooling materials, which have been found to not only minimize puffiness but reduce swelling as well. Beyond the benefits of skin care, the best sleep masks also make viable solutions for common eye care conditions such as dry eye and eye strain while relieving tension to successfully alleviate headaches and migraines.

Below, explore the best sleep masks that will help you get a good night’s sleep while also doubling as a depuffing treatment for your under-eyes.

Imak Compression Eye Pillow

Providing relief from puffiness, sinus pressure and headaches with its compression design, the Imak Compression Eye Pillow alleviates pain from tension and eye strain while promoting feelings of relaxation. Store it in the freezer five minutes before you use it to maximize its depuffing benefits.

Imak Compression Eye Pillow $14 Buy Now

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Boasting an upgraded cartilage panel to sufficiently block out light, the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask creates the perfect amount of pressure on your eyelids to help you drift off to sleep, alleviate tension and reduce puffiness from the under-eye area.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask $10 Buy Now

Manta Sleep Mask

Designed to mold to your face while preventing any light from creeping in to hinder your sleep, the Manta Sleep Mask features adjustable, deep eye cups that can be customized to fit any face shape and apply tension-relieving pressure on the eyes to help you catch more Zs comfortably.

Manta Sleep Mask $30 Buy Now

Gravity Weighted Sleeping Mask

Utilizing the same “deep touch pressure stimulation” technology as its fan-favorite weighted blanket, the Gravity Weighted Sleeping Mask is designed to reduce feelings of stress, strain and tension while helping you achieve ultimate relaxation. Made from cashmere-soft micro-plush, this sleep mask comes with a weighted insert that’s filled with fine-grade glass beads and is perfectly shaped to stay in place and block out light from the environment around you.

Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask $40 Buy Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask

Made from breathable silk to pamper sensitive eyes with a luxurious, puffiness-reducing softness, the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask is cool-to-the-touch and breathable, helping you get to sleep fast without worrying about waking up with unsightly under-eye bags or creases. Available in five trend-inspired colors, this eye mask is so comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing it.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask $26 Buy Now

Koamask Weighted Sleep Mask

Offering hot and cold therapy with its versatile construction, the Koamask Weighted Sleep Mask‘s soft plush imparts a warm sensation on the eyes naturally without the use of a microwave. And, when briefly stored in the freezer, its cotton side delivers the depuffing benefits of cold therapy to refresh your eyes. Filled with gel beads that gently massage your eyes, this top-rated eye mask works as an effective solution for dry eyes, eye strain, sinus pressure, headaches and migraines while sufficiently blocking out light.

Koamask Weighted Sleep Mask $25 Buy Now

Kitsch Satin Lavender Weighted Eye Mask Made from a vegan silk alternative that boasts the same satiny softness, the Kitsch Satin Lavender Weighted Eye Mask dispels puffiness and swelling from the eye area with its weighted glass bead design. In addition to relieving tension and blocking out light, this eye mask also exudes tranquility with its lavender-fragranced material, helping promote relaxation and calmness from the moment you put it on. Kitsch Satin Lavender Weighted Eye Mask $24 Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Sleep Mask

Just like your favorite mattress, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Sleep Mask is constructed from the brand’s trusted Tempur material to ensure a face-contouring comfortable fit. Also featuring a velcro closure band that can be customized to deliver the right amount of snugness and pressure, this sleep mask is cool-to-the-touch and blocks out light to help you get to sleep faster.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Sleep Mask $29 Buy Now

Sheex Midnight Label Cooling Sleep Mask

Ideal for tackling under-eye puffiness thanks to its cooling material, the Sheex Midnight Label Cooling Sleep Mask achieves the perfect depuffing level with the brand’s Triple Chill Effect technology, which combines cooling minerals, active wicking technology and quick-drying materials. Available in four colors, it acts as a soft buffer between your skin and your pillow, preventing puffiness-inducing friction.

Sheex Midnight Label Cooling Sleep Mask $20 Buy Now

Cozynight Weighted Sleep Mask

Available in three sizes to ensure a perfectly snug fit, the Cozynight Weighted Sleep Mask is made with a breathable plush and cotton combination for optimal comfort. Stocked with a weighted glass bead insert to apply tension-relieving pressure on the eyes, sinuses and temples, this acts as a warm and cold therapy treatment while enhancing your quality of sleep.

Cozynight Weighted Sleep Mask $22 Buy Now

Unimi Weighted Eye Mask

A dual-sided eye mask that can be warmed up and cooled down depending on your preferences, the Unimi Weighted Eye Mask gently applies pressure to your eyes with its weighted glass beads, making it excellent for depuffing swollen eyes and relieving pain associated with sinus pressure, headaches and migraines and eye strain.

Unimi Weighted Eye Mask $17 Buy Now

JYMY Silk Cooling Gel Sleep Eye Mask

The JYMY Silk Cooling Gel Sleep Eye Mask comes stocked with a removable cooling insert that is designed to be stored in the freezer when it isn’t in use. Offering a gentle weighted pressure and flexible construction that comfortably fits every face shape, this eye mask successfully relieves pressure while promoting relaxation and preventing light from creeping in.

JYMY Silk Cooling Gel Sleep Eye Mask $16 Buy Now